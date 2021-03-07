The 38 Coolest Things Reviewers Are Currently Obsessed With On Amazon

If online shopping had a heart, it would be Amazon. So, if you want to put your finger on the pulse of what the world at large is ordering, look to the products that are currently going viral on Amazon. You’ll often discover ingenious inventions that make your life easier, less chaotic, or even just a little bit more enjoyable. (Not to mention all the fun, fashion and beauty products and functional decor for your home.) Intrigued? This roundup features 38 of the coolest things reviewers are currently obsessing over on Amazon — check them out, and decide for yourself whether or not they deserve the hype.

Whether you’re shopping for cleverly designed kitchenware to step up your cooking game, spa-worthy skin care products to take your pampering sessions to the next level, or brilliant home upgrades that can make your life run seamlessly, you’ll find all of that and more ahead. Though these products vary in terms of category, they all have either hundreds, or in lots of cases, thousands of glowing, five-star Amazon reviews. And if you’re a Prime member, they’re all eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping as well.

To see what your fellow shoppers are currently obsessing over on Amazon, scroll on.

1 A Color-Changing Lip Balm With A Real Flower Inside Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $16 See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this Winky Lux lip balm went viral from the moment it was launched. The hydrating, vitamin E-infused formula reacts to your skin's unique pH to create your custom shade of sheer, glossy pink, though it appears to be a clear gel. Plus, the real chrysanthemum blossom suspended inside of the balm is just plain cool. "I've always wanted a pink that didn't look unnatural or ridiculous (as most colors & brands do for me)," shared one Amazon reviewer. "I was pleasantly surprised to apply this on clear and within seconds see my lips change to a perfect, pink hue, just right for my skin tone!" Available colors: 3

2 A Facial Roller Roller That Vibrates To Amplify Its Benefits Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager $19 See On Amazon If you can't get enough of your trusty jade roller, why not upgrade to this vibrating facial roller? Featuring a genuine, rose quartz stone and pretty, rose gold accents, the roller works the same way as a traditional one does — the vibrating feature simply amplifies its benefits. The roller runs on a battery, which is included, and also comes with an eye attachment to soothe tired, puffy eyes.

3 These Invigorating Shower Steamers To Clear Your Sinuses & Help You Relax Amazon Body Restore Essential Oil Shower Steamers (15-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Turn your shower into your very own, spa-like steam room by simply running one of these tablets under a stream of water. This set of 15 uses mint and eucalyptus essential oils to provide relief from stuffy sinuses, headaches, fatigue, and congestion — and according to Amazon reviewers, they're totally worth it.

4 The Fan-Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Works Perfectly Every Time Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 See On Amazon You might assume that this breakfast sandwich maker is an unnecessary gimmick — but according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, you'd be very, very wrong. The user-friendly appliance is not only super quick and easy to use, but also effortless to clean, since all the removable parts have a non-stick coating and are dishwasher-safe.

5 A Flouride-Free Whitening Toothpaste Made With Activated Charcoal Amazon Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Toothpaste $5 See On Amazon This fluoride-free toothpaste is formulated with activated charcoal, one of the most effective natural ingredients to clean, whiten, and polish your teeth. Because of the charcoal, the toothpaste itself is jet black — while it's a little weird at first, there's something kind of satisfying about rinsing away the black paste to reveal your brighter smile. It also happens to be vegan and cruelty-free.

6 A Set Of Three Velvet Scrunchies With A Fun Secret Amazon LokiStashed THE ORIGINAL HIDDEN POCKET SCRUNCHIE $8 See On Amazon Sold in a set of three versatile colors, these oversized velvet scrunchies will add lots of retro charm to an otherwise basic 'do, but that's far from the only reason to love them — each scrunchie has a secret zippered pocket hiding in its folds. Despite being practically invisible, the pockets are actually fairly spacious inside, so they're perfect for stashing keys, cash, or other tiny valuables when you'd rather not carry a purse. Available color combinations: 2

7 A Lightweight Body Lotion That Absorbs Into Skin Instantly, Without Stickiness Amazon NIVEA Breathable Nourishing Body Lotion $6 See On Amazon This lightweight, NIVEA body lotion was specifically formulated to be super breathable, so you won't have to wait for it to soak in before getting dressed or slipping under the covers. It doesn't feel sticky or greasy, but it's still super nourishing, thanks to ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and vitamin E. And, of course, you really can't beat the price for a 13.5-ounce bottle. Choose from two scents: Fresh Fusion or Tropical Breeze.

