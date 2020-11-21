So often, the purchases that end up having the biggest impact on our lives aren't the biggest splurges, or even the packages you're most excited to open when they arrive in the mail. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying a gift for a loved one, you'll almost never regret purchasing a reputable, reasonably priced item that actually works to solve a real problem, or makes your life easier or more enjoyable in a tangible way. That's why we're so obsessed with this assortment of things under $40 with amazing Amazon reviews — enthusiastically backed by real shoppers just like you, they're the type of products just about everyone will love.

Amazon reviewers are known for two qualities: their willingness to be blunt about items they don't like, and an almost absurd level of passion for items they do. Only in the reviews section can you find literal poems about a pair of jeggings, or paragraphs upon paragraphs praising a portable steamer. As this edit makes clear, the range of products reviewers are most excited about is vast and varied — but what they all have in common is that they're truly worth buying, especially for a mere $40 or less.

Scroll on to see the cheap Amazon finds reviewers are obsessing over.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Set Of Satin Pillowcases To Pamper Your Skin & Hair Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon These satin pillowcases are certainly pretty to look at, but they'll also take your beauty sleep to the next level in a more literal sense. Like silk, satin is much gentler on your skin and hair, which means less breakage and tangles, and no more lines on your face when you wake up. Unlike real silk pillowcases, though, these cost less than $10 for the set. Available sizes: 20" by 26", 20" by 30", 20" by 36", 20" by 40", 20" by 54"

Available colors: 18

2. This Drugstore Mascara That's Been Given Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $7 Amazon See On Amazon Despite costing just $7, Maybelline Lash Sensational is one of the most popular mascaras out there. It's been given over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and has over 3,500 glowing reviews as well. On one side, the dual-sided wand has thicker, curved bristles to add volume; on the other, there are thinner, comb-like bristles to separate and define each lash.

3. A Rechargable Lint Roller That'll Make Your Clothes Seem New Again Pritech Rechargeable Lint Remover $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you (or a loved one!) always seems to be covered in pet hair, pills, or fuzz, investing in this rechargeable lint remover could very well be life-changing. It's also great for removing pills and fuzz from upholstered furniture, and breathing new life into old sweaters and other knits — and since it's rechargeable, there's no need to use it sparingly. "I'm not sure how I made it through the first 30 years of my life without one of these," wrote one reviewer.

4. These Cubic Zirconia Huggies Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About PAVOI 14K Gold Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon It's no wonder these tiny hoop earrings are almost universally beloved by reviewers, earning more than 3,000 glowing reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating thus far. Dainty enough to be understated, glam enough to be fun, and designed with a subtle hint of sparkle even minimalists will love, pretty much anyone is guaranteed to love them. Plated in genuine 14-karat rhodium, rose, or yellow gold, they're lead-free, nickel-free, and safe for sensitive ears. Available colors: 3

5. A Portable Garment Steamer That's Surprisingly Powerful For Its Size Hilife Portable Garment Steamer $25 Amazon See On Amazon A portable garment steamer may seem relatively mundane, but Amazon reviewers are so excited about this one, it's hard not to feel intrigued. In one of over 7,000 perfect five-star reviews, one person summed up its primary appeal: "It works like a $60 full-sized steamer, but is so portable that you can store it anywhere."

6. This Award-Winning Nail Strengthener That Reviewers Call "A Miracle Worker" OPI Nail Strengthener $18 Amazon See On Amazon Over 80 reviewers specifically referred to this cult-favorite OPI nail strengthener as "a miracle," while others describe it as "magical," a "game-changer," and "the holy grail." Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, the award-winning treatment is a must for anyone with brittle, thin, or peeling nails. "For the first time, I finally have strong and beautiful nails!" one reviewer gushed. Available shades/formulas: 10

7. This Top-Rated Derma Roller That Delivers Serious Results RoselynBoutique Cosmetic Derma Roller $10 Amazon See On Amazon With regular use, this derma roller is basically a miracle-worker — it can fade unwanted scars, combat breakouts, smooth your complexion, and generally leave your skin looking plump, clear, and glowing. How does it work? It's covered in countless tiny needles that make microscopic punctures in the skin, causing a rush of collagen to the area to promote healing. Sounds a bit scary, sure, but it's completely safe — and according to reviewers, totally worth it.

