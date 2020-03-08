Stylish women often have stylish homes. It makes sense — if your taste is great when it comes to clothing, hair, and makeup, chances are you’ll know how to create a beautiful home, too. And, whether they're utilizing their savvy shopping skills and discerning eye to create gorgeous outfits or gorgeous spaces, the most stylish women know that functionality is just as important as aesthetics. After all, you’re unlikely to enjoy spending time in a space (or an outfit) that isn’t practical, no matter how pretty it may be. It should come as no surprise, then, that reviewers are obsessed with these 32 clever home upgrades, all of which are under $50 on Amazon.

While you probably already realize how easily you can switch up your look, upgrading your home can feel like a far more serious undertaking. Home improvement projects are often time-consuming and expensive, which, together, can make the entire prospect feel a little overwhelming. However, just as a simple accessory can make your whole look seem completely new, even a small upgrade can make a major impact on your home.

Think of this product roundup as your shortcut to finding the most high-impact, low-effort upgrades for your home. Approved by TZR readers and editors alike, these items are virtually guaranteed to make your home more stylish, organized, efficient, or all three. Plus, since everything is available for less than $50 on Amazon, and most items are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, improving your home couldn’t be more effortless — in fact, all you’ll need to do is click “Add to Cart.”

1. A Rotating Turntable With So Many Possible Uses mDesign 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable $20 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many possible homes for this Lazy Susan-style turntable: on your vanity for easy-access makeup storage, on the bathroom counter to store your toothbrush, skincare products, and other essentials, or tucked inside a cabinet to hold your spices, oils, and canned goods. Featuring two tiered shelves that measure 9 inches each, the rotating table is made of BPA-free, shatterproof hard plastic, making it super easy to wipe clean (although you shouldn't put it in the dishwasher).

2. An Ingenious Way To Keep Your Makeup Palettes Organized iDesign Clarity Vertical Plastic Palette Organizer $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you struggle to keep an ever-expanding makeup collection organized, you'll love this ingenious palette rack. Made of hard, transparent plastic that's durable and easy to clean, it has nine roomy compartments to vertically store palettes of almost any size. "THIS THING HAS CHANGED MY LIFE," one reviewer gushed. "I love not having to stack and rummage to look for a specific palette anymore," she later added. Keep in mind you can also use this to store notebooks, folders, and more.

3. A Multi-Tiered Shelf That Uses Strong Magnets To Attach To Your Appliances Haturi Magnetic Shelf $36 Amazon See On Amazon A must for anyone living in a small space, this magnetic shelf sturdily attaches to appliances like your fridge, washer, or dryer, literally creating extra storage out of thin air. The shelves are perfectly sized to fit condiments, spices, cleaning products, and more, and there's even a built-in rod that can be used to hold paper towels or dish towels. Made of metal with a matte powder coating, it's available in two sizes, in your choice of black or white.

4. A Sturdy Bamboo Shelf That Clips Onto Your Bed Frame BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you'd like a night stand, but are short on space, this clip-on bedside shelf may be the perfect solution. Hand-crafted using eco-friendly bamboo, it's designed to clamp directly onto your bed frame — no tools required — and can support 15 pounds at once. Reviewers say it's well-made and surprisingly sturdy, giving it an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars.

5. These Soft LED Nightlights That Ensure You'll Never Have To Stumble Around In The Dark Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light (6-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon The grownup version of your childhood nightlight, these plug-in LED lights automatically turn on when the room gets dark, emitting soft, warm light that provides plenty of visibility without being harsh or overly bright. Sold in a convenient pack of six, the compact lights won't block the second outlet from being used.

6. An Ingenious Clip-On Colander With Over 2,000 Perfect Reviews Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 Amazon See On Amazon This snap-on colander is one of those ingenious kitchen gadgets you may not have known you needed, but once you own it, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it. Made of flexible, heat-resistant silicone, it clips onto the edge of round pots, pans, or bowls of nearly any size, simplifying the process of straining pasta, beans, vegetables, and more.

7. A Space-Saving Wall Outlet With A Sturdy Built-In Shelf Socket Shelf 8 Port Surge Protector Wall Outlet $25 Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to see why our readers can't stop raving about this wall outlet. Not only does it convert a single standard outlet into six — plus two USB ports — but it also has a built-in shelf to hold your phone or tablet as it charges. "It is so easy and versatile. I would imagine if you are doing makeup or hair tutorials [the shelf] would work very well," one reviewer noted.

8. A Sponge & Brush Holder That Actually Stays Attached To Your Sink Adhesive Sponge Holder And Brush Holder $13 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to hold sponges and cleaning brushes in your kitchen sink, the exceptional quality and thoughtful design of this stainless steel rack set it apart from its competitors. Equipped with a special holder for a long cleaning brush, it attaches to your sink's walls using an ultra-strong, waterproof adhesive, which makes it much sturdier than the usual suction cup versions.