8 The Cult-Favorite Hair Tool That Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Call "Life-Changing" Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $52 See On Amazon So often when it comes to hair tools, you get what you pay for. But the Revlon One-Step is a notable exception. It's a combination of a blow dryer and a round brush, designed to save you time and make it easier to get a bouncy, salon-quality blowout at home. And according to more than 20,000 five-star Amazon reviews, the cult-favorite styling tool really does do both, while also cutting down on drying time and nixing the need to use a flat iron. Available colors: 3

9 A Smart Plug That Can Understand Voice Commands — No Smart Hub Needed Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon While most smart plugs only let you use voice commands if you already have a smart hub like Alexa, this Alexa-enabled smart plug actually has built-in capability for voice commands. Plug in your hair straightener, TV, lamp, or essential oil diffuser, and you can simply tell Alexa to turn it on, turn it off, or set a schedule so it'll turn on later. It's great if you're not ready to invest in a whole smart home setup, but are intrigued by how the most practical perks could streamline your day-to-day routine.

10 These Deep-Conditioning Hair Masks That Are Activated By Steam Amazon MEDIHEAL Hair Sheep Steam Pack (5-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These hair masks from cult Korean brand MEDIHEAL are activated by steam, which helps open up the hair cuticle so the conditioning ingredients, like goat's milk and collagen, can penetrate each strand better. Sold in a pack of five, each mask comes adorably printed with an illustration of a goat, a playful nod to the goat's milk in the formula.

11 A Battery-Operated Hair Remover That Looks Like A Tube Of Lipstick Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $18 See On Amazon If you choose to remove the hair on your face or other small areas, this best-selling hair remover from Finishing Touch may just revolutionize your grooming game. It quickly and effortlessly removes unwanted hair, and it does so painlessly, even on sensitive areas like the upper lip. It's battery-operated and looks like a tube of lipstick, so you can easily throw it in your purse and use it whenever you need it. It also has a built-in, LED light, so you can see what you're doing even if the ambient lighting isn't great. Available colors: 6

12 The Easy-To-Use Milk Frother That Amazon Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Zulay Original Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon Once you have this best-selling milk frother, it's surprisingly easy to recreate your favorite fancy coffee drinks from the cafe at home. In fact, when you don't have to feel self-conscious about a complicated drink order, you'll likely find yourself building upon your usual order by adding fun new ingredients or experimenting with different types of milk. The battery-operated frother has a reputation for being satisfyingly powerful and easy to use, and has earned more than 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. Available colors: 26

13 A Creamy Face Mask That Looks & Feels Like Birthday Cake Frosting Amazon I DEW CARE Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Facial Mask $25 See On Amazon K-Beauty favorite I DEW CARE is known for making fun, selfie-worthy face masks and other skin care products that don't sacrifice quality for novelty. Their Cake My Day mask is no exception — designed to look like birthday cake frosting flecked with candy-colored sprinkles, its rich, creamy feel and sweet scent make it feel absolutely indulgent to wear, while ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, and glacier water mean it's a total treat for your skin, too.

14 These Smart Light Bulbs That Can Light Up In Any Color Amazon SYLVANIA Smart LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) $35 See On Amazon The right light can make all the difference between a gorgeous, relaxing space and one that appears uninviting and harsh. In other words, lighting is key, which is exactly why these smart LED light bulbs are so great. By using the companion app (or voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa, if you have either), you can set the bulbs to warm or cool light, or choose from hundreds of different colors. You can also dim the lights' brightness and set them on timed schedules, so your outdoor lights automatically turn on when you get home from work, for example.

15 The Perfect Winter Boots — & They Have Hidden Pockets Amazon POLAR Memory Foam Thermal Waterproof Boots $45 See On Amazon These winter boots are fully lined in plush faux fur, and have three layers of dense, memory foam cushioning in the soles. The quilted sides and shearling at the top add major style points, and the fact that they're waterproof and have anti-skid rubber soles mean they'll serve you well through slush and rain, as well as ice and snow. They're also easy to take on and off, thanks to zippers at the sides, but they also have functional laces so you can adjust how snugly they fit. The best part, though? They have a hidden pocket, which is spacious enough to put a credit card, cash, and single key. All of that, and they only cost about $50. Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 A Facial Cleansing Brush Made Of Gentle, Hygienic Silicone Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $25 See On Amazon How cute is this facial cleansing brush? The modern design, pastel color, and soft silicone material give it a shelfie-worthy look, and the induction charger base makes it feel super expensive, too. Beyond aesthetics, though, there are plenty of practical reasons to love it: Its powerful sonic vibrations work together with its gentle silicone nubs to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and massage your skin. Also, being made of silicone, it's far less likely to collect bacteria than a wash cloth or traditional cleansing brush. Available colors: 3

17 An Adorable Mini Waffle Maker That You Can Use For Other Foods, Too Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 See On Amazon People really love the Dash mini waffle maker. More than 100,000 (!!!) Amazon shoppers rated it, yet it still has a near-perfect, 4.7-star average — it's rare for that many people to reach a consensus on literally anything. Not that it's hard to see why the user-friendly appliance is so beloved: It's super easy to use and even easier to clean, takes up hardly any space, and is surprisingly versatile, since you can use it to make all sorts of paninis and quesadillas. Available colors/prints: 11

