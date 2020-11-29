Picking out a thoughtful gift that you know will be appreciated is equal parts rewarding and time-consuming. Even when you know the tastes of the person you're shopping for, you'll want to be sure that the item you end up buying them actually gets a lot of use. To make the task easier for you, you'll find a long list of inspiration ahead. Even the pickiest people are obsessed with the 60 cheap things featured here, so you can rest assured that that hard-to-please person you're shopping for will love them, too.

Whether you're looking for luxe-but-accessible beauty products, fashion-forward accessories, or chic home decor, you can't go wrong with any of the products featured here. Not only are they super affordable, but they come highly recommend by super picky Amazon reviewers and TZR editors alike. Despite their low price tags, though, they all have the look and feel of a far more expensive product, so nobody will assume you bought these for under $50 on Amazon.

Scroll on to shop some 60 of the best things that make great gifts — even if that gift is for yourself!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Stretchy Head Wrap That Can Be Tied Lots Of Different Ways The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie $16 Amazon See On Amazon Anyone with hair will love this stretchy, ribbed head wrap. Sold in six complexion-complementing colors, it can be tied various ways, or worn like a simple headband. "The bandie has the perfect amount of stretch which makes it stay on and easy to secure without giving you a headache," reported one reviewer. Available colors: 6

2. A Set Of Floral Face Masks That Are Actually Chic Tory Burch Women's Travel Face Masks (3-Pack) $35 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring pretty floral patterns, these Tory Burch face masks are made from two layers of moisture-wicking fabric and have a pocket for a filter. Other design highlights include adjustable ear straps and wire in those nose area to give the wearer a perfect fit. They also come with an equally pretty storage pouch to keep the masks clean in your bag.

3. This Apothecary-Inspired Candle That Comes In So Many Lovely Scents Paddywax Candles Apothecary Collection $20 Amazon See On Amazon Housed in apothecary-inspired glass jars, these soy candles come in eight nature-inspired scents, like Chamomile & Fig, Amber & Smoke, and Geranium & Basil. One Amazon reviewer summed up the appeal of these candles succinctly: "Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak, this candle is perfect. The subtle, yet alluring scent provides nice background fragrance for any room and burns very clean. [...] The glass jar gives a nice glow and the candle has a long life." Available scents: 8

4. A Crystal Decanter That Looks Like It Cost 10 Times The Price Smaier Wine Decanter (1.5L) $36 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it look cool, but the swan-like shape of this wine decanter has a functional purpose, too: it makes it easy to hold, while the slanted spout helps prevents spills and drips. The crystal carafe can aerate up to two 750-milliliter bottles of wine at a time, releasing all of the best notes in your favorite red.

5. A Clip-On Light For Insta-Worthy Selfies Every Time Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light $14 Amazon See On Amazon Get an Instagram-worthy selfie every time with this handy ring light. Equipped with three brightness levels for you to choose from, it easily clips onto smart phones and laptops of any size. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers left it a five-star review or rating!

6. These Dainty Cuff Earrings That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon These best-selling cuff earrings, which have been awarded a staggering 11,000+ five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, are absolutely perfect for everyday wear. They're encrusted with tiny cubic zirconia stones that look like real diamonds, which gives them just the right amount of sparkle to go with any outfit, formal or casual. Choose from white, rose, or yellow gold plating.

7. Four Pairs Of Warm, Wool-Blend Socks In Nordic-Chic Prints JOYCA & Co. Thick Winter Crew Socks (4 Pairs) $12 Amazon See On Amazon These thick, wool-blend socks are just as stylish as they are cozy — think about how cute they'd look snuggled up around the fire, or poking out of your winter boots. That said, if you don't love the colorful, Nordic-inspired prints pictured, know that they come in lots of other fun designs. Available assortments: 16

9. These Stylish Sunnies That Offer Full UV Protection WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $14 Amazon See On Amazon These retro-inspired sunglasses have sleek metal frames, round, polarized lenses, and sturdy, stainless steel hinges. Basically, they're super high-quality for the price — not to mention stylish. Choose from seven frame/lens combos, from black on black to pink and gold. Available colors: 7

10. A Pack Of Seven Sheet Masks With Fun, Gift-Worthy Packaging FaceTory Facial Masks Collection (7-Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Each of these seven FaceTory sheet masks is made of a unique blend of ingredients to target various skin concerns, whether that's dullness, dehydration, inflammation, or something else. Plus, the fun, colorful packaging makes them especially perfect for giving out as gifts.

