If you’re joining the glitterati flocking to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this year, finding a hotel in New York City that’s just steps away from the action is essential. Whether you’re a fashion industry insider who’s joining the A-listers sitting front row, or a fashion lover who’s hoping to catch cop-worthy street style cameos outside the shows (and potentially score coveted invites to buzzy locales), location matters.

But, obvious enough, so does the style. While you navigate the whirlwind of high-octane events and rub shoulders with fashion royalty, your hotel should be a fashionable respite on its own — and the right hotel can make your downtime (and after-party revelry) just as memorable as the catwalk displays.

Here, we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of such hotels. There are buzzy hotspots beloved by stars like Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Charli XCX, increasing your chances of seeing celebrities dressed to the nines while out in the wild. Then there are more storied institutions that every well-heeled fashion lover has heard about. We dropped a few surprises in here too.

From The Dominick to Hotel Marlton, The Mark to Crosby Street Hotel, here are 25 fashionable hotels for New York Fashion Week that'll make you want to extend your stay long after the shows are over.

Just steps away from NYFW’s former hub, Spring Studios in Lower Manhattan, the historic Beekman hotel makes an immediate statement with a soaring glass pyramid skylight that brightens up its gilded, nine-story Victorian atrium. Unsurprisingly, this gothic revival-style building’s luxe interiors make it a favorite for influencers and fashion lovers (and TZR editors!) who want a gorgeous backdrop for their fashion week photos. During your downtime, relax in the hotel’s spacious rooms decorated with oak leather headboards and artfully eclectic pieces, or head to the Bar Room for handcrafted cocktails and some people watching.

This renowned boutique hotel caters to its star-studded clientele with a blend of maximalist grandeur, hunting lodge-inspired rustic finishes, and trailing greenery throughout. Head to the popular Gemma restaurant, a rustic Italian trattoria that’s located on the ground floor, and the large lobby bar to see fashion insiders and celebrities grabbing a nightcap.

Located just a block away from Central Park, this Upper East Side boutique gem draws star-studded patrons during the fashion week frenzy and beyond. Known as a seen-and-be-seen hotspot for Met Gala attendees, this 1927 landmark offers so much more than its “starriest lobby in the world” or its ‘Gram-worthy pop-ups. The Mark’s elegant, art deco-inspired rooms are a stylish escape from all the action, and there’s a Frédéric Fekkai salon that makes it easy to get ready for your close-up. Make sure to swing by Caviar Caspia for the twice-baked potato topped with your choice of caviar while you hobnob with fellow fashion week attendees.

Law Roach, known for styling A-listers like Zendaya and Céline Dion, hilariously illustrated the level of The Dominick’s customer service by sharing a video of a hotel employee attempting to help him tug off his Christian Louboutin cowboy boots. All jokes aside, this SoHo hotspot dials up the sartorial drama with its dramatic, wall-spanning dark leather headboards, floor-to-ceiling windows, and contemporary art. And, just in time for NYFW, Roach curated a specialty room add-on package, Law’s Fashion Week Must-Haves. The package includes a signed copy of his book How to Build a Fashion Icon, 1942 tequila, a Sisley Spa treatment, a Diptyque Baies candle, La Roche-Posay Dermallergo Sensitive Skin Moisturizer Set, Black Diamond Caviar, and Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles.

Located in the heart of Midtown across from the iconic New York Public Library (which is referenced in the hotel’s mini library by the lobby), the Andaz 5th Avenue is a fashion landmark in itself. Originally the global headquarters for Tommy Hilfiger, the sleek lodging’s designer roots come through with minimalist, quiet luxury-coded design throughout the modern rooms’ big windows, clean lines, and zen pieces.

For the well-heeled traveler who’s searching for warmth, quaint character, big rooms, and eclectic touches, Romer Hell’s Kitchen fits the bill. In addition to its close proximity to Times Square, Central Park, and Broadway theaters, this well-located hotel is also a gateway to all Hell’s Kitchen has to offer with great restaurants and bars just steps away. There’s also a free two-hour bike rental each day, allowing you to avoid traffic when you’re heading to your fashion week events.