9. An Easy Way To Keep Your Hair Tools From Cluttering Up Your Bathroom Counter JackCubeDesign Hair Tool Organizer $40 Amazon See On Amazon A must for anyone who regularly styles their hair, this hair tool organizer ensures your bathroom counter stays neat and clutter-free. It's designed with three deep compartments for styling irons, brushes, and a blow dryer, plus another long compartment for your products, or even to hide a power strip so you can plug in your hot tools.

10. A Smart Light Bulb With A Whole Range Of Cool Features TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb, Multicolor $37 Amazon See On Amazon There are lots of reasons to use this smart light bulb in your home. For one, it can be used to make people think you're home when you're not, either by scheduling it to turn on and off at a set time using an app, or by hooking it up to a smart device like Alexa or Google Home. Plus, the bulb's hue and brightness are fully customizable, and it even has multiple color settings, making it easy to adjust the mood.

11. The Fan-Favorite Vegetable Chopper That Will Save You From Crying Next Time You're Cutting Onions Mueller Onion Chopper $21 Amazon See On Amazon Onions are essential to so many recipes, but prep can literally be tear-inducing — unless you own this onion chopper, that is. The chopper's ultra-sharp stainless steel blades dice onions and other veggies in one easy motion, then it neatly collects them in a plastic basin underneath. While no kitchen gadget will completely eliminate onion-related tears, reviewers say this one comes pretty close, and note that it's equally effective at chopping many other ingredients.

12. An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Germaphobes Will Love Secura Premium Touchless Soap Dispenser $34 Amazon See On Amazon If the thought of germs accumulating on household surfaces makes you gag, this touchless soap dispenser is a must. Not only does it automatically dispense the perfect amount of soap into your palm — no hands required — but the sleek design looks modern and stylish. Reviewers have nothing but good things to say, giving it over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews.

13. A Sturdy Rack To Organize Your Mops, Brooms, & More ONMIER Mop and Broom Holder $11 Amazon See On Amazon If items like brooms, Swiffers, and mops are creating a tangled mess in your closet, this handy storage rack is all you'll need to get organized. In addition to its five slots for upright cleaning tools, it also features five hooks to hang aprons, gloves, reusable shopping bags, and more. For something relatively simple, the rack has inspired plenty of fanfare, earning over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews.

14. These Motion-Sensing LED Lights To Light Your Path In The Dark Mr. Beams Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Lights (3-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon These motion-sensing LED lights automatically turn on when you're nearby, lighting your path during late-night trips to the bathroom, or to the kitchen to grab a snack. Conveniently sold in packs of three, they're weatherproof, easy to install, and run for over 80 hours on one set of AA batteries.

15. A Space-Saving Storage Rack For Your Wine Glasses Bafvt Wine Glass Holder $17 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will this wine glass rack save you lots of cabinet space, but it'll actually look attractive hanging from below your kitchen cabinet. Made of sturdy stainless steel, the rack can hold between nine to 12 wine glasses, depending on the style. Before ordering, just be sure to measure the thickness of the base of your cabinets, as well as the base of your favorite wine glasses, to ensure both will fit.

16. The Most Low-Hassle Way To Start Your House Plant Collection Succulent Plants (5-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Who would have guessed you could buy succulents on Amazon? With this set of five pre-potted living succulents, the notoriously low-maintenance house plants just became more effortless than ever. They're even eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping! Since the plants are hand-picked by the nursery, selections may vary, but all five succulents will be the perfect size to repot in any 2-inch planter.

17. These Stylish Wall Planters That Are Perfect For Your Succulents — But Also Have So Many Other Possible Uses Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase $20 Amazon See On Amazon Need a chic way to display those succulents you just added to your cart? Look no further than these hanging planters. Sold in convenient packs of two, the small planters are perfectly sized for individual succulents, and their geometric shape and luxe metallic hardware will add a modern, stylish element to any home's decor. Plus, they can also be used to hold pens, office supplies, beauty products, and more.

18. The Plastic Bag Dispenser That Reviewers Can't Stop Talking About Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $13 Amazon See On Amazon Only on Amazon would something as seemingly mundane as a garbage bag dispenser cultivate so much fanfare: garnering nearly 5,000 customer reviews, it has an outstanding overall rating of 4.6 stars. Fans say it's well-made and attractive, easy to install using adhesive tape or the included screws, and holds an impressive amount of bags, despite its compact size.

19. These Versatile Floating Shelves You'll Want In Every Room SODUKU Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Storage Shelves $29 Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts functional and stylish, these floating shelves will make a great addition to any room of the house. Made of solid pine wood and black metal, they're stylish enough for display, yet sturdy enough for serious storage. They're perfectly sized to hold a whole range of items — toiletries, spices, knick knacks, or even plants — and the removable rack on the lower shelf is great for anything hangable, like towels or jewelry.

20. A Stylish Ottoman That Doubles As A Storage Solution Nathan James Payton Storage Ottoman $34 Amazon See On Amazon If you need to make the most of your storage space without sacrificing style, you can't do much better than this ottoman by Nathan James Payton. Not only does the tufted design look plush and expensive, but the ottoman's interior doubles as a hidden storage compartment, where you can stash linens, blankets, toys, and more. Or, flip the top upside down and use it as a tray to place drinks, books, and candles.