11. The Best-Selling Hair Tool That Gives You Salon-Quality Blowouts At Home Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer $29 Amazon See On Amazon An unbelievable 90,000 reviewers (and counting!) gave the Revlon One-Step a five-star rating on Amazon — and it's a cult-favorite among everyone from beauty pros to hair novices IRL, too. What makes it so special? It dries, styles, and volumizes your hair all at once — so basically, it gives you a salon-level blowout at home with barely any technique involved.

12. This Japanese Mascara That Emma Watson Swears By DHC Mascara Perfect Pro Double Protection $19 Amazon See On Amazon Emma Watson swears by this mascara from Japanese beauty brand DHC — and lots of other people have jumped on the bandwagon, too. Using tubing technology, it thickens and lengthens your lashes without the risk of flaking or smudging throughout the day. When the time comes to wash your face, the tubes slide right off.

13. A Set Of 20 Hair Barrettes In Assorted Designs Cehomi Pearl Hair Clips (20-Piece) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Though most of the barrettes in this 20-piece set have a unique design, the colors and textures are all complementary and can be mixed and matched to create a fun, eclectic hair style. Or simply wear one at a time to spice up your messy bun.

14. These Fun, Furry Slippers With Memory Foam Soles HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 Amazon See On Amazon Stylish, fun, ridiculously comfortable — what's not to love about these faux fur slippers? Memory foam insoles and multi-layered footbeds make every step feel like walking on clouds, and the soft fleece material keeps feet warm and cozy while still allowing them to breathe, thanks to their open-toe design. Available colors: 7

15. This Best-Selling Tote That Costs Just $15 — & Comes In Every Imaginable Color Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote $15 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with clean lines and meticulous stitching, this vegan leather tote makes the perfect everyday bag. The main pocket is big enough for an iPad or 13-inch laptop, and has an additional inner pocket to hold valuables and keys. Plus, it literally comes in over a hundred colors, so with its $15 price tag, you can pick up a few to match every look in your wardrobe. Available colors: 100+

16. These Under-Eye Patches Infused With Real, 24-Karat Gold Vanelc 24k Gold Under Eye Mask Patches (30 Pairs) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Refresh and de-puff your under-eyes with these fun, 24-karat gold patches. Sold in a set containing 30 pairs (or 60 patches total) and made of cooling hydrogel, they feel even more amazing when stored in the fridge.

17. A Relaxing Lavender Bubble Bath That Also Soothes Tired Muscles Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt (34 Oz.) $35 Amazon See On Amazon Aside from creating fun bubbles, Dr. Teal's foaming bath can also help soothe achey muscles and promote relaxation, thanks to epsom salt and lavender extract, respectively. Don't love the smell of lavender? It also comes in other scents, including chamomile, eucalyptus and spearmint, and ginger.

18. This Hydrating, Botanical Cuticle Oil With More Than 34,000 Stellar Ratings Cuccio Naturalé Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $6 Amazon See On Amazon With an astonishing 4.8-star overall rating based on over 40,000 reviews, this milk and honey cuticle oil is bottled magic for dry, brittle nails. In addition to soothing milk and hydrating honey, it's infused with nourishing, cold-pressed botanical oils, as well as vitamin E.

19. A Rose Quarts Facial Roller That Feels Like A Cooling Massage Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tools $17 Amazon See On Amazon Treat your (or someone else's) face to a gentle massage with this rose quartz facial roller and gua sha set. Both tools can help de-puff and soothe your face, but they also simply feel amazing, especially when stored in the fridge.

20. A Set Of French-Milled Guest Soaps In Gorgeous Scents Pre de Provence Luxury Gift Box (Set of 9) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Each of these nine soaps is enriched with moisturizing shea butter and a lovely botanical scent, including lavender, sage, milk, coconut, honey almond, gardenia, and rose. The French-milled soaps come beautifully packaged in sets of four and five, so they make especially great gifts.

21. This Lamp That Mimics The Moon's Real, Soothing Glow Balkwan Moon Lamp (3.5 inches) $17 Amazon See On Amazon This cool, 3-D printed lamp brings the moon's celestial landscape to your home. It powers up with the included USB cable and, when fully charged, will last up to 20 hours. You can choose between a white or warm glow with the press of a button, and the lamp comes with your choice of a ceramic or wooden base.