Once an artist hub that housed iconic cultural figures like Mark Twain, Bob Dylan, Marilyn Monroe, and Andy Warhol, Hotel Chelsea remains ingrained in New York lore. This Chelsea institution underwent a renovation in 2022, but many original design elements — including its legendary staircase surrounded by art from past tenants, as well as stained glass windows and the bar’s original tin ceiling — still exist today. While it’s no longer a haven for the counterculture community, many artists and creatives still live at the hotel full-time as residents. You can also soak up the hotel’s storied inspiration by requesting specific rooms with noteworthy past tenants or visit the popular Lobby Bar to mingle with other bohemian-minded guests.

Previously the century-old Jarmulowsky Bank, this Lower East Side hotel is now a neo-Renaissance masterpiece, with a 60-foot domed temple structure housing the original outside clock, which was given a second life with a 1912 blueprint. Inside, Nine Orchard’s crown jewel is the Swan Room. Originally the bank’s lobby, this striking bar is the perfect backdrop to your fashion ‘fit photos, thanks to ornate arched windows, pink marble floors, white marble walls, and ornamental light fixtures. While New York’s buzziest crowds will be grabbing a nightcap at this resplendent watering hole during fashion week, you can also experience this gorgeous space in a different way with early morning breakfast and coffee.

Inspired by Baccarat jewels with multi-faceted crystal chandeliers and handmade glass adornments throughout, the Baccarat Hotel really shines during New York Fashion Week. This year, the Midtown property is giving its Prince of Wales Afternoon Tea a sartorial twist with a Fashion Privée held in the Grand Salon. During the exclusive showcase, fashion lovers can feast their eyes on Printemps' Parisian couture collection while sipping on champagne and trying an inspired spread of finger food – served on Baccarat crystal, of course. Expect a well-heeled crowd, as the Baccarat Hotel’s proximity to NYFW events and its opulence make it a favorite for designers, celebrities, and fashion insiders.

Since opening its doors in 1930, The Pierre has hosted some of the biggest designers and muses in the fashion world, including Coco Chanel, Hubert de Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Karl Lagerfeld. This Central Park-adjacent hotel, which has also had cameos in Mad Men, Ocean’s 8, and Scent of a Women, sets the scene for any NYFW stay with timeless elegance and stunning views of Central Park. Don’t miss a meal at The Rotunda, which features a picture-perfect backdrop of hand-painted murals on the walls and on the ceiling, as well as a two-sided statement white staircase.

The picture of understated refinement, the Mercer Hotel offers a New York City loft-style experience in an intimate, six-floor Romanesque Revival building. Its discreetness and taste make this Soho hotel a favorite among celebrities like Zendaya, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, but the Mercer also has extra perks beyond its complimentary in-room mini bar and its gorgeous exposed brick walls. Your key card will also get you and three guests entry into the invite-only, celebrity-favorite hangout Zero Bond during your stay. Its restaurant Sartianos is also a great place to spot stars during fashion week.

This century-old Greenwich Village hotel has come a long way since its days as a budget accommodation option in 1900. Nowadays, this small but chic boutique stay transports you back in time with a crackling fireplace in the lobby, copper and brass fixtures, black-and-white floors in the bathroom, and beautiful dark wood accents. Once a Bohemian hotspot, this hotel has housed stars like Jack Kerouac, Julie Andrews, and Dame Maggie Smith over the years. Nowadays, you’re likely to run into fashion professionals and writers who appreciate the cozy, unfussy ambience and convenient location.

