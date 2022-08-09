Here’s What To Snag From West Elm’s Warehouse Sale Before It Ends

You’ve got a lot to choose from when it comes to home sales this season. Brands aren’t being stingy, which means you can find deep discounts on wide ranges of products, even from some of the most sought-after labels. That said, with fall approaching and Labor Day weekend coming in hot, many savings events are starting to wind down for a minute — including West Elm’s summer Warehouse Sale, which features up to 70 percent off tons of items and ends very soon.

Yep — like many other retailers’ discounts, these won’t be around much longer. As in, you have mere hours left to get in on these deals, and trust us when we say you don’t want to miss them. As has often been the case recently, West Elm has a whole host of outdoor furniture marked down, giving shoppers a great opportunity to plan ahead for the next sunny season. But that’s not all that’s included. In fact, there’s also a wealth of perfect-for-fall steals, like richly hued bedding, cozy furniture, back-to-school essentials, and more.

But again, this is the final day to score reduced prices on many of these items, meaning there’s, quite literally, no time to waste. Head over to West Elm to see all the deals, or scroll ahead to find TZR’s favorites from the mix.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Sale