22. A Set Of Moisturizing & Healing Masks For Dry Hands Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Masks (5 Pairs) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your hands are dry due to frequent hand washing or the cold weather, it's time to treat them to some much needed TLC. These Aveeno hand masks are just the ticket — you simply wear them like you would gloves, and once you take them off, your hands will be softer, smoother, and rehydrated.

23. This Cult-Favorite Foot Peel That Uses Fruit Acids To Dissolve Dead Skin Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel $25 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 16 plant-derived ingredients, this exfoliating foot mask works like a gentle acid peel for your feet. You simply wear the booties for an hour, and after a few days, all the dead skin will shed off in sheets. Sounds kind of gross, but it's actually weirdly satisfying — not to mention super effective at softening dried, cracked heels and feet.

24. A Set Of Tumblers & Ice Molds Any Cocktail Enthusiast Would Love Whiskey Barware Set Of Tumbler Glasses And Ice Ball Molds $18 Amazon See On Amazon A worthy addition to any home bar, this set of whiskey accessories includes two classic crystal tumblers and two round ice molds. The round shape of the molds helps the ice move around the glass easier than their cubed counterparts, chilling your drink to perfection every time.

25. A Cute & Cozy Robe That Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors Just Love Kimono Velour Scalloped Bath Robe $25 Amazon See On Amazon Made of ultra soft velour with a knee-grazing cut and spacious pockets, this is the perfect bathrobe for post-shower lounging — just ask the 4,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a five-star review or rating. Choose from 15 colors, from brights to pastels. Available colors: 15

26. A Set Of Luxe Hand Creams Packaged In A Pretty, Retro Tin La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $23 Amazon See On Amazon Packaged in a beautiful, vintage-inspired tin, this set of hand creams includes three lotions featuring different fragrances. This particular set includes cinnamon orange, gardenia, and rose acacia scents, but seven other, equally luxurious combinations are available.

27. A Luxurious Candle That Looks As Great As It Smells NEST Fragrances Votive Candle- Birchwood Pine (2-Oz.) $16 Amazon See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic NEST candle. Not only are the scents divine — think Birchwood & Pine, Pumpkin Chai, Hearth, Sparkling Cassis, and Sicilian Tangerine — but the jars are super pretty, so they double as home decor. Once your candle burns out, you can reuse the jars in a multitude of ways! Available scents: 23

28. This Super Powerful (& Super Fast) Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger $22 Amazon See On Amazon Ultra light and compact, this Anker power bank still manages to provide a battery capacity that can keep a phone charged all day long. The power bank weighs just 6.3 ounces and is small enough to fit in a pocket, yet it charges up phones in record time.

29. These Korean Wash Clothes For Heavy-Duty Exfoliation From Neck To Toes Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8-Count) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliating wash cloths like these are a staple in Korean households and spas. They slough away dead skin better than any scrub — no other products required. This set includes eight cloths that would make a great gift for anyone who takes their skin care routine seriously.

30. A Handy Cleaning Pen To Make Your Diamonds & Other Jewelry Sparkle Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik $9 Amazon See On Amazon A must for anyone with a lot of bling in their jewelry box, the Diamond Dazzle Stik not only cleans precious stones and metals, but also fills in any surface scratches. The pen's soft bristles get into the crevices of settings that are otherwise impossible to reach, so jewels look brand new.

31. A Hand-Carved Salt Lamp For Instant Relaxation Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $21.99 $16.97 Amazon See On Amazon Create a warm, cozy space with this Himalayan salt lamp, which emits a soothing orange glow. The light comes with a pre-installed B15 bulb so it can be used right out of the box.

32. A Curtain Of Fairy Lights To Dress Up Any Space Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light (300 LED) $18 Amazon See On Amazon Safe for indoor and outdoor use, this curtain of LED lights cascades in a flurry of warm, white light that will transform any space. The 300 LED lights can be set to one of eight modes, including sequential, slow fade, and twinkle. Plus, they're super easy to set up.

33. These Award-Winning Dryer Balls For Soft (Chemical-Free!) Laundry Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% New Zealand wool, these dryer balls will soften over 1000 cycles of laundry without the use of heavy perfumes, questionable chemicals, or wasteful dryer sheets. Astoundingly, the best-selling balls — which are sold in a set of six — have been awarded over 40,000 (!!!) five-star reviews or ratings from Amazon shoppers thus far.