8. A Thickening Shampoo That Actually Works R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo $26 Amazon See On Amazon R+Co's popular Dallas thickening shampoo claims to take hair from fine and flat to big, bouncy, and beautiful — and according to reviewers, it does exactly that. Formulated with nourishing botanicals and a generous dose of biotin, the shampoo is free of sulfates and parabens, and is also vegan and cruelty-free. "This is the only thickening shampoo that I ever used that actually works," one reviewer wrote.

9. This Best-Selling Styling Tool That Reviewers Say Is "Life-Changing" Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $59.99 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon So often, gimmicky hair styling tools aren't even worth the space they take up in your bathroom. Not so with the Revlon One-Step, however — a blow dryer and round brush all in one, the cult-favorite tool lets you to dry, volumize, and style your hair all at the same time. And, according to over 23,000 five-star reviews, it really works; people say it not only saves time, but also delivers a truly perfect blowout.

10. A Two-Pack Of Exfoliating Masks That Leave Your Feet As Soft As A Baby's DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't tried these foot masks yet, it's time. Slightly gross, yet oddly satisfying, they'll literally make the dead skin peel off your feet in sheets, revealing the smooth, baby-soft skin underneath. This snake-like transformation might seem scary, but these masks are totally safe — they're essentially a chemical peel for your feet, and are also packed with nourishing botanicals like coconut and papaya extracts.

11. This Newly Popular Treatment That'll Transform Your Hair In Mere Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 Amazon See On Amazon L’Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water Treatment was only launched recently, but it's already a cult-favorite within the beauty world. In just about eight seconds, it makes hair silky, shiny, and impossibly soft, without leaving your hair feeling greasy or heavy. That means unlike a lot of hair treatments, which tend to be ultra rich, even people with fine or thin hair can use this one. "I don't know what magic this is, but after only two uses, my hair has become so soft and shiny!" one person gushed.

12. The Cult-Favorite Nail Cream That's Khloe Kardashian's Go-To Barielle Nail Strengthener Cream $14 Amazon See On Amazon Khloé Kardashian touts Barielle's nail cream as her go-to treatment for preventing dry cuticles and weak, brittle nails — and she's not the only one. Reviewers call the ultra concentrated cream, which was originally formulated to strengthen and condition the hooves of racehorses, "a miracle cream" and "the ONLY thing that works."

13. This Top-Rated Necklace That Comes In Several Minimalist Designs Aobei Pearl 18K Gold Paperclip Chain Necklace $10 Amazon See On Amazon Of the 4,500 shoppers who rated this simple chain choker, a full 90% left positive feedback, resulting in an exceptional rating of 4.6 stars. Plated in genuine 14-karat gold, people say its quality far surpasses what you'd expect at this price, noting that it "never tarnishes" and that the 2-inch extender makes it "so perfect for layering." Available styles: 6

14. A Cult-Favorite Oil To Nourish Your Nails & Cuticles Cuccio Naturalé Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $7 Amazon See On Amazon People couldn't be more impressed by how effectively Cuccio revitalizing oil heals and moisturizes nails and cuticles — the best-selling product has more than 40,000 customer ratings and a 4.7-star average on Amazon. Packed with natural ingredients like milk extract, honey, and vitamin E, the lightweight formula absorbs quickly and doesn't leave behind a greasy residue, yet still feels impressively rich and nourishing.

15. An Impossibly Soft Pullover With A Cool Asymmetrical Collar KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Sweatshirt $34 Amazon See On Amazon An asymmetrical collar finished with an exposed zipper gives this teddy fleece pullover a cool, slightly edgy look. Reviewers love the pockets and how it's comfortable without feeling sloppy, noting that the collar looks equally great folded over or zipped all the way up. "This is an amazing sweatshirt. It is the softest thing I own. I love everything about it," one person wrote.

16. A Two-Pack Of Cute Face Masks That Are Breathable Enough To Work Out In Onzie Mindful Mask and Filter (2-Pack) $29 Amazon See On Amazon Onzie's Mindful Masks are not only far more stylish than most, but have also earned a reputation for being breathable and exceptionally comfortable overall, especially for workouts and other strenuous activities. Sold in a pack of two, they're made of a soft, moisture-wicking fabric that's been leftover from the brand's athleisure designs, and come with removable filters for an extra layer of protection.