18 A Weighted Silk Eye Mask Filled With Lavender & Flaxseeds Amazon ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow $20 See On Amazon Boasting a genuine silk shell filled with natural flax seeds and lavender, this weighted eye pillow will add a layer of luxury to your bedtime routine. Like weighted blankets, weighted eye masks can feel incredibly comforting, but this one takes things to the next level with its relaxing, lavender scent. This also comes with a gel insert that can you freeze, which feels especially amazing on puffy, tired, or irritated eyes. Don't forget: If the mask is too heavy for you, you can simply pour some of the filling out. Available colors: 5

19 An Alarm Clock That Simulates A Real Sunrise To Wake You Up Amazon Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock $40 See On Amazon Why wake up to a jarring sound every day, when you could be gently nudged awake by this sunrise alarm clock instead. The clock's built-in LED lamp is designed to simulate the rousing effect of a real sunrise, gradually brightening over the course of several minutes until it's time to start your day. That said, if you're nervous that the sunrise won't be enough to get you up, you can also set a back-up alarm with soothing nature sounds or the radio, just in case.

20 This Acupuncture Mat & Pillow That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Pillow Set $22 See On Amazon This acupuncture mat set consists of two pieces: a linen mat padded with natural coconut fibers, and a matching, cone-shaped pillow filled with fluffy cotton. Both pieces are covered in hundreds of tiny silicone spikes, which provide similar effects to traditional acupuncture when you lay on them. More specifically, they help promote circulation, stimulate pressure points all over your body, and even boost endorphins — try it once, and you'll be hooked. Available colors: 14

21 A Foaming Bubble Bath Made With Soothing Lavender & Epsom Salt Amazon Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $5 See On Amazon A foaming bubble bath will always be indulgent and fun, but this one from Dr. Teal's offers some more practical benefits, as well. It's made with epsom salt, which is a great natural remedy for sore muscles and body aches, while its calming lavender scent (courtesy of lavender essential oil) will help soothe your mind as you soak, too.

22 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Doesn't Need To Be Plugged In Amazon Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser $30 See On Amazon Let's face it: The pump handle on most soap bottles is probably pretty nasty, and bar soap festering in a soggy, slimy dish isn't perfectly hygienic, either. This touchless soap dispenser is a far more sanitary option — after all, the less things in your home that people need to touch before they wash their hands, the better, right? Beyond the hygienic benefits, the dispenser also has a sleek, modern look, and since it's battery-operated, you won't need to worry about unsightly cords near your bathroom sink. Available colors: 3

23 This Multifunctional Face Steamer That'll Elevate Your At-Home Facials Amazon Pure Daily Care 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $50 See On Amazon When it comes to elevating your skin care routine, you'd have a hard time finding something that delivers more value for the money than this nano ionic steamer. The best-selling device uses a heating element and ultrasonic vaporizer to create ionic water particles, which the brand claims penetrate your skin 10 times more effectively than regular steam. It also comes with a five-piece set of stainless steel extraction tools, and it even doubles as a humidifier and towel warmer.

24 This Best-Selling Vegetable Chopper So You Can Prep Onions Without Crying Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 See On Amazon Even if you're generally a minimalist when it comes to kitchen gadgets, you'll want to make an exception for this fan-favorite vegetable chopper. Amazon reviewers are nothing short of obsessed with it, and it's easy to see why: Featuring stainless steel blade attachments in two different sizes, it makes quick work of chopping or dicing fruits, vegetables, cheese, or basically anything else, and unlike a clunky food processor, it doesn't have a ton of parts to clean or need to be plugged in. Best of all, it traps any juices from chopped food inside the built-in storage container — just imagine being able to prep onions without tearing up.

25 The Cult-Favorite Pimple Patches That Really Do Deserve The Hype Amazon Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment $13 See On Amazon These hydrocolloid pimple patches work by absorbing all the fluid and bacteria from a pimple — you can literally see the pus on the sticker when you peel it off — which helps heal unwanted blemishes in record time. Equally important, the patches help protect the pimple from outside bacteria, and protect you from being tempted to pick at it.

26 A Cheap Essential Oil Diffuser That's Actually Worth Buying Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 See On Amazon Beating out countless competitors, this is the number-one best-selling essential oil diffuser on Amazon, having earned nearly 15,000 five-star reviews thus far. What makes it stand out? Well, it's obviously super cheap, but unlike most other essential oil diffusers in this price range, this gem really works — and it keeps working for more than a few weeks. It's also quiet, easy to clean and refill, and doubles as an (optional) LED night light with eight color settings. Plus, if you prefer a more vintage aesthetic, it comes in several wood-grain finishes. Available styles: 5

27 This Rinse-Out Treatment That'll Transform Your Hair In Mere Seconds Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 See On Amazon L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water Treatment is one of those affordable beauty finds that you almost want to keep a secret so the price doesn't go up. Lightweight and non-greasy, the rinse-out treatment takes hair from dry and damaged to silky, shiny, and impossibly soft in just eight seconds — yes, really. Try it for yourself now, while you can still get it for less than $10.

