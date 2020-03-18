The Best Fashion Buys For March 2020 — According To TZR's Fashion Expert
For the first time in a long time, many of us are finding that this month is one with more free time than we know how to handle. Copious time on social media can be stressful, but it can also be confusing to know what else to do when you're stuck inside. For a small distraction, I'm here to deliver a weekly batch of March's best fashion buys — pieces I'm currently considering for my own closet or simply love the idea of someone else taking home.
This month, I'm seeking out some key trends, croissant bags included. But, knowing that many fashion labels are hurting due to business closures, I also wanted to share some new arrivals from smaller labels who need a little extra love at this time. If you're shopping for key seasonal staples that you'll hold onto for longer than the current season, these are the items to consider. They're on-trend without being so trendy that you won't want to wear them once you finally have a chance to take them out for a spin. A '90s-cut tank from Modern Citizen and tie-dye slip skirt are two of my current favorites.
Check back each week for a few more pieces to add to your cart, and hopefully for you (as it is for me) a small shopping break is a welcome distraction from everything else going on.
Best Fashion Buys: March 16
This basic '90s-inspired square-neck tank is an easy staple to add to your closet.
French label Coperni's comeback will be major this spring, and this little round bag is already a favorite on Instagram
One of the easiest transitional staples is a white dress; Mara Hoffman's linen iteration is simple and elegant.
Another Feather's minimalist jewelry is my favorite to style with jeans and a tee.
Earlier this year, I discovered LeoRosa's cute cardigan and now I want them in every color.
Best Fashion Buys: March 9
I'm ready to embrace the croissant bag trend via this cute pouch from MNZ.
When it's time to swap out leggings for shorts, this cool pair is chic enough for running errands.
A lighter pair of ankle boots in a must for styling with colorful dresses this season.
While pool season isn't here quite yet, this tote bag is the ideal item to hep you get a head start.
Best Fashion Buys: March 2
Go for a seasonal update on the classic blazer, like this style with floral embroidery.
Now's the time to get a head start on warm-weather staples, like this beachy dress.
A simple accessory like a statement headband is an easy way to dress up any look.
Ready to add a pop of color into your wardrobe? I love the ease of a slip skirt that you can layer.