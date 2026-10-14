Readers' Choice Awards: Best Heated Winter Rooftops

Rooftop season doesn’t have to end when sweater weather begins. A little warmth, a great cocktail, and a skyline view make a compelling case for taking your winter plans upstairs. For The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards, our Best Heated Winter Rooftops nominees include Charmaine’s in San Francisco, Cindy’s in Chicago, Contessa in Boston, and The Fog Room in Seattle. Which spot gets your vote for the coziest perch above the city?

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of San Francisco Proper Hotel/Boka Restaurant Group/QED Hospitality/Christian Horan/L.A. Jackson/QED Hospitality/Nubeluz/Ophelia Lounge/The West Hollywood EDITION/Nikolas Koenig/Westlight at The William Vale