Nestled in the Upper East Side since 1927, the Lowell Hotel continues its legacy of old-money glamour with elegant muted neutrals, fresh flowers in every room, oak floors, and a carefully-curated selection of antiques and art. The rooms are designed by President Obama's White House decorator Michael S. Smith, and most suites come with wood-burning fireplaces and book cases filled with novels. When you’re not busy with fashion week activities, book a Dior Lily of the Valley High Tea experience at the ‘Gram-worthy Majorelle restaurant. You can nibble on delicate French pastries, cookies, and other sweet treats on Dior china while nestled in a serene, flower-filled garden, giving you the prettiest backdrop for your fashion week TikToks.

The opulent French Renaissance architecture of the Plaza Hotel is ingrained in global pop culture lore, thanks to iconic cameos in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sleepless in Seattle, Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, and The Way We Were. In addition to its gilded furnishings, sparkling chandeliers, and huge, mosaic-encrusted bathrooms, this prestigious 1907 landmark also has a very special connection to New York Fashion Week. All the shows used to be held at The Plaza when the then-titled “press week” began in 1943. Nowadays, the Plaza continues this tradition as one of the city's eminent fashion week destinations, playing host to Christian Siriano’s show in 2024 as well as a Nardos show in February where Jane Seymour walked the runway. Wander through the hotel’s ornately carved rooms that once housed stylish tastemakers like Tommy Hilfiger, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlene Dietrich, and snap photos under the Tiffany-style stained glass ceiling of the Palm Court.

This sleek glass monolith is known for hosting some of the most hyped NYFW after-parties at Le Bain rooftop club, but The Standard, High Line is also buzzing during the day with fashion powerhouses networking on the rooftop, grabbing drinks at the ground-level German beer garden, or digging into a steak lunch at The Standard Grill. Plus, all rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows, giving you a panoramic vista of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River. Located steps away from the High Line as well as many New York Fashion Week shows, this modern stay is also very convenient.

Located just across the street from Central Park, the Ritz-Carlton New York is one of the best examples of blending the quintessential, white-glove luxury stay with modern custom furnishings that feel anything but stuffy. Rockefeller-esque chandeliers, original marble floors, and dark wood floors are brightened up with decidedly cool art, bespoke furniture, and other suave updates from a 2019 refresh. Kim Kardashian’s go-to stay for New York Fashion Week, The Ritz-Carlton New York is conveniently located by all the sartorial events while gorgeous views of Central Park and wellness amenities (including one of only two La Prairie Spas in the U.S.) make this a tranquil retreat when you need a break.

A New York outpost from the brand behind St. Bart’s Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf and Paris’s Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet, Fouquet’s instantly transports you to the south of France with eight floors full of whimsical, pastel-hued detailing and a star-studded guest list including Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, and the Haim sisters. The Art Deco-style rooms feel straight out of one of Paris’s most fashionable neighborhoods, with custom wallpaper, velvet seating, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an aesthetically-pleasing light purple and green color scheme. Don’t forget to check out the underground spa, which has a hydrotherapy pool and a traditional Turkish hammam bathhouse, and sip on cocktails at the gorgeous rooftop bar.

This historic Upper East Side gem is perfect for fashion lovers who want to take their NYFW experience up a notch. The Carlyle’s Café Carlyle (where Eartha Kitt famously sang), the mural-filled Bemelmans piano bar, and Dowling's restaurant are a popular haunt for fashion week revelry (Nili Lotan just hosted a star-studded, rock n’ roll fete to celebrate her fall collection, complete with a performance from The Kills). Once a favorite of stars like Princess Diana, JFK, and Marilyn Monroe, this New York grand dame still enchants visitors with its combination of Art Nouveau-inspired décor and timeless pieces in the rooms.

A resplendent example of Gilded Age-era extravagance, the St. Regis has been around for over 120 years, housing creative luminaries like Salvador Dalí, Alfred Hitchcock, Marlene Dietrich, and John Lennon. It’s hard not to find a surface gilded in gold, marble, and crystal, particularly in the glamorous rooms, and each guest gets their own butler for their stay. Start your day with a visit to the hotel’s iconic King Cole Bar, which is said to be the birthplace of the Bloody Mary and features a legendary mural from Maxfield Parrish as well as tasty cocktails.