34. A Cordless, Handheld Milk Frother That Creates Barista-Quality Drinks At Home Handheld Zulay Original Milk Frother $16 Amazon See On Amazon This legendary milk frother creates barista-quality hot drinks (think cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and hot cocoa) with the press of a button. Sold in 26 colors and patterns, it's totally cordless, and can be used for things like cocktails, too!

35. This Shampoo Brush That's Also A Great Scalp Massager MAXSOFT Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $9 Amazon See On Amazon The soft, silicone bristles of this brush will gently massage your scalp while working shampoo into your hair, so it's both functional and soothing. Choose from green, pink, or purple.

36. A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Hidden Cutlery Drawer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set $30 Amazon See On Amazon As aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, this bamboo cheese board has grooved edges to keep crackers in place, as well as a slide-out drawer that holds four different stainless steel cheese knives, which are included in the set. A must-have for anyone who loves hosting.

37. This Top-Rated Ice Roller To Calm Puffy Skin, Ease Headaches, & More ESARORA Ice Roller $22 Amazon See On Amazon An ice cube or two can help perk up tired faces and alleviate minor swelling or muscle aches, but it can get messy. This ice roller provides the same benefits, but via a much more convenient vehicle. Reviewers say it's also great for soothing face pain associated with headaches, sinus infections, allergies and more.

38. This Light Therapy Lamp That Can Help With The Winter Blues Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $38 Amazon See On Amazon Unsurprisingly, a lack of natural light as the days get shorter can contribute to a mood drop. The solution? This light therapy lamp, which mimics sunlight to give you a boost without the UV rays. There are three brightness settings to choose from, so sensitive eyes can still reap the benefits.

39.This Cold Brew Coffee Maker With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 Amazon See On Amazon There's no better (or easier) way to make cold brew at home than this Takeya coffee maker. The durable, BPA-free pitcher has an airtight lid, non-slip silicone handle, and a reusable fine-mesh filter to catch even the finest of grounds. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star review or rating!

40. This Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier In One InnoGear Diffusers for Essential Oils $25 Amazon See On Amazon Part fragrance disperser, part humidifier, this InnoGear diffuser has a 200-milliliter water capacity that's enough to last through a full night. Sold in two wood grain finishes (light or dark), there are two mist modes and four timer settings to choose from.

41. A Set Of Stainless Steel Chilling Cubes That Keep Drinks At The Perfect Temperature Amerigo Exclusive Whiskey Stones Gift Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon This beautiful bar set includes eight cooling cubes to prevent watered-down drinks, as well as a pair of stainless steel tongs and two drink coasters. The metal cubes have smooth, rounded edges, so they'll never chip a glass, and come in a mini ice tray to keep them cool in the freezer between uses.

42. A Lightweight Camera That Prints Photos Instantly KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera $50 Amazon See On Amazon This small, Kodak camera prints out full-color, 2-by-3-inch photos on sticky backed paper in under a minute. The camera has an automatic focus, flash, and comes with 10 sheets of Kodak ZINK photo paper. A perfect gift for just about anyone.

43. A Set Of Korean Beauty Essentials That's Perfect For Travel COSRX Favorites Best Sellers Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for travel, this kit from Korean beauty brand COSRX allows you to try out some of their most popular products, like their gentle cleanser, clarifying toner, snail serum, and oil-free moisturizer. Despite their small sizes, they'll actually last you quite a while, since a little goes a long way with each product.

44. A Handy Silicone Grip For Your Phone PopSockets: PopGrip $10 Amazon See On Amazon The PopGrip sticks to the back of phones, making it easier to text, take selfies, and hold onto. Another useful feature — you can use it as a stand for watching videos. Choose from black or white.

45. A Sleek, Insulated Travel Mug That's Virtually Spill-Proof Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug (16 Oz.) $18 Amazon See On Amazon The stainless steel, double insulation of this travel mug keeps liquids hot up to five hours or cold up to 19. The mug's lid automatically seals between sips, which will help prevent spills, and it's even dishwasher safe. It's available in 26 colors and prints with matte and metallic finishes. Available colors: 27

46. This Double-Braided Lightning Cable That Won't Wear Down With Everyday Use AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable (10 ft.) $17 Amazon See On Amazon This is a great example of a simple purchase that'll actually get a ton of use. Wrapped in durable nylon, this long, flexible USB cable won't fray or allow the internal wires to become damaged. It comes in five colors and four lengths, up to 10 feet.

