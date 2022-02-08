The Up-And-Coming Artists To Know In 2022, According To Interior Designers

There are countless ways to discover artists — Instagram, magazines, retailers, friends. But if you’re truly on a mission to find some unique new work to display in your space, who better to tap than interior designers for the up-and-coming artists on their radars? Not only do they spend a ton of time scouting out beautiful pieces for people’s homes, but they also have inside access to what’s hot and happening before anyone else.

Thus, TZR tapped some for you. To find out the people on the tips of everyone’s tongues at the moment, we reached out to several designers and got the scoop on who to know now in the art world. Fortunately, they delivered in spades. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful new painting to hang on your walls or a multimedia installation that’s an instant conversation piece, you’ll find it from the emerging artists they shared.

After collectively enduring years of a pandemic, many experts have pointed out that more and more people are looking to turn their living spaces into creative spots that reflect their personalities. And the best way to start doing that? Investing in artwork from some of the coolest up-and-coming creators out there. Ahead, who you should turn to first.

“I am absolutely obsessed with the work of Natalie Osborne, an artist out of Chicago,” shares Nicole Alexander, founder and principal designer of Siren Betty Design. “She paints portraits of Black women that are bold and captivating — they are seemingly very simple and yet you see something new every time you look at them. There is so much emotion and feeling behind each face she paints. And her use of color is just stunning! I have been lucky to purchase a painting of hers, but she also frequently sells prints on Etsy, which is wonderful because it makes this incredible work available at a more accessible price point.”

“I’ve admired the work of Andrea Torres Balaguer for a while now,” says Courtney McLeod, founder and principal of Right Meets Left Interior Design, in an email. “As a photographer, her work possesses an alluring moody aesthetic made even more mesmerizing by the colorful signature single brush strokes she places across her subject’s face.” McLeod’s particular favorite of the artist’s work? “‘Marshmallow’ from her ‘The Unknown’ series.”

“Uzo Njoku was born in Nigeria and brings her country experiences to her art,” says Dominique Fluker, founder of virtual boutique interior design firm DBF Interiors. “She works in oil paint, acrylic, and collage to create colorful paintings and design products. She aims to create beautiful art by using colors that contrast and capture you with gazes. She focuses heavily on highlighting Black identities.”

“The fanned forms of Derrick Velasquez's ‘Untitled’ series have been on my mind since their exhibition at Carvalho Park,” says Jean Lin, founder and curator of Colony, of the Denver-based artist’s work. “Each sculpture is composed of carefully layered vinyl strips reminiscent of hardwood growth rings that bend gracefully under tension. I'd love to live with these pieces on my own walls; they feel formal and textured but have just enough pop to still be playful.”

“Amanda Hummes is a Brazilian ceramic artist based in L.A.,” says Cindy Ngo, founder of INK + PORCELAIN. “Every handmade piece she creates is pure raw art. The curves and weight of each piece speaks volumes. Her vases are made with great detail and any home would be graced with any of her creations.”

Lina Galvao of Curated Nest Interiors shares that artist Kate Roebuck is on her radar because her style is “painterly,” but still strong. “She plays with silhouettes and manages to inject lots of dynamism,” says Galvao. “Her art seems to play well across multiple design styles, and I have seen it placed in contemporary spaces as well as modern farmhouses. Plus I love supporting a young female artist!”

Lauren Pearce, a Black artist based in Cleveland, Ohio, is another creator on Fluker’s radar, she says. According to the designer, Pearce gathers inspiration from her community to create her mixed media artwork, which include portraits, ceramics, murals, and more. “I love how she captures the texture of the skin in her work.”

“Eleanor Scott Davis is an incredibly talented emerging artist who I’ve had the pleasure of working with on behalf of several clients,” Meredith Beregovski, owner and principal of Georgia Street Design, tells TZR, explaining that the artist’s work is featured in some of her favorite projects to date. “Eleanor Scott’s ability to produce unique abstract paintings utilizing bright, punchy colors is unmatched. Every work she creates evokes a feeling in a room that is truly captivating. More importantly, her personality and passion mirror the energy and intrigue in her paintings, which is a tremendously profound talent.”

Alex Bass, interior designer/curator and founder of Salon 21, tells TZR that Evalina Patiño is one artist that’s currently on her radar for her “extremely interesting” collage prints, wall vinyls, and even pillows. “I'm utilizing them for current projects,” she says. “I love thinking about different ways you can live with art — not just traditional frames on a wall.”

“I am really loving Karen Gayle Tinney's work at the moment,” says Susan Galvani, founder and principal designer at Spruce Interior Design. “Karen is a fiber artist who incorporates rope and ceramic into beautiful geometric vessels, wall sculptures, and mirrors. She's making a large custom piece for me at the moment that will be located above a client’s bed. Her pieces are very unique — really organic and textural and can seamlessly integrate with just about any interior style. I am currently coveting Wall Sculpture #715 for my own home!”

“We are obsessed with Brittney Boyd Bullock!” say creative director and owner of Murphy Maude Interiors, Leslie Murphy, who has personally commissioned a statement piece from the artist for her home. “I love how Brittney's work calls us to question and analyze our role as consumers. Brittney is also one of the first Marquee artists for our textiles line, Mable Originals. We have licensed some of Brittney's original art to create wall murals and wallpapers which will be offered through www.mableoriginals.com in the spring.”