17. A Long Leopard Print Cardigan With Roomy Patch Pockets Angashion Leopard Print Cardigan $21 Amazon See On Amazon This longline cardigan truly has it all: it's warm, it's stylish, and it even has pockets. Plus, it's easy to dress up or down and will go with virtually anything, from leggings and a tee to a fitted black dress. Choose from multiple variations on color, print, and design, including several festive options that would be perfect for an ugly (or not-so-ugly) sweater party. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 22

18. This Knit Lounge Set That's The Definition Of Comfy-Chic SYZRI Knit Outfit (2-Pieces) $26 Amazon See On Amazon You'll find yourself reaching for this lounge set multiples times a week, whether you wear both pieces together or mix and match the top and shorts with clothes you already own. Dropped shoulders and lantern sleeves on the top give the set a stylish, trendy look, while the drawstring waistband on the shorts and soft, stretchy fabric throughout ensure it's totally lounge-worthy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 13

19. The Best-Selling Slippers That Are Both Functional & Fabulous HALLUCI Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 Amazon See On Amazon The reasons to love these fluffy slippers seem to go on and on. For one, they obviously look totally fabulous. Plus, they're even comfier than they look, thanks to their thick, memory foam-cushioned footbeds. They're also durable enough for quick trips outside, thanks to their waterproof, anti-slip soles. Lastly, their open-toe design means they won't make your feet sweaty like lots of furry slippers often do. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

20. An Expensive-Looking Tote That Comes In Every Imaginable Color Dreubea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $14 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to believe this best-selling tote is less than $15 — made of buttery-soft, pebbled vegan leather in a minimalist design, it has the look and feel of a bag that costs 10 times as much. Plus, with about a million different variations on color and texture to choose from, you'll have no problem finding an option that suits your personality. Available styles: 100+

21. A Reversible Throw Blanket With Cozy Sherpa On One Side Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket $35 Amazon See On Amazon This reversible throw blanket from Eddie Bauer is not only luxuriously soft and cozy, but also surprisingly affordable — after all, name-brand, high-quality throws like this can easily cost at least twice what this one does, even when they're not essentially two blankets in one. Featuring soft fleece on one side and fluffy faux sherpa on the other, the throw comes in a range of cozy checked and plaid prints. Available colors/prints: 10

22. This Silky Satin Scarf That Looks Deceivingly Expensive GERINLY Silk Scarf $9 Amazon See On Amazon Made of silky satin and available in a range of trendy animal prints, this square scarf will add a luxe touch to so many outfits, whether you wear it on your head, around your neck, or even tied around the handle of your satchel or bag. "I wore this scarf to work and no one believed it was from Amazon. It looks and feels beautiful in person," one reviewer wrote.

23. These Moisturizing Balms With Aromatherapeutic Benefits Scentered Sleep Well Aromatherapy Balm $24 Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural aromatherapy balm is exactly what it sounds like: a tube of rich, nourishing balm formulated with blends of certain essential oils, which offer various aromatherapeutic benefits. Whatever you or someone you love could use a boost of — better sleep, enhanced focus, or even plaid old happiness — there's a balm to help get the job done. Available formulas: 6

24. This Artisanal Bar Soap That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar $10 Amazon See On Amazon Anything French seems to be chic — not least artisanal bar soap from Pré de Provence, a Provence-based company known for using all-natural ingredients and old-world, French soapmaking methods. The resulting product is truly luxurious, and comes in a vast array of intoxicating scents. Stock up a few bars for yourself, and while you're at it, pick up a few extras to give as stylish gifts. Available scents: 37

25. A Nifty Kitchen Gadget With Over 4,000 Glowing Reviews OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Prepping everyone's favorite buttery green snack just got a lot easier, thanks to this nifty three-in-one avocado slicer. Using the top-rated gadget is a breeze: use the serrated edge of the tool to cut the avocado in half, remove the pit with a single twist of the stainless steel pitter, then press the metal blades into the fruit's flesh to create seven perfectly even slices.