28 The Microfiber Hair Turbans That Everyone Should Own Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If you think it seems extra to buy special towels for your hair, reading the Amazon reviews for this one will probably make you reconsider. The reason they make such a big difference boils down to the special microfiber material they're made with: It's significantly softer and more absorbent than your typical cotton towel, which means it'll dry your hair much more quickly. Plus, the softer material is less likely to cause hair breakage and split ends, so these are still a smart move even if you air dry your hair. Available colors: 8

29 A Discreet Way To Adjust The Size Of A Ring Without Getting It Resized Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Ring Size Adjuster for Loose Rings (12-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These silicone adjusters discreetly attach to the back of a ring that's too loose for your finger, so you can wear it without getting it permanently resized. The 12-piece set come with two sizes; one is best for thinner, daintier rings, while the other will work better for thicker rings and bands. Since the adjusters fit on the back of the ring, rather than inside it, both sizes will work on the vast majority of rings, including men's sizes.

30 An Easy-To-Use Hair Tool That Gives You Soft, Beachy Waves Every Time Amazon Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver $30 See On Amazon Think of this deep waver as a modern update on the crimpers we all loved to use back in the '90s — it works using the same clamping motion, but rather than crimping your hair, it creates loose, natural-looking waves. Amazon reviewers are completely obsessed, with many noting that that it works well on hair that usually doesn't hold a curl, and that the beachy waves it creates tend to last for days on end.

31 This Popular Can Opener That Works Automatically Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $29 See On Amazon According to Amazon reviewers, this automatic can opener beats out competitors simply because it works. The battery-operated gadget is dependable, durable, quick and easy to use, and — unlike many similar products — doesn't touch the food inside cans or leave behind sharp edges you might accidentally cut your fingers on. "During my lifetime I’ve used dozens of different types of can openers but this one is the very best," one reviewer wrote. "It is amazingly easy to use and works so quickly." Available colors: 4

32 A Splurge-Worthy Machine For At-Home Microdermabrasion Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine $159 See On Amazon Whether you already get regular microdermabrasion treatments or you've been itching to try it out, using this microdermabrasion machine will save you a ton of money over time. It couldn't be any easier to use, and according to thousands of happy Amazon shoppers (not to mention beauty editors), it provides dramatic results comparable to the ones you'd get from professional treatment. Available colors: 6

33 The Chili-Infused Honey You'll Want To Put On Literally Everything Amazon Mike's Hot Honey 10 oz Easy Pour Bottle $10 See On Amazon Foodies everywhere can't get enough of Mike's Hot Honey — in the Amazon reviews, people can hardly contain their passion for the chili-infused treat, with one person writing that "They need a 12-step program for it. It's that good." You can put it on just about anything: pizza, wings, tacos, or even ice cream.

34 A Portable Nano Mister To Refresh Your Skin Anywhere, Anytime Amazon UrChoice Cool Mist Handy Mist Sprayer $10 See On Amazon You'll be surprised by how often you find yourself reaching for this nano mister to refresh your face throughout the day. The sleek, portable device comes complete with the USB cord you'll need to charge it, and has a 30-milliliter tank that runs for ten, 60-second mist sessions before it needs to be refilled. Available colors: 2

35 These Spatulas To Help You Get Every Drop Of Product From The Bottom Of The Bottle Amazon S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas $7 See On Amazon If you're someone who likes to treat yourself to pricey serums and creams, these beauty spatulas won't take long to pay for themselves — designed with long handles and flexible heads to get into the corners of bottles, jars, and tubes, they can also be used for things like condiments. Each pack comes with two spatulas in different sizes. Available colors: 3

36 A Snap-On Colander That'll Save Space In Your Kitchen Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 See On Amazon This snap-on colander is kind of ingenious — not only will it save space in a kitchen with limited storage, but it's also faster to use than a traditional colander, and a lot less bulky to wash. Made of dishwasher-safe silicone, it clips onto bowls, pots, and pans of virtually any size. Available colors: 4

37 This Ingenious Invention That'll Clear Up Clutter By Your Kitchen Sink Amazon Aeakey Soap Dispenser $12 See On Amazon This dish soap dispenser will save you time and clear up clutter near your kitchen sink. It's essentially a pump dispenser for dish soap with a tray to hold your sponge on top. Press down on the sponge as you're grabbing it from the tray, and the dispenser will automatically pump the right amount of dish soap onto it in one easy motion. Pretty cool, no? Available colors: 2