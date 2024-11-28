There’s a certain magic to vintage holiday decor. Maybe it’s the shimmer of ornaments that have adorned trees for decades or the nostalgic charm of an antique menorah. Perhaps the thrill of the hunt for an objet d’art that will get guests talking is also part of the appeal. Whatever the allure, these one-of-a-kind treasures bring character, history, and a touch of eco-consciousness to your home. But finding them — and styling these festive gems in a way that feels fresh, not fussy — can be challenging.

To be clear, you don’t always have to go far to get the good stuff — it’s often right in your backyard. Interior designer and founder of her eponymous brand Nikki Chu recommends making frequent visits to local antique shops (such as Forestwood Antique Mall in Dallas and Berbere Imports in L.A.) that regularly roll out fresh merch. Estate sales (like those hosted by Janelle Stone in Dallas) and special events, like the biannual Round Top Antiques Fair, are also excellent hunting grounds for holiday bounty. “Round Top is the antique capital of Texas,” says Chu, who splits her time between Dallas and Los Angeles. “You literally have to drive out there with a U-Haul truck [to bring everything home].”

New York City-based interior designer and co-author of The Novogratz Chronicles Cortney Novogratz heads upstate to peruse Finch and The Antique Warehouse in Hudson, New York. “You never know what you’ll stumble upon, and that’s half the fun!” she says. On the West Coast, Los Angeles interior designer Brigette Romanek enjoys browsing the famous Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California. She looks for vintage Royal Crown Derby china when she’s not styling interiors for A-listers like Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Demi Moore. L.A. interior designer and founder of Lone Fox Drew Michael Scott counts The Mart Collective, Pasadena Antique Center and Annex, and Urban Americana among his favorite spots. Scott suggests shopping early in the season to snag the best festive pieces, regardless of where you’re located. And once you find an item you can’t live without, don’t let it go. Nothing haunts you like the vintage treasure you didn’t buy (and can’t find again).

Ahead, more tips on how to snag the perfect retro holiday decor.

You Can Digitally Dig, Too

Chu likes shopping locally but says it can sometimes be limiting. She often surfs the Internet to discover finds from around the world. Chairish, 1stDibs, and Vinterior are “great resources for unique, rare pieces,” says Novogratz. “Each site has its vibe, and you can find anything from midcentury gems to quirky, one-of-a-kind holiday decor that feels totally you.”

Etsy is another favorite among interior designers for retro pieces and handcrafted items at great prices. “I love supporting small businesses and independent creators — it feels good knowing each piece has been thoughtfully sourced or handmade with care,” says Los Angeles-based interior designer and creative director Brady Tolbert. To narrow the ample selection, “brainstorm what type of vintage holiday decor you are in the market for and use those keywords when searching,” says Scott. “However, if you’re bored, happy scrolling!”

Facebook Marketplace isn’t as curated as the aforementioned sites, but Tolbert and Scott scour the platform regularly for unique pieces. “The best part is the deals,” says Tolbert. “People are often clearing out their collections, which means you can score incredible pieces at a fraction of the price you’d find elsewhere.” Scott scored a huge box of vintage ornaments for $20 that he decorates with every year, as well as a vintage iron Christmas tree stand for $30. “You do have to dig, but finding those hidden gems to add to your holiday collection makes it worth it.” he says.

Mix Eras For A Modern Look

Procuring swoonworthy antiques requires patience, a discerning eye, and a certain level of restraint — especially when integrating your latest acquisitions into your home. “Don’t overdo it on the vintage,” warns Tolbert. “While a few vintage elements can make [your space] feel nostalgic and classic, an entire setup can quickly feel thrifted and messy.” A mix of old, new, and eclectic items “really creates someone’s personalized aesthetic,” says Chu. “You can buy great linens at HomeGoods and pair them with antique finds that cost a little more money but will stay with you for a lifetime.” Scott suggests making vintage pieces (like ornaments or seasonal decorations) the focal point and balancing them with more modern elements like tableware and lighting. Target, Anthropologie, and West Elm are among his go-to places for affordable decor.