Following a pandemic-era facelift that ended in 2024, the Four Seasons New York still has the same Billionaires’ Row location and gorgeous limestone facade (the same stone that was used for the Louvre), but with an updated interior. Mixing its Art Deco roots with lush greenery, this iconic hotel makes a statement with its dramatic honey-colored marble structure as well as a canopy of acacia trees enveloping the lobby area and the Garden restaurant. When you’re done admiring the Central Park views and buttery wood furniture in your suite, head down to the legendary Ty Bar for a drink (there’s a bespoke cocktail menu inspired by different eras of New York history) amid some of the city’s fashion power players.

The seen-and-be-seen crowd flock to the hip, artsy vibes of Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC. In addition to its prime location close to Soho House (a popular after-party venue for NYFW revelers), this lodging is an art lover’s ideal stay with a curated collection of works from Banksy, Mick Rock, Frank Stella, Mathieu Bitton, and Richard Hambleton displayed throughout. Many of the urban suites offer French balconies, giving you another vantage point to admire the Hudson River views.

Housed in the historic Beaux-Arts Crown Building, Aman New York has quickly become central to the city’s luxury hotel scene since its 2022 opening. In contrast to the city’s hustle and bustle, the zen space — accentuated by a 14th-floor grand glass atrium — feels like a retreat with its extensive three-story spa and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor terrace decorated with bonsai trees. Japanese-inspired minimalism and elegance makes a quietly luxurious statement in the spacious rooms, which feature fireplaces that you can turn on with a tap on your tablet, wall murals painted on washi paper, and rice paper panels that divide the rooms. In addition to an ultra-exclusive, members-only Aman club, the hotel’s Jazz Club is a favorite among New York Fashion Week crowds. Helmed by Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s award-winning trumpet player, the subterranean speakeasy serves a curated cocktail list with live performances among the crème de la crème of the fashion industry.

With a reputation as one of the most ‘Gram-worthy hotels in the city, NOMO Soho instantly beckons patrons in with a picturesque, vine-covered walkway and twinkling lights right off Crosby Street and an exposed brick wall. The rooms — small but painstakingly-decorated royal blue and white displays of vintage and contemporary decor with plenty of mirrors — are a visual feast for influencers or fashion pros, while floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, and the Empire State Building. Before tackling your NYFW itinerary, grab a bite to eat and photos at the greenhouse-style NoMo Kitchen, which serves Mediterranean food surrounded by colorful murals and boho decor.

Set in the Beaux-Arts Johnston building, this buzzy NoMad hotel is a newer favorite among locals and visitors alike. The Ned, which is part of the Soho House Group, leans into the building’s Roaring Twenties roots with jewel-toned accents and Art Deco accents in the rooms. However, the amenities really make this sceney hotel a NYFW hotspot. There’s a private club with a striking glass atrium, a cozy library that turns into a bar at night, and a late-night Magic Room area that’s frequented by A-listers like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, regular patrons can check out Italian eatery Cecconi’s, as well as swanky Little Ned’s, which has housed exclusive NYFW soirées for Christian Siriano and Vogue in the past few years. This year, Little Ned will be hosting a cocktail pop-up with Mumbai-based cocktail bar Late Checkout.

Located on a quiet cobblestone street, the Crosby Street Hotel offers a whimsical, brightly-colored boutique experience that feels residential in the heart of Soho. Favored by celebrities like Demi Moore, Penelope Cruz, and Carey Mulligan, this eclectic stay exemplifies the best of British kitsch with a mix of vintage furniture finds, floral headboards, and pinstriped walls, along with luxury must-haves like Frette linens and one-of-a-kind antiques. Decompress after a long fashion week day in the colorful drawing room, which has a fireplace, playful artwork, and deep sofas you’ll struggle to leave.