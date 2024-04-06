When I arrived at the recently opened The BoTree hotel in London I was exhausted. Not like the kind of tired in which all you need a second cappuccino and a brisk walk outside, but the sort of deep-in-your-bones fatigue that causes one to fall asleep on a 15-minute car ride only to be shaken awake by your driver. At least this is what had just happened to me as I groggily walked through the location’s vibrant, flower-adorned entrance, my mascara slightly askew. You never realize how much a warm welcome matters after international travel until you find yourself in this state, so it was no small amount of relief I felt as the concierge whisked my bag away, found me a cushy seat, and offered me a complimentary glass of champagne — which, of course, I promptly traded for a coffee instead.

Turns out this comforting and unpretentious sense of hospitality is the bedrock of what ensures one’s time at The BoTree to be delightful. Sure, its colorful, modernest decor — complete, during my stay, with a special exhibition of Di Pesta “wet” dresses for London Fashion Week — and soft mood lighting certainly made it an inviting space in which to hang out. But what I appreciated most was the friendly and attentive staff, who cheerfully helped with anything I needed… sometimes, honestly, even before I knew I needed it. (Shout out to the kind sommelier who brought me snacks and talked me into, you know, enjoying my dinner versus mindlessly shuffling it into my face while working a laptop).

Read ahead for a full breakdown of everything else that made my The BoTree experience special.

The Rooms

When I step off the elevator into a hushed hallway, it feels more like I’m on the penthouse level of luxury apartment building versus a boutique hotel in the heart of London. Every floor, it turns out, has a butler on standby to help with anything that may arise. Mine offered to unpack my bags for me (I declined, but it was nice to know the offer was there) and walked me through my suite. There was an open closet area with glossy gold fixtures, a heated floor in the bathroom, and a separate bedroom — complete with a cozy seating area where a plate of macarons are waiting for me. The sheets were made from silky soft eucalyptus Tencel; the shower and sink had Jo Loves products. Both amenities are part of the hotel’s efforts to incorporate sustainable materials and brands throughout the location. But I don’t discover my favorite perk until the next morning: Rather than your run-of-the-mill hair dryer, the room is equipped with a Dyson model. The luxury!

The Neighborhood

Seated in the heart of the city’s bustling Marylebone distract, the location was both centrally placed for commuting (key for me, as I was in town to catch several runway shows) and enjoying the local scene. I was pleased to find that there was no shortage of shopping nearby, including the historic Selfridges (a few blacks away) and Library (a longer 20-minute stroll) department store as well as plenty of secondhand shops. The BoTree itself is tucked away on a side street so there isn’t much noise at night, but is still within a very short walking distance of a few busy thoroughfares. The balance was ideal for maximizing my downtime, both by way of quiet catnaps and finally something fun to go nearby. And while the hotel does not have a gym — at least not yet, I am told — it does hold a membership with a nearby chain of fitness centers. Just let staff member know you’re interested in working out at one and they will book you a complementary day pass.

The Restaurant

I highly suggest getting breakfast as part of your package as you’ll have the option of an elegant buffet packed with freshly baked pastries and granola bars, just-squeezed juices, tropical fruits, and a full selection of spreads (hello, tiny teeny jars of Nutella!). Then you can supplement from the menu with a selection of heartier dishes. At night, the same dining space becomes the atmospheric LAVO restaurant, which specializes in Italian food. There’s pasta and pizza — both made in-house — as well as mouth-watering seafood and vegetable selection. The evening I dine there, though, I order salmon, hearty salad, and gelato… and let’s just say I ate and left no crumbs.

The dining room is all moody lighting and usually quite full, but not in an overwhelming way in which you can’t hear your dinner companions speak or yourself think. In many ways I think this mood is emblematic of hotel’s atmosphere as a whole: bustling with interesting and well-dressed people, but not in an overcrowded, scene-y kind of way. It’s the ideal place to recharge when you’re visiting the area for work (like me) or simply want a relaxing central hub in-between your sight-seeing plans. But a word to the wise? Reserve in advance, because by my observation those rooms were well booked up.