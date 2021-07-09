Here’s Where Gallery Wall Enthusiasts *Actually* Shop For Artwork

There are few details in interiors that elicit stronger reactions than the gallery wall. Think about it — have you ever scrolled past a picture of one without stopping to admire it for at least a few seconds? If not, you wouldn’t be the only one. They’re stunning, eclectic, and often effortless (or at least, they look that way). Yet gallery walls can also be incredibly daunting — not only because of the expert curation they require, but also because finding that much cool artwork is an overwhelming task, to say the least.

However, there are plenty of pros and seasoned gallery wall creators that have years of experience doing just that, which is why TZR reached out to some of our favorites to get the lowdown on the best places to shop if you’re not sure where to start.

Before you whip out your wallets, though, it’s important to come up with a strategy for creating your ideal gallery wall — because going into it without one could end up a pricey (and frustrating) endeavor.

According to Rosi Norton, co-founder of Santo Gallery, that starts with finding the right mix. “I think gallery walls that include varying styles of artwork look really sophisticated,” she tells TZR. “It opens up a sort of dialogue between the different pieces.” And yes, you should feel free to get creative. “I’m all about expanding the idea of what makes something art. You can find really special things in non-traditional places that look beautiful when framed and placed in a gallery wall. The more creative and experimental you get, the more eye-catching and personal the result.”

When it comes to framing, Norton advises being intentional. “If you’re a minimalist, using one singular frame color for every piece of artwork creates a polished feel,” she says. (Many places, like Santo Gallery and Andy Blank, allow customers to buy pieces with simple frames, which can make this step much easier.) “If you’re like me and you like to mix and match, you can get funky.”

Finally, don’t commit without playing with your layout first. “Once I know the pieces I’m going to include, I cut out each of their sizes using craft paper and shuffle them around on the floor until I like the layout,” Norton continues. “Pay careful attention to the amount of space you want between each piece and make sure to account for the hanging hardware on the back of each frame!”

Then, all that’s left to do is find the pieces that bring you joy. Ahead, 12 places with cool artwork that gallery wall enthusiasts head first when creating their own to aid you in your search.

When Katie Zamprioli, interior decorator and the brains behind the Instagram account @candycoloredhome, is looking for “colorful and contemporary painting prints,” DROOL is where she turns. “DROOL collaborates with vibrant and talented grassroots creatives from around the world,” she tells TZR in an email. “[It has] very unique pieces available in different mediums and I love that 60-90 percent of the profit from each sale goes to the creators.” Zamprioli particularly loves the site for finding statement pieces — her favorite purchase being Do You Really See Me Tho? by queer and disabled illustrator Hayley Wall.

Creating a gallery wall from scratch? You may want to start with Minted, which Zamprioli says has great affordable options in addition to a wide range. “Minted has a diverse and inclusive community of independent artists,” she says. “All of their designs are sourced and curated through competitions and they encourage entries from artists of all levels.”

If you’re not sure where to start, Zamprioli’s go-to is the section of limited-edition fine art prints on Minted’s site. In fact, she created an entire gallery wall in her dining room out of pieces from this category (including Female Figure in Terra Cotta by Kathleen Ney).

For original fine art, Zamprioli shares that Return On Art is where she heads first. “[It showcases] a handpicked selection of contemporary artworks by up-and-coming artists from all over the world,” she says. Zamprioli also appreciates the site’s transparent pricing, and that it ensures fair pay for the artists thanks to the low commission it takes. “I love that you can collect affordable original fine art from all over the world without even leaving your house!” she continues. “If you’re just starting out as an art collector, this is a great site to check out and begin building your collection of original pieces.”

Norton naturally counts her own brand as a go-to for cool artwork. “Santo is really a direct extension of me and my co-founder Daniel,” she tells TZR. “We’re artists and art lovers ourselves and we’re addicted to collecting artwork. The curation process is such a labor of love for us; so much goes into it.”

Of course, she has a few insider tips for shopping the site. “Browse until something jumps out at you,” she continues. “We believe that the individual decides what has beauty and meaning, not the institution.” And if you’re still stumped? She recommends taking a look at a few of her favorite pieces: The Wave by Quinn Matthews, which is hanging in her office, and Turbo Fever, from the brand’s collaboration with Magnus Walker.

Lowe Saddler, interior stylist and digital creator behind @hotsundayhome, says Etsy is among her favorite sources because it makes finding “vintage-looking and actual vintage pieces” easy. “I have all kinds of artwork in my apartment, but the coolest pieces are definitely the ones that have a bit of antique flair,” she explains. “They make simple white walls feel special and turn boring corners into curated nooks. And if you search hard enough, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get something with character.”

Chairish is another frequently visited source of Saddler’s, for many of the same reasons she loves Etsy. For this site in particular, she has a tried-and-true tip for keeping costs low. “I always go to the ‘Arts & Prints’ section and immediately set my search parameter to filter the prices from low to high,” she says. “That way I can see the more affordable designs first and not worry about having to break the bank. Some things even go on sale if you watch them for a while!”

Both Carissa Henderson, interior eDesigner, and Saddler, recommend Fy. “This is one of my first stops when trying to find a new piece for myself or clients,” Henderson tells TZR. “They have a large assortment of unique pieces in every style imaginable, including photography.” Additionally, Henderson says it offers great pricing for large prints, and you can order pieces with or without frames, depending on your budget.

Henderson’s favorite piece from the site is the Feel Good Art Print by Dan Hobday Art (Fy is “an excellent source for abstract artwork,” she says), while Saddler shares that she’s loving the Gold Goddess print by Ruby and B because it’s both affordable and garners tons of compliments.

When looking for a statement piece filled with her favorite colors (i.e. pinks, blues, and greens, such as the ones in the Tomorrow 1 Art Print she loves) or an abstract portrait, Henderson says there’s no better place to search than Jungalow. “Justina Blakeney is one of the most talented designers right now in the bohemian maximalist space. Her work is culturally relevant, empowering, and boldly beautiful.”

Amazing prints at affordable prices? They can be found at Society6, where Henderson says the options are endless. “Not only do they have unique pieces from smaller artists, you can also find traditional and classic pieces that are becoming more and more popular right now.” (Case in point: Her favorite Portrait of the Postman poster, which combines “classic beauty and eclectic flair” with a great price.)

Emma Jane Palin, interior stylist and art consultant, tells TZR that she’s a fan of accessible art, and all of her favorite sources (including Print Club London) meet this criteria. They “offer pieces for a diverse range or artists at an affordable price,” she explains, pointing to Time of your Life by Dave Buonaguidi, 1976 by Rose Stallard, and Jim Morrison by David Studwell as a few of her favorite pieces from the brand’s site.

In addition to Print Club London, Palin says that Partnership Editions works with artists to offer pieces at more affordable prices. “It's a really great way for people to access the art world and start a collection,” she shares. Rather than a print, her favorite piece from this site is a sculptural composition by Emily Forgot — a great way to add an unexpected element to your gallery wall.

According to Palin, Jealous Gallery has “similar vibes” to her previous two recommendations. That said, she continues, it offers higher-end art from well-known artists and “often sells rare pieces from the likes of David Shrigley.”