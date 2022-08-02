Article Just Launched A Massive Sale On *All* Its Outdoor Products

Article isn’t a retailer that’s lacking in good sales. For holidays and ends of seasons, you can nearly always count on the modern furniture brand to have a massive selection of deals (and usually earlier than everyone else). Yet this summer, it’s actually outdone itself with its latest markdown event. Grab your wallets, everyone, because Article just launched a sale on its entire outdoor collection — its first-ever category-wide sale with discounts up to 50 percent off.

Seriously, this is not a drill. From now until Aug. 7, all Article outdoor products are on sale with deep discounts to boot. That includes more items than you can imagine, and spans a range of options. Looking for accessories to spruce up your patio? You’ll find an array of lanterns, rugs, and pillows. Finally ready to invest in some seating? Lounge chairs, sofa sets, and benches are marked down as well.

The end of summer is usually the best time to stock up on all your outdoor needs (and the savings to be had this season are aplenty), but it’s not often there are sales of this magnitude to shop. Obviously, that means there’s no time to waste with Article’s outdoor sale, so head on over to the brand’s site to find the entire discounted selection, or just scroll to see TZR’s favorites ahead.

Courtesy of Article

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Sale