47. A Six-Month Planner That Helps Create A More Balanced Life BestSelf Self Planner $10 Amazon See On Amazon Though it's undated, this six-month life planner is sure to help you boost your productivity and improve your time-management skills. It also helps you break down larger projects into smaller tasks, set objectives, and track milestones while emphasizing personal connections, experiences, and travel.

48. This Double-Bladed Mezzaluna That Makes Chopping Salads & Herbs A Breeze Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Chopper $11 Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel mezzaluna is the perfect shape and size to chop salads, nuts, and herbs. It comes with blade protectors for safe storage and is dishwasher safe, too — a must-own for the at-home chef.

49. This Plush, Reversible Blanket With A Cozy Sherpa Lining Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket $18 Amazon See On Amazon This cozy Eddie Bauer throw will keep you so warm all year long. Designed with textured sherpa on one side and a smoother microplush material on the other, it's safe to put in both the washer and dryer. Chose from 21 color and pattern combinations, some of which are winter-inspired. Available prints: 21

50. A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In Lots Of Cute Designs Dash Mini Waffle Machine $30 Amazon See On Amazon Making waffles has never been so fun. The Dash waffle maker makes perfect, 4-inch waffles in mere minutes, in shapes like hearts, pumpkins, skulls, or traditional circles, depending on the one you choose. Impressively, over 65,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star review or rating. Available designs: 17

51. This Smart Lightbulb That Responds To Voice Commands Kasa Smart Light Bulb $14 Amazon See On Amazon Once linked up with the Kasa app, this smart lightbulb can be turned on, dimmed, or set to a schedule completely remotely. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant — another seemingly simple but incredibly useful purchase.

52. These Cool Tablets That Turn Your Shower Into A Spa-Like Steam Room Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (Variety Set Of 6) $24 Amazon See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a spa-like steam room with these clever, colorful tablets. Just place one under a light stream of water, and your shower will start to produce a soothing aromatherapeutic steam. Scents include eucalyptus, lavender, grapefruit, peppermint, and more.

53. A Double-Sided Magnifying Mirror That Lights Up Conair Reflections Double-Sided Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror $14 Amazon See On Amazon This rotating vanity mirror has a sleek chrome finish and stands at just 8.5 inches tall, making it a great buy for people with limited counter space. The two-sided mirror has panels with 1x and 7x magnification, and both sides are lit up by incandescent lighting that gives off a soft glow.

54. This Magic Washcloth That Removes Waterproof Mascara With Just Water The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 Amazon See On Amazon It seems a bit of sorcery went into making this makeup eraser that wipes away layers of foundation and even waterproof mascara with just water. The washcloth is super soft on one side and textured on the other, and is both reusable and machine washable. Though it may sound too good to be true, thousands of Amazon reviewers swear it really works.

55. A Bamboo Bath Caddy With So Many Handy Compartments PRISTINE BAMBOO Bathtub Caddy $40 Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who loves a good, long soak will appreciate this bamboo bathtub caddy. The expandable caddy fits any tub and has compartments designed for holding candles, wine glasses, snacks, a cell phone, and more. It also has an adjustable reading stand with a waterproof cover to protect tablets and books.

56. A Luxurious Silk Pillowcase That Comes In Every Color ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $24 Amazon See On Amazon Silk pillowcases not only feel luxurious, but are also much better for your hair and skin than regular pillowcases, since they're super gentle. Made with real mulberry silk, this one has a handy zipper closure and comes in enough colors to suit any bedroom decor. Available colors: 39

57. A Set Of Moisturizing Bath Bombs In Six Refreshing Scents LuxSpa Bath Bombs Gift Set $15 Amazon See On Amazon Take your bath to the next level with these fragrant, moisturizing bath bombs, which are made with a shea butter base and aromatherapeutic essential oils. They come individually wrapped in colorful paper, so they can be divided up among friends.

58. An Electric Shoulder Massager That Heats Up, Too Blue Elf Neck & Back Massager $37 Amazon See On Amazon This shoulder massager uses heat and eight kneading nodes to work out kinks and soothe tired muscles. It has three intensity levels to choose from and can be used on the road with the included car adapter.

59. A Shawl/Scarf/Poncho In A Chic Tartan Print Goodthreads Women's Fringe Blanket Scarf $28 Amazon See On Amazon This shawl/wrap/poncho/blanket scarf — call it what you will — comes in five cute plaid prints. Designed with a stylish fringed trim, it can even be washed in the machine safely. Available styles: 5