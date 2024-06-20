Antiquing requires a special breed of human — impressively patient, a bit competitive, and relentlessly creative. In other words, you have to be willing to spend all day elbow-deep in grandfather clocks and oil paintings knowing you may leave with an item drastically different than anticipated. But that’s the joy of it. You can’t go into an antique shop expecting to find a specific item, you venture into these magical, historical spaces to experience a slice of the past while dreaming up how to translate it to the present.

If you’re a seasoned antique shopper you likely already have a few favorite destinations bookmarked. But if you’re just beginning to dip your toes into the treasure hunting waters, it’s helpful to keep in mind that smaller towns tend to yield better deals. And often, more exciting and rewarding finds. Keeping this in mind, continue ahead for an expert-led guide to some of the best cities for antique shopping in the US, from a small town in Texas to a former whaling village on the East Coast.

Middleburg, Virginia

From coastal areas to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia is a landscape rich in culture and history. It’s unsurprising, then, that the state is a prime location for antiquing, from auctions to antique shows. For interior designer Amanda Khouri — who lived in Washington D.C. for nearly a decade — the town of Middleburg became a favorite for its charm and authenticity in antiquing. “It’s about an hour outside the city and holds so much history; it’s fun to think about the provenance of some of the treasures in the various shops there,” she tells TZR. Some of her favorite stops in town include Middleburg Antique Gallery and The Paradise Antiques. “Just up the road is Oak Spring Farm — the late Bunny Mellon’s revered estate and garden, which hosts workshops from time to time and would provide excellent inspiration for a day of antiquing in Hunt Country!”

New Orleans, Louisiana

Founded in 1718, New Orleans is well-known for its cultural hybrid spanning several influences, from African and French to Spanish. The city is also beloved for its emphasis on historic preservation that extends from architecture to estate sales and auctions. “Magazine Street in the Garden District never disappoints as there are so many amazing antique shops,” Sarah Rinehart Fleischer, of SRF Interiors tells TZR. “My absolute favorite shop for interesting finds is Malachite Home, Adrienne has an incredible eye and the shop is always expertly curated with beautiful furniture and decor items,” she says, adding that As You Like It Silver Shop is also a smart stop for estate silver. “I am always searching for and collecting vintage silver that happens to have my initials engraved.”

Sag Harbor, New York

Historical significance and distinct culture are two considerations that make a destination well-suited for an antique scene — both of which align with Sag Harbor. “This charming old whaling town on Long Island's south fork has so many great little antique stores,” Interior Designer Sarah Lederman tells TZR. “At the high end is Monc XIII which specializes in newly refurbished (read, mint condition) furniture from iconic mid-century designers like Fritz Hansen and Pierre Jeanneret.” If you’re shopping on a budget, Lederman points to Sage Street Antiques (only open on weekends) for its china, silverware, and antique Americana furniture. “Last, but definitely not least, do not miss Bloom, where the owner Mona has curated a beautiful selection of hostess gifts like candles and linens amongst the perfectly patina-ed 18th century Swedish tables she sources specially for clients.”

Palm Springs, California

A city deeply influenced by the mid-century modern movement, Palm Springs is among the most vibrant antique scenes in the states. In town, treasure hunters have the opportunity to visit lavish estate sales at historic properties as well as markets and fairs such as the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale. If a string of design shops is more your speed, don’t miss the 12,000-square-foot mid-mod mecca that is Antique Galleries Palm Springs. For a distinctly midcentury furniture piece, head to Spaces, and if you’re keen to stay outdoors in the sunshine, take a stroll through the Palm Springs Vintage Market held on the first Sunday of the month.

Amish Country, Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania Amish country tends to draw in tourists for experiences like back-country buggy rides and farm tours, the region is also well-known for its antique scene. “I've loved going antiquing throughout different areas of Pennsylvania,” Chango Creative Director Susana Simonpietri says. “If you love a good hunt, there are so many unique treasures and shops to explore driving through the Lancaster and Allentown regions.” In fact, nearby Adamstown is often referred to as the ‘Antiques Capital of the USA,’ with destinations like the Renningers Antique Market and Shupp's Grove Antique Market as treasure hunter favorites.

Round Top, Texas

Home to one of the most famed antique fairs in the country (established back in 1968), Round Top is a true treasure trove with the biggest two-week shows taking place in March and October. “Days are spent perusing edited tents or hunting in the fields for a find (with a required Bloody Mary in hand and cowboy boots on foot), and nights are spent hanging with fellow treasure hunters on farms and in quaint haunts around town,” Co-Founder and CEO of MIRTH Katie McClure tells TZR. The entrepreneur shares that her mother introduced her to the antique fair in the ‘90s and now, she fills her home and office with Round Top finds to carry on the legacy (think: a vintage ‘70s Belgian tapestry and mid-century lighting). “At Round Top, I always check out the latest treasures at Prize,” Interior Designer Katie Harbison shares. McClure’s favorite spots include Amellia Tarbet at Market Hill (“if Kelly Wearstler doesn't beat you to it all”) and the legendary Marburger show.

Hudson Valley, New York

With a strong reputation for antique shopping, Hudson is one of the most beloved destinations for treasure hunters in New York. “It’s a great area to shop incredible vintage, and those that are generally more curated,” Simonpietri shares. Warren Street is the main thoroughfare in Hudson and is lined with several antique stores, such as Theron Ware and La Maison Supreme Ltd. Off of Warren Street but close by is the (iconic) Antique Warehouse housed within a 300,000-square-foot building. The shop is favorite among designers and due to its massive size and deep inventory of items of all styles and periods, it’s easy to spend an entire day in here.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Being one of the oldest cities in the United States, it’s little surprise Santa Fe is a rich destination for antique shopping. The city hosts the Santa Fe Indian Market and Spanish Market where visitors can discover rare antiques directly from artisans and dealers. If you’re not in town in time for any antique events, head for Santa Fe Antiques in downtown that curates treasures from over 35 different dealers. Or if you’re hoping to score something for your wardrobe, there’s nowhere better than Santa Fe Vintage (appointment only).