21. A Wall-Mounted Organizer For Your Blow Dryer & Hair Tools MyLifeUNIT Wall Mounted Hair Dryer Organizer $17 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your brushes, hot tools, blow dryer, and other hair-care essentials organized with this clever organizer. Since it's designed to be mounted on the wall, it'll it free up extra storage space in a your drawers, cabinets, or countertops. Reviewers say it's sturdy and attractive, and super easy to install using the included screws.

22. An Alarm Clock That Simulates The Sunrise To Hack Your Body's Natural Circadian Rhythms HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock $47 Amazon See On Amazon Beyond adding a sunny pop of color to your nightstand, this unique alarm clock simulates the sunrise in a more literal way, too. The clock's built-in lamp gradually grows brighter as your alarm time approaches, gently rousing you awake without disrupting your body's natural circadian rhythms. Of course, the clock can also set a regular alarm as a backup, with either FM radio or a selection of soothing sounds.

23. The Wildly Popular Streaming Stick With An Alexa-Enabled Remote Amazon Fire Stick $40 Amazon See On Amazon Think of Amazon's Fire stick as a simple way to transform any regular TV into a smart one. Not only does the device give you endless access to shows, movies, music, photos, games, and more, but the included remote is powered by Alexa, which means it can be controlled using only your voice. Amazon reviewers have nothing but good things to say, giving the device a staggering 60,000 five-star reviews.

24. A Sliding Shelf So You Can Make The Most Of Deep Cabinets Lynk Professional Organizer Sliding Shelf $49 Amazon See On Amazon The ways to utilize this sliding shelf never seem to end: put it in a deep pantry, a linen closet, the laundry room, under the kitchen sink... you get the idea. Designed with a ball-bearing glide system that pulls in and out smoothly, the shelf makes it easy to view and access what's in the back of cabinets and shelves, a must for anyone living with limited storage space.

25. A Wall Outlet With A Built-In Shelf & A Compartment To Hide Long Cords Mount Genie Smart Home Outlet Shelf $15 Amazon See On Amazon Another wall outlet with a handy built-in shelf, this one is the ideal option for when you need something more compact. The shelf features a hidden compartment to hide the excess of long cords, making it the perfect place to put small electronics, like speakers or smart home devices, without creating an eyesore or sacrificing precious counter space.

26. A Sleek Bamboo Shelf That Can Be Mounted Or Set On The Floor SONGMICS Bamboo Bathroom Shelves $26 Amazon See On Amazon It's a good thing that this simple bathroom shelf is made of solid bamboo — after all, the eco-friendly material not only looks modern and stylish, but is also naturally antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and quick-drying. It's designed to either stand up on its own or be mounted onto the wall, and the position of the shelves can be easily adjusted to best suit your needs.

27. A Compact, Quiet Air Purifier That Doubles As An Essential Oil Diffuser PARTU HEPA Air Purifier $49 Amazon See On Amazon Whatever your reason for buying an air purifier for your home — perhaps you're sensitive to smoke, pollution, or fragrances, or have an allergy to common triggers like pet dander, pollen, or dust — hundreds of reviewers recommend this one. Not only does the three-step filtration system effectively purify the air, but the device also doubles as an essential oil diffuser.

28. A Sturdy Rack To Keep Your Pans & Lids Organized SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Organizer $15 Amazon See On Amazon Save cabinet space — and keep your cookware organized and accessible — all with this sturdy storage rack. Designed to vertically store up to five pans or lids, you can mount the rack to the wall, but reviewers say it's also sturdy enough to stand on its own.

29. These Smart Plugs That Let You Remotely Control Your Electronics Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Even if you're hesitant about smart home devices in general, these smart plugs are still worth considering. In fact, they may be more appealing if you're concerned about privacy, since they're a great way to convince potential intruders that you're home when you're not. The plugs let you control any device — a lamp, for example, or your coffee maker — remotely, using a hub like Google Home if you have one, or an app if you don't.

30. A Bamboo Bath Caddy To Make Your Soaks Feel Even More Luxurious ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $46 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your at-home spa days with this gorgeous bamboo bath caddy. Perfectly sized to fit all the bathtub essentials — a candle, a wine glass, bath salts, a book — its adjustable size ensures it'll fit your tub. Plus, since bamboo is naturally quick-drying and antibacterial, it's unlikely to grow moldy or slimy when exposed to moisture.

31. The User-Friendly Smart Home Device That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49 Amazon See On Amazon If you're not one to keep up with the latest tech innovations, you may find the newest version of Amazon's Echo Dot has a surprising amount of useful features. A simple voice command can prompt the Alexa-enabled device to answer questions, control smart home devices, play music, podcasts, or the news, and much more. It's wildly popular among Amazon shoppers, who gave it a staggering 128,000 perfect five-star reviews... and counting.