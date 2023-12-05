Paris Hilton has always marched — er, strutted — to the beat of her own glittery drum. Yes, since emerging as the It girl du jour in the early aughts, the socialite has stayed true to her ultra-feminine aesthetic, embracing all manner of frills, sparkle, and her signature color: pink. Even now as a mother of two (Hilton recently welcomed her second child, baby girl London late last month) we’re happy to report not much has changed on that front. In fact, loyal fans of the author and OG influencer likely caught a glimpse of Hilton’s pink Christmas tree, which proves her over-the-top girly glamour is alive and well.

Indeed Hilton wasted no time getting into holiday mode, displaying her atypical decor just days after Thanksgiving. On her IG post, the hotel heiress is pictured in cozy beige sweats with her smiling son Phoenix on her lap, admiring a bubble gum-colored tree adorned with bright twinkling lights and candy-themed ornaments. “Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!” read the caption on the heart-warming post. (London’s joyful arrival was announced just two days prior.) It seems one pink tree wasn’t enough for Hilton. The IG post showed mutliple structures in the shot, bathing the room in a glowy, rosy light.

If you are late to the holiday decorating game and looking for an alternative take, try taking a page from Hilton’s holiday playbook and opt for a non-green tree (I did!). The effect is still celebratory and joyful and will definitely breath new life into your living space. After all, if Hilton has taught us anything, ringing in the season in your own unique way is, like, so hot.

Channel your inner Paris with our selection of pink Christmas trees below: