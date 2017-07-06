We Went On A Quest To Find Non-See-Through Workout Leggings—Here’s What We Discovered
If you haven’t discovered mid-workout that your underwear is exposed and your leggings are entirely see-through, you’re missing out on a seminal experience. (Like prom, but somehow more horrifying.) That’s because sheer workout leggings have become a universal issue. With that in mind, the best solution you can employ is squat testing different leggings you're considering before you buy. Whether they be from well-known brands or under-the-radar label, this easy mirror test — simply squat and bend over while checking in the mirror for visible underwear — can aid in the quest to find the ones that are both cute and not see-through.
Once you pick up a pair of these non-sheer leggings, make sure you’re washing them correctly to help ensure they don't turn see-through. “Repeated laundering and exposure to heat can dry out the materials over the course of years,” says Jeannette Peters, Athleta’s Design Director of performance apparel. Basically, that means you could be turning your opaque leggings sheer over time. “We recommend laundering in cold water and drying on low in order to extend the life of the fabric and prevent it from becoming brittle,” she adds.
Below, find nine leggings you can break a sweat in, without worrying about unreliable, see-through fabric.
The Best Non-See Through Leggings: Black Leggings
A classic, black legging is a must-own for any type of workout (as well as non-sweaty activities). The best designs have just enough compression, are high-waisted, and are a material thick enough to keep from turning sheer mid-downward dog.
Thanks to their high-stretch material, these Nike leggings are ideal for activities like yoga and pilates. The compression feature aids in a sculpted look, without showing any unwanted skin underneath. Plus, the high-rise waistband gives extra coverage to comfortably move around.
If you're looking for a non-see-through option, a sturdy black style is your best bet. These Girlfriend Collective leggings are made from 25 plastic bottles, and have a comfy four-way stretch.
Wear these leggings to the gym, or paired with a puffer coat for running errands. Either way, the sturdy black cotton fabric will ensure you aren't showing the world your underwear.
The Best Non-See-Through Leggings: Running
If your workouts require a pair of leggings that have the compression and stretch to keep you comfortable on long runs, you can still pick up a pair that doesn't risk being so thin they won't stand a see-through test. Focus first on a style that's a comfortable fit for your usual level of movement, even the most helpful leggings opacity-wise won't be a favorite if they're uncomfortable.
For those cold winter days when you still want to get a run in, opt for these Under Armour leggings. The fleece-lining will keep you warm and covered up.
These leggings have a snug compression fit and even though the fabric is very lightweight, the only things see-through about them are the (purposefully) sheer cutouts on the legs.
Made with its mid-weight, durable Textured Compression fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings will certainly keep you from showing any skin. Take a jog around the neighborhood in comfort.
The Best Non-See-Through Leggings For: Yoga
If yoga is your thing, you need a pair of leggings that can handle all sorts of bending, flexing, and flipping without risking you worrying about your tight's opacity.
These Alo leggings are made of the brand's lightest fabric, ideal for hot yoga classes. These bottoms are inspired by the brand's popular Airbrush legging, with the shine finish giving them a little extra oomph.
These stretchy, leopard print leggings will have you mastering every yoga pose in style. Plus, there's no sign of these mid-weight, bold printed leggings being sheer, either.
