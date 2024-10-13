“The Vogue of New York Hotels.” That’s what British-born lifestyle influencer Lady Naomi Jane Adams dubbed NYC’s The Dominick Hotel in a recent Instagram post. Indeed, she has a point. Sitting on the corner of Spring and Varick Street, the five-diamond Soho property has attracted all manner of A-listers and tastemakers, who gravitate to its ultra-modern, spacious luxury suites and amenities, as well as its close proximity to, well, a lot. In addition to Adams, Brooklyn Beckham recently chronicled his summer stay at The Dominick, noting his penthouse views (“I see my bridge over there! It’s the Brooklyn Bridge) and decadent in-room dining. With all this buzz, I had to experience the hotel’s famed magic myself. So I booked a two-night stay at the high-rise property during New York Fashion Week last month, eager to see what all the fuss was about.

Fresh off a long day of show-hopping, quick coffee meetings, and in-and-out office dashes, I staggered into the brightly lit lobby of The Dominick, my weary eyes widened by the shiny wood-paneled walls that climbed up the vaulted ceiling. Majestic cylindrical marble pillars lined the middle of the space, leading visitors to the front desk. Rich, cognac- and chestnut-colored sofas were scattered throughout, adding interest with their varied textures of leather and velvet. The space is undeniably crisp and modern in aesthetic, but the addition of earth tones and softer textures make for a warm welcome.

This juxtaposition of elements continued as I navigated the rest of the hotel. From the palatial rooms and marble bathrooms to the Michelin-starred dining, The Dominick kept my attention for my entire 48-hour stay — quite a feat considering the fashion week competition it was up against.

Ahead, my full report on The Dominick and its modern charm that won me over, hook, line, and sinker.

The Rooms

The hotel is truly an interior design marvel, which is likely why the fashion set seems to flock to it. For starters, the rooms are huge and more akin to a residential space as they all include a living area that’s separate from the sleeping quarters and a spacious bathroom (the exclusive king spa suites include a personal sauna while the duplex penthouses feature private terraces). A sense of intimacy is maintained in that each floor only holds 12 rooms, so you won’t find yourself lost in a labyrinth while searching for the elevator.

The handy work of the award-winning Rockwell Group, The Dominick’s rooms are a particularly stylish feather in the hotel’s cap. Furnishings are by Fendi Casa, bathrooms are decked in Italian marble and include a separate rain shower plus deep-soaking tub, and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for breathtaking views of the city’s renowned sky line (although it may be a bit unnerving for those with an aversion to heights).

The Restaurants

As someone who lives for in-room dining, I was delighted at the range of options at my fingertips (I highly recommend the signature burger and fries). However, for those who want to venture outside of their suite and, you know, put clothes on, The Dominick’s three restaurants will not leave you disappointed.

There’s Vestry, helmed by Michelin-star chef Shaun Hergatt, which serves seasonal dishes sourced from local businesses. Seafood lovers will have their day thanks to options like citrus-cured sea bass and Faroe Island salmon. For modern American cuisine, Mezzanine is the hotel’s “humming center.” Serving from morning to mid-day, guests can feast on classic breakfast and lunch favorites like Belgian waffles and crab cakes. Asian-Hawaiian-inspired fare can be found year-round at El Ta'koy, led by Chef Luis Pous. The gastronomic-inspired menu is available for on-the-go or on-site dining for lunch and dinner, with highlights including the tuna and caviar taquitos (yes, you heard that right), Kauai nachos, and bao buns. Make sure you don’t sleep on the cocktails — the Istan-Ball and Bee Sting are not to be missed.

The Spa

Second only to breakfast in bed is a hotel spa session, and The Dominick’s is a must. Conceptualized by French skin care juggernaut Sisley-Paris, the tucked away sanctuary is just that. Amenities are wide-ranging, including wellness-forward offerings like a salt chamber, Hammam, chromotherapy showers, ear seeding, cupping, and meditation. There’s also a full-service fitness center with Peloton bikes, TechnoGym equipment, and MIRROR workouts. The comprehensive service menu includes a variety of services from beautifying facials like the Black Rose and Phyto-Aromatic Sisleÿa to body rituals like the Stone Soother massage.

The Neighborhood

With not a lot of time to explore the city (aside from the fashion shows I attended scattered around most of Manhattan), I was grateful that I didn’t need to venture far from The Dominick to find plenty of city sites. In the heart of Soho, the hotel is in close proximity to creative hub Hudson Square, which is rife with shops, restaurants, art galleries, and museums, as well as the iconic High Line (which recently hosted Coach’s Spring/Summer 2025 show). Capitalizing on its locale, The Dominick recently launched its Street Art Search, which sends guests on a sort of scavenger hunt to discover hidden art by renowned artist Paul Richard strategically placed throughout the neighborhood.