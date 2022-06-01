This Summer’s Best Home Collections Are Bringing Joy Back Into Entertaining

If you’re planning to get back on your entertaining game this summer, don’t worry — you’ll have plenty of help. The summer 2022 home collections have officially started dropping, and throughout them all, there’s a core theme: It’s all about the party.

Gone are the safe, boring furniture lines and bland dinnerware essentials. With warm weather this season came an explosion of color, joyfulness, and fun everywhere you look: in the bright melamine plates, the playful glamping basics, the vibrant pool furniture, and the neon party crackers. After years