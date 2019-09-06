This $45 Pouf From World Market Is The Extra Seating Solution Your Living Room Needs

Summer may be almost over, but just because you won't be able to entertain as much outdoors doesn't mean there aren't plenty of party planning opportunities for fall. Thinking about the cozy food and drinks that just pair perfectly with the season is reason enough to start plotting your next soirée, but if you're going to bring the bash indoors, you'll probably need to reconsider your current decor situation as well. Thankfully, floor pillows and poufs are an easy solution to the problem of a seating shortage, and with a good eye, you can actually find a ton of stylish options for even the strictest budget.

The beauty of these types of pieces is that they're a low level of commitment in terms of decor. They're not big or bulky, so you can easily stash them away when they're not needed. That said, they'll also cost you a lot less that actual furniture pieces. And they're multi-purpose, too. A sturdy pouf doubles as an ottoman where you can prop up your feet and some floor pillows wouldn't look out of place when used as extra decor on your bed, chair, or sofa.

And because you can manage to find some starting around just $20, this is also a great chance to try out a trend (like velvet for fall) or a pop of color or pattern in an otherwise minimalist space without overspending. Thus, it could be the accent piece your space has been craving.

So, if you're ready to close up the patio for entertaining and bring the party inside, it might benefit you to pick up one of these lounge-worthy pieces — just add the charcuterie and cocktails. To help you find the one that's just perfect for your home, see ahead for 10 different floor pillow and pouf options that will make any room feel warmer and more welcoming. Oh, and they're all under $100.