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Driving onto the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico was unlike arriving at any other destination. As someone who hadn’t spent time in the Caribbean, let alone Puerto Rico, I had no idea what to expect. But from the moment I landed on the resort’s sprawling 483-acre coastal property — just a half hour drive east of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan — I was transported into what can only be described as a hidden natural paradise.

Finding the lobby was a journey in itself. The property unfolds across a two mile stretch of sand beach and a designated nature reserve, with the breathtaking El Yunque National Rainforest visible in the distance. As we wound through miles of scenic paths toward the lobby, or Casa Grande as the hotel calls it, we passed beautiful Flamboyan trees in full bloom, their vibrant orange and red petals a symbol of Puerto Rican culture. This would be the first of many nature moments to come over the next four days that wouldn’t just be highlights, but a defining part of the stay itself.

More than half the land is a protected sanctuary for wildlife and tropical birds, spanning two certified habitats — including the 18-hole Bahía Beach Golf Club, a Silver Signature Sanctuary through Audubon International, one of only a few in the world and the only one in the Caribbean. (Pro athletes like LeBron James can be spotted golfing here during the offseason — and I quickly understood why). By the time I stepped out onto the wooden planks leading up to the lobby, I already knew I’d never want to leave.

Casa Grande @fspuertorico

The Accommodations

I expected to be part of a group, as typical for these types of press trips, but it turned out to be just me and one other editor — a pleasant surprise that only added to how private the overall experience felt. We each had our own Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suite, walking in to find a handwritten welcome note, a beautifully plated sweet treat under a glass cloche, chilled white wine, and a Four Seasons water bottle, custom embroidered hat and robe waiting for us.

The suite was light and airy with a picturesque view of the gardens, and beyond them, the Atlantic which instantly helped me switch into vacation mode with one glance. Both the bedroom and living room opened onto the ground floor patio, where I sat and enjoyed an iced oat latte each morning, which helped get me out of the famously plush Four Seasons’ mattress (it definitely lived up to its hype, by the way).

The room also included a walk-in closet, two full bathrooms, and a large living space. The primary bathroom was the real showstopper, though: a marble double vanity stocked with Diptyque products, a massive soaking tub — which I took full advantage of — and a rainfall shower that felt more spacious than my New York City apartment. Even the small details were already thought of: the room came with a toothbrush and toothpaste, its own Dyson hair dryer, and a wet bar equipped with espresso next to the mini fridge.

(+) Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suite Four Seasons Puerto Rico (+) Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suite Four Seasons Puerto Rico INFO 1/2

If you’re looking for an ultra private getaway experience, you can opt into booking the property’s villa and residence rentals, which are more like condominiums with multiple bedrooms — some even with a private pool and rooftop overlooking the ocean. We had the pleasure of spending an evening on said rooftop with a private culinary experience courtesy of the hotel’s head chef. We were treated to an authentic mofongo making experience, mashing plantains with garlic, butter, olive oil, and salt while the sun set in the distance. Dessert was just as on brand: homemade mini piña colada ice cream cones churned a the table using liquid nitrogen.

Luxury villa & residence @fspuertorico

After dinner, we moseyed down to El Bembé, the lobby bar, for a delicious round of coquito, another rum-based island tradition.

The Restaurants

Spending time at El Bembé is a must beyond your evening nightcap. The eatery, which recently underwent a redesign, was intentionally named after the Puerto Rican word for bringing people together. The gallery-style hot spot centers around a beautiful marble bar in the center serving up rum infused and tropical cocktails all day and evening. Make sure you try local favorites like, pana (breadfruit), arroz con pollo (chicken rice, avocado, sofrito, plantain), and sorullitos de maiz (corn fritters), — all adapted with a contemporary twist. While you’re there, you might even be offered a flight of rum by a man who won’t take no for an answer — just go with it!

El Bembé @fspuertorico

For breakfast and lunch, you’ll want to hit up Seagrapes, the poolside Mediterranean grill to keep you full before the rest of the day’s activities. But if you don’t have time for a sit-down meal, the 24-hour in-room dining service is recommended for any meal. Dinner at Paros inside Casa Grande was another favorite, with a fresh Greek-inspired menu.

The Activities

There isn’t enough time in the world to do everything this property has to offer. Beyond the obvious like beach and pool, the resort’s add-on experiences sound like items on a bucket list: private racket lessons, horseback riding tours along the beach, ATV adventures through the forest, night kayaking, eFoil lessons, even chartering a private 82-ft yacht.

One experience not to miss is the resort’s private nature tour. Our highly knowledgeable golf carted us around the property and along the way introduced us to the country’s pink native flower, Maga, and the pointy Amazonian tree, Ceiba which is considered sacred to indigenous cultures. We visited a bird sanctuary, sea turtle and manatee nests on the beach, the property’s on-site farm, and even their own animal rescue.

Yes, you read that right: You can visit the animal sanctuary and even temporarily house one of the cats or dogs in your hotel room throughout your stay. If you decide you want to take home a new member of your family, the hotel will help you facilitate adoption arrangements.

(+) Maga, Puerto Rican national flower Ariel Bielsky (+) Sea turtle nest Ariel Bielsky INFO 1/2

You genuinely don’t need to leave the resort to enjoy your day, but if you do, a walking tour of Old San Juan is worth the trip. About a 45-minute drive away from the hotel, it’s as much a history lesson as it is a food crawl — and both were equally as fascinating. Puerto Rico’s coffee industry dates back to 1846 when Spanish colonizers realized that the hot and mountainous island they left largely abandoned from 1600-1700 was actually the ideal environment for growing coffee beans.

Our guide walked us through the agricultural history while we sipped on hot lattes with a side of turkey, havarti and guava butter sandwiches. From there, we visited Café El Punto for some fresh grouper ceviche, Bari for mofongo, and Vaca Brava to close things out with a cheese custard flan. We also popped into a few clothing and accessories boutiques along the way which added to the fun.

Back at the resort, we ended a full day of exploring with a visit to the spa for a relaxing massage treatment to unwind.

Wellness

The spa is just as luxurious as you’d expect from the Four Seasons. I booked a 50-minute Rainforest Massage that was fully customized based on my needs. The offerings also include the locally inspired Tropical Serenity Massage and the property recommendation, Encanto Rum Massage — created with DonQ Rum from local distilleries.

Following a deeply relaxing treatment itself, you can continue enjoy the peace and tranquility that comes with the outdoor garden area outside of the treatment rooms. While sitting on a daybed in my robe, I was able to rehydrate with orange infused water while taking in the sounds and beauty of the nature surrounding me.

Spa area Ariel Bielsky

For more ways to decompress, I recommend booking the sound healing yoga class on the beach, finished with a much needed meditation. I can hardly wait to come back to Puerto Rico one day.