The Best Fashion Buys For March 2020 — According To TZR's Fashion Expert

By Aemilia Madden
For the first time in a long time, many of us are finding that this month is one with more free time than we know how to handle. Copious time on social media can be stressful, but it can also be confusing to know what else to do when you're stuck inside. For a small distraction, I'm here to deliver a weekly batch of March's best fashion buys — pieces I'm currently considering for my own closet or simply love the idea of someone else taking home.

This month, I'm seeking out some key trends, croissant bags included. But, knowing that many fashion labels are hurting due to business closures, I also wanted to share some new arrivals from smaller labels who need a little extra love at this time. If you're shopping for key seasonal staples that you'll hold onto for longer than the current season, these are the items to consider. They're on-trend without being so trendy that you won't want to wear them once you finally have a chance to take them out for a spin. A '90s-cut tank from Modern Citizen and tie-dye slip skirt are two of my current favorites.

Check back each week for a few more pieces to add to your cart, and hopefully for you (as it is for me) a small shopping break is a welcome distraction from everything else going on.

Best Fashion Buys: March 16

Phoebe Blouse
$68
Modern Citizen

This basic '90s-inspired square-neck tank is an easy staple to add to your closet.

Swipe Tote Mini
$605
Coperni

French label Coperni's comeback will be major this spring, and this little round bag is already a favorite on Instagram

Silvana Dress
$595
Mara Hoffman

One of the easiest transitional staples is a white dress; Mara Hoffman's linen iteration is simple and elegant.

Illume Collar
$350
Another Feather

Another Feather's minimalist jewelry is my favorite to style with jeans and a tee.

Rosa Cardigan
$445
LeoRosa

Earlier this year, I discovered LeoRosa's cute cardigan and now I want them in every color.

Best Fashion Buys: March 9

Utility Jacket
$495
Vince

This simple utility jacket is great for layering.

Ansel Bag
$494
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

I'm ready to embrace the croissant bag trend via this cute pouch from MNZ.

Sport Shots
$70
Penfield

When it's time to swap out leggings for shorts, this cool pair is chic enough for running errands.

Aria Ankle Boot
$460
Nomasei

A lighter pair of ankle boots in a must for styling with colorful dresses this season.

Towel Bag
€120
Gabriel For Sach

While pool season isn't here quite yet, this tote bag is the ideal item to hep you get a head start.

Best Fashion Buys: March 2

Wool Blazer
$595
Ganni

Go for a seasonal update on the classic blazer, like this style with floral embroidery.

Emilia Dress
£495
Rejina Pyo

Now's the time to get a head start on warm-weather staples, like this beachy dress.

Twisted Headband
$245
Sophie Buhai

A simple accessory like a statement headband is an easy way to dress up any look.

Charley Skirt
$78
Which We Want

Ready to add a pop of color into your wardrobe? I love the ease of a slip skirt that you can layer.

Houdan Sandals
$790
Gucci

Spring is less than a month away, which means I'm already thinking about my sandal collection. Platforms are bound to be a new favorite.