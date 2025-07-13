Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

As an avid music lover — particularly of the country genre — Nashville has always been a dream city for me. I first visited the music capital in my early 20s as I was about to graduate college. Despite staying just a few days, the people, food, and vibrant atmosphere had me hooked immediately, so much so that I spent my last night frantically searching for entry-level journalism jobs in the area that would give me a reason to stay. Spoiler: I stayed rooted in Los Angeles, but I always vowed to return to my favorite US city and immerse myself again in its magic. Some 15 years later, I was given the opportunity to do just that, while sampling one of the city’s latest — and arguably most exciting — luxury properties, the Conrad Hotel.

Yes, the purpose of my trip was technically business (I flew in to interview TZR’s May 2025 cover star, Maren Morris), but indulgence was definitely served thanks to the property’s ultra-luxe amenities and accommodations, which have made it a crowned jewel on the downtown scene. Said luxury hits the senses upon arrival of the 13-story property, designed by famed design studio Champalimaud. The high-ceiling lobby is the stuff of architectural dreams thanks in large part to the spiral staircase inspired by musical instruments — perfectly capturing the creative spirit of the city. While modern elements are certainly at play in the clean marble floors and sculptural chandeliers, the hotel’s warm palette of dark woods, brass, bronze, and rich velvety materials makes for an approachable yet elegant space that made me feel instantly welcome.

Ahead, get the rundown on my three-day stay at the Conrad.

The Rooms

Similar to the surprisingly expansive lobby, the Conrad’s rooms are impressively spacious — and no it’s not the floor-to-ceiling windows giving off the illusion. In fact, averaging at about 450 square feet, with suites up to 3,000, the accommodations are reported to be among the largest in Nashville.

Refined elegance was the focus in design, with spaces set in materials like Paldao wood, quarter‑figured eucalyptus veneer, and rich leathers in whiskey and burnt umber hues. Every room is furnished with Italian-crafted linens from Frette, Byredo bath products, sleek marble bathrooms complete with rain showers, and 55-inch HDTVs. Local, regional artwork is celebrated in each room, highlighted with bespoke lighting for an almost-gallery-like effect.

As someone who relishes in room service, I was thrilled to discover that the Conrad offers 24-hour room service, with select dishes from on-property restaurants Blue Aster and Thistle & Rye (more on those later). Ordering is a seamless process, placed digitally and delivered swiftly. This was especially convenient after a long day of photo shoots and interviews, when all I wanted to do was settle into my cozy room with a hot chicken sandwich and fries (when in Nashville...).

The Amenities

While most visit Nashville to revel in its downtown activities and nightlife, the Conrad makes a strong case for staying in. For the wellness-inclined, the property houses five signature Wellness Rooms stocked with high-end fitness equipment like Peloton bikes, Echelon Reflect mirrors, weights, yoga mats, and even health-minded minibars. These special accommodations also include advanced air purification and aromatherapy in the bathrooms — so fancy. For those not booked in a Wellness Room, there are still plenty of perks to be had thanks to the top-of-the-line fitness center, which boasts both indoor and outdoor workout spaces.

Although I didn’t allot time for the rooftop pool deck during my stay, it’s definitely a can’t-miss for guests, particularly in the hot summer months when a luxe cabana and/or lounger with skyline views of the city will be particularly appealing. In between dips, guests can indulge in house-made gelato and ice pops.

The Food

Nashville was ranked the #7 Best Food Destination in the U.S. by Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025, thanks in large part to its culinary diversity and rising fine-dining scene. It makes sense then, that the Conrad made its own on-property offerings a top priority.

The first, Blue Aster, is a modern take on traditional Southern cuisine, led by executive Chef Dwayne Edwards. The decadent menu is packed with elevated takes on comfort foods like 30 Layer Lasagna and Tennessee Burger, and Duck and Foi Cigars (my favorite!). Grab an afternoon drink at the adjacent Lounge at Blue Aster, which features a 2,500-bottle wine cellar, as well as custom and classic Southern drinks (try the bourbon and apricot brandy-infused Golden Hour), and Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea (with festive treats like Lady Danbury's Florentine Bars and Eloise's Egg Salad). For a more classic Nashville bar experience, Thistle & Rye on the thrid floor serves up live music, craft cocktails, and small bites like wok-fried brussels and cassava fries.

The Neighborhood

Located right smack in the heart of midtown, the Conrad is in close proximity to some of Nashville’s hottest spots for music, culture, casual dining, and nightlife. One of my faves is The Patterson House, a speakeasy about a 25-minute walk from the hotel, known for its delicious — and dangerous — crafted cocktails. You can indulge in Nashville’s famous fiery fried chicken at Hattie B’s Hot Chicken or grab a local craft beer at local craft beer, TailGate Brewery Music Row around the corner, a favorite among locals.

For live music, you’re likely to find a number of small bars and restaurants within a two-block radius that’s featuring local talent on any given afternoon, but a highlight is definitely Exit/In, which has been a Midtown institution for decades, hosting everything from rock legends to indie acts.

Get a taste of regional culture and history a quarter mile down the road at RCA Studio B, Nashville’s only historic studio tour, where you’ll experience the spaces in which Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, and other greats recorded hits that shaped the greater industry and pop culture landscape.

And just a mile from the Conrad is Centennial Park, which features a striking full-scale Parthenon replica as well as several walking paths, ideal for a morning stroll or afternoon run.