26. The Perfect, Low-Risk Introduction To Smart Home Devices Echo Dot and Smart Plug $40 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon's Echo Dot will already make your life significantly more convenient — the fact that this set comes with a smart plug is just an added bonus. With a simple voice command, the Alexa-powered device can play music and podcasts, check the weather, set timers, and so much more. Connect the smart plug to your TV, curling iron, lamp, or coffee maker, and you can tell Alexa to turn on those on or off, too.

27. A Silicone Scalp Massager That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Max Soft Hair Scalp Massager $9 Amazon See On Amazon Massaging your scalp with this best-selling massager in the shower feels like pure heaven — and that's not even the main reason to love it. The brush's silicone bristles are an ideal way to gently exfoliate your scalp without causing hair breakage, which can help combat dandruff and eliminate product buildup, leaving your hair shiny and full of volume. Available colors: 3

28. A Curtain Of String Lights To Make Any Space Twinkle Twinkle Star Curtain Lights $18 Amazon See On Amazon An effortless way to make any indoor or outdoor space feel a bit magical, this curtain of dainty string lights is wildly popular among reviewers, having earned a 4.6-star average from over 32,000 customer ratings on Amazon thus far. The tiny LED bulbs produce warm, soothing light, and the lights are durable, waterproof, and easy to install. Plus, they have eight different light-up modes, including steady on, waves, twinkle, and slow fade.

29. An Expensive-Looking Gift Set Of Six Essential Oils Lagunamoon Essential Oils (6-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon This six-piece set of essential oils not only delivers an excellent value for the price, but also comes beautifully packaged in an expensive-looking box, making it an ideal option to give as a gift. Not surprisingly, Amazon reviewers are obsessed — the set already has over 54,000 (!!!) customer ratings, resulting in an impressive 4.4-star average.

30. A Dual-Sided Body Scrubber That Makes It Easy To Reach Your Back Beauty By Earth Back Scrubber $10 Amazon See On Amazon This two-in-one scrubber from Beauty By Earth makes it easy to wash and exfoliate those hard-to-reach places on your back. A long rectangle stretched between two handles, it has soft terry on one side and an exfoliating material on the other. Compared to a traditional back brush with a long handle, the innovative design not only makes it easier to reach your back, but is also machine-washable and easy to store.

31. These Aromatherapeutic Shower Steamers That'll Make You Feel Like You're At The Spa Body Restore Essential Oil Shower Steamer Set (12-Pack) $28 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the idea of bath bombs, but don't have a tub — or if you simply prefer showers to soaks — these shower steamers are the perfect alternative. Each set includes 12 steamers in assorted scents, including citrus, grapefruit, and cocoa and orange. "My bathroom smells like a fruit palace," one reviewer gushed. "Honestly this is the best shower steamer I have ever used!"

32. This Fan-Favorite Lip Treatment With A Subtle Pink Tint Hanalei Lip Treatment $15 Amazon See On Amazon When regular lip balm isn't going to cut it, turn to this heavy-duty lip treatment instead. Made with Hawaiian kukui nut oil and other nourishing ingredients, it comes in several different shades, which all provide a sheer wash of color. Available shades: Clear, Dragon Fruit, Mauve Pink, Rose, Peach Pink, Red, Sand

33. This $10 Facial Serum That Could Sell For Triple The Price Nurch Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 Amazon See On Amazon Nurch's hyaluronic acid serum is so reasonably priced, it's easy to assume the quality is lacking. Not the case, however — the lightweight, hydrating formula is certified clean by Sephora standards, cruelty-free, and made in the U.S. using vegan ingredients like snow mushroom and vitamin B5.

34. A Set Of Resistance Bands To Take Your At-Home Workouts To The Next Level Te-Rich Resistance Bands (3-Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have space for an at-home gym, this set of three resistance bands makes an impressively comparable substitute. Each band has a different resistance level, and the workouts you can do with them never seem to end. Thousands of reviewers gave them positive feedback, resulting in a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

35. Barack Obama's Highly Anticipated Memoir Barak Obama A Promised Land $27 Amazon See On Amazon If you or someone you love has really been missing Obama's leadership this year, reading A Promised Land will feel like the next-best thing. "If you would like to see and read an educated person speak his truth and hide nothing in the process, this is the book to purchase," one reviewer wrote. "It is refreshing to read something from a Great President of this time."

