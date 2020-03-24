15 Relaxing Bath Products That’ll Help You Decompress & Unwind On Long Days
For some, baths are just a straight-up boring pastime. But for many others, a tub can be the perfect getaway. The sometimes 30-minute-long endeavors (or more, no judgement here) provide a much-needed pause on life — which, in turn, gives time for reflection and serious relaxation. And though hot water and steam is enough for many to enjoy a good soak, relaxing bath products — like oils, bubbles, and of course, candles —make the experience even better.
While everyone has their own concoction of bath products (like January Jones' *very* interesting "human stew"), there are some key categories to pay attention to, which include salts, oils, bubbles, bombs, and candles. Each plays its own role in the TLC of a creating the perfect bath, from actual skincare — basically everything besides candles — to setting the mood (...candles). Pick up a salt, like Herbivore's Calm Soaking Salt for $18, and you'll be soaking in a stress-reducing, skin-soothing mineral bath akin to a hot spring.
Or, if you're in need of added hydration and nourishment, go for an oil like Aromatherapy Associates' Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil ($73) made with camomile to calm you on even your most stressed days. And for the occasions you're just looking for something to pop, stay away from your skin, and pop some wonderfully scented bubbles instead, like the sugarcane, vanilla bean, and jasmine ones from Lollia's Wish Bubble Bath ($49).
Don't forget about the small-but-powerful fizzlers — aka bath bombs — which often include salts, oils, and bubbling effects all in one product, like the $4.20 Fizz & Bubble Rainbow Sherbet Large Bath Fizzy. And once you've finished the water concoction, it's time to light a candle — perhaps Byredo's fresh linen-scented Cotton Poplin ($45) — to get the vibe right.
Ahead, 15 relaxing bath products worth adding to your cart — and tub (minus the candles) — ASAP.
Relaxing Bath Products: Salts
Soothe your body with Himalayan pink salt — chock full of magnesium, selenium, zinc, and iron for mega detox — while the calming aroma of Ylang-Ylang and vanilla fill your tub.
These salts pack 240 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD to ease sore and tense muscles. The mixture also has calendula flower and eucalyptus to leave skin feeling soft and smelling delightful.
Your body (and mind) will thank you for picking this up because it combines three different salts — pink, Bolivian rose, and Dead Sea — to combat stress and restore skin's balance.
Relaxing Bath Products: Oils
Let key-ingredient lavender essential oil bring you to a French field while jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and aloe vera restore your skin.
It may have a hefty price tag, but reviewers say it's totally worth it. Use it before bed and let the camomile and sandalwood scents send you off into a peaceful slumber.
Over a thousand rose petals aren't the only thing that go into making this oil. REN also infused geranium oil and sesame oil to hydrate and soothe skin.
Relaxing Bath Products: Bath Bombs
Turn your water frothy — in the best way possible. This vanilla scented bath bomb is made with cocoa butter to ensure your soak is mega nourishing.
Give yourself a little boost with this green tea-scented bath bomb. And since it turns the water green, feel free to imagine yourself lying in the grass with the sun beating down on you.
Relaxing doesn't always have to look like lavender and calming scents. Grab this sherbet bath bomb which smells (and looks) like the summer dessert to transport you back to younger days.
Relaxing Bath Products: Bubbles
If the idea of bubbles makes you feel *too* much like a child, opt for this foam from Rituals. Relax in the white lotus scent while traditional Chinese ingredient, Yi Yi Ren, softens and nourishes skin.
Surround yourself in sweetness with sugarcane, vanilla bean, and jasmine. These bubbles also come in a lovely jar that you won't mind looking at every time you enter the tub.
If a large margarita with salt sounds good right about now, this bubble bath from Philosophy is your dream product. Reviewers are obsessed with the revitalizing lime scent that leaves them feeling refreshed and ready to go.
Relaxing Bath Products: Candles
Instead of wrapping yourself in freshly washed linens, light this candle while you soak in the bath. Along with the traditional clean scent, chamomile, cedar, and musk notes round out this soothing candle.
Bring the refreshing scents of nature inside with the "Dusk" candle from Herland Home. A fresh spring day will surround your tub with notes of sage, grapefruit, moss, lavender, and musk.