Pick An Unexpected Color Palette

“Most clients want their holiday spaces to feel warm and inviting but still elevated,” says Tolbert. “It’s all about layering and using a consistent color palette, which helps tie everything together, making the space feel intentional rather than mismatched.” Chu — who leans heavily on natural materials and shades of cream, white, and gold during the holidays — echoes these sentiments: “My personal design aesthetic is a mix of neutrals, global finds, and lots of woods… Why would I want decor in my home for almost a month that’s not cohesive?” In place of a classic combo like red and green, Scott opts for rich burgundy, dark plum, forest green, and metallic hues. Tolbert likes to contrast green, brown, cream, and taupe with black.

Add Sparkle & Texture

“More and more of my clients are getting away from what is considered traditional Christmas decor,” says Chu. She looks for brass pieces, such as whimsical soldier figurines or candle holders, with “a little wear and tear” that settle into a home and become conversation starters. “[These items] feel layered into an actual design aesthetic — not just put there because it’s the holidays,” she adds. “I think you get a little more longevity out of seasonal decor that way.”

Tolbert agrees that metallic accents are a “safe bet” for amplifying any room: “Whether they are gold or silver, adding a few reflective elements to any vintage setup will help it feel more modern while keeping it classic.” Don’t be afraid to mismatch metals and fabrics, adds Scott. “To add visual contrast, mix textures and pair vintage materials like velvet with modern finishes like glass or metal,” he explains. “You can even layer pieces, such as modern pillows on a vintage sofa or vice versa.”

Freshen Up Your Space

“When an old piece has seen many holidays, it has so much spirit — let that shine and pair it with something simple and new to keep it modern,” says Novogratz, who loves offsetting antiques with fresh greenery. Every season, the interior designer heads to her favorite garden store in the Berkshires to secure a Fraser fir. “It’s beautifully fragrant, sturdy enough for heavy ornaments, and doesn’t shed needles everywhere — which is a huge win when you’ve got kids and a dog running around,” she adds. “There’s nothing like that fresh pine scent filling a room, and it brings a cozy authenticity everyone loves.” A cedar or juniper garland draped around a mantel is another, less imposing option. “I also love adding cranberry sprigs or eucalyptus for texture and scent,” says the pro. “It’s all about layering and making it feel effortless.”

Repurpose Retro Finds

Give vintage finds a second life and a brand new purpose. “I recently scored a huge box of vintage silk scarves on Facebook Marketplace that someone was clearing out from an estate sale, and I’m planning to use them as gift wrap this year,” says Tolbert. “They not only allow each gift to feel unique and personal but, it’s an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wrapping paper since the scarves can be reused again and again.” For a soft and special touch, top off presents by tying them with recycled, torn silk ribbon, says Scott, who carries multiple colors in his online holiday shop. “I always have so much fun planning out how I’ll be wrapping my gifts each year because it adds a statement under the tree,” he adds. And don’t forget to dust off family heirlooms; Chu polishes her antique silver platters every season and uses them to serve everything from cookies to beautifully wrapped chocolates.

Keep Traditions Alive

Holiday decorations can spark memories and create new ones. Every year, Novogratz unpacks an iron replica of the Empire State Building. “It has special meaning because that’s where [my husband and business partner] Robert proposed to me,” she says. “It’s more than decor — it’s our story.” Romanek hangs sentimental stockings she made when her children were born on the mantle with care. “They’re a reminder of family traditions and how special this time of year is,” she says. “Sometimes, I’ll add in new and vintage stockings that I find and absolutely adore.” Tolbert, who once enjoyed cutting down his family’s Christmas tree, plans on trading baubles with his loved ones — a custom he came up with after moving to sunny Southern California. “Each Thanksgiving, we gift each other an ornament that represents a memory or milestone from the past year,” he says. “It’s a meaningful way to reflect on our shared experiences and kick off the season.”