36. These Single-Blade Razors That Are Great For Dermaplaning & More Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool $5 Amazon See On Amazon These touch-up razors are perfect for cleaning up stray hairs near your eyebrows (and just about anywhere else). But they're also ideal for dermaplaning, a form of exfoliation that removes the peach fuzz from your face along with dead skin cells, leaving your skin smoother and softer than you probably thought possible.

37. This Oversized Shawl That's Both Cozy & Elegant — & Super Versatile, Too Goodthreads Shawl $33 Amazon See On Amazon This oversized shawl is not only gorgeous, but also incredibly cozy, and a lot more versatile than you'd think. You'll love snuggling up in it for movie night on the couch, draping it over your shoulders when the office gets chilly, and using it a blanket during a long flight or car ride. It also makes a great gift, since you won't have to guess which size to buy.

38. A Quality Cast Iron Skillet At An Affordable Price Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Hot Handle Holder $25 Amazon See On Amazon It's rare to find a truly excellent cast iron skillet for this price — which may explain why this one has a 4.6-star rating, not to mention well over 20,000 glowing reviews. Founded in 1896, Lodge has earned a stellar reputation for making high-quality cookware that can easily last generations with proper care, so you can be confident your investment will prove worthwhile.

39. A Plug-In Salt Lamp That Emits A Warm, Soothing Light Syntus Himalayan Salt Plug-in $13 Amazon See On Amazon This plug-in version of a Himalayan salt lamp is just as gorgeous and soothing as the usual kind. Plus, while scientists have yet to say for certain whether or not Himalayan salt lamps actually remove toxins from the air, lots of reviewers are convinced — and anyway, it certainly can't hurt.

40. The Perfect Stocking Stuffer For Any Home Chef AMCO Steel Odor Absorber $9 Amazon See On Amazon A must for anyone who loves to cook, this odor absorber looks like a bar of soap made of stainless steel, and you essentially use it like a bar of soap, too. According to reviewers, though, it's more effective than regular soap at removing tough residual odors like onions, garlic, or seafood from your hands. There is a scientific explanation for it, although many reviewers swear it's magic — what really matters, though, is that it definitely works.

41. This Ingenious Invention That's A Must For Every Wine Lover Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever looked forward to finishing off a bottle of wine from a few nights ago, only to realize the rest of the bottle has gone bad since you opened it, this wine saver pump is for you. It's basically a tool to re-seal a bottle of wine after it's been opened, which will extend its shelf life by about a week.

42. A 10-Pack Of The Reusable Straws Reviewers Call "The Best" Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Saving the turtles is a noble endeavor, but that doesn't mean you have to adapt to a straw-free existence — instead, pick up these fan-favorite reusable drinking straws. They're made of flexible silicone, so they won't hurt your teeth or fall apart in your drink like metal or paper straws, respectively. Sold in a 10-pack with four pretty colors, they also come with a cleaning brush and a cloth carrying bag.

43. An Ingenious Way To Quickly Chill A Beverage Without Diluting It Maxi-Matic HyperChiller $30 Amazon See On Amazon The ingenious HyperChiller solves an age-old problem: how to quickly and easily chill your favorite beverages — coffee, tea, juice, or even wine — without diluting them with ice. Fill the chamber between the chiller's walls with water, then put it in the freezer. After the water freezes, the insulated stainless steel walls are equivalent to 30 ice cubes, so they'll only need seconds to chill your drink to perfection.

44. These Fan-Favorite Bike Shorts With Handy Pockets For Your Essentials BALEAF Biker Shorts $20 Amazon See On Amazon These bike shorts are a clear favorite among Amazon reviewers, who've given them more than 4,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far. It's not hard to see why they're so popular: The moisture-wicking performance fabric they're made of is opaque, high-quality, and super soft and stretchy, they come in three different lengths and a ton of colors, and they even have pockets — what's not to love? Available sizes: X-Small — 5XL Plus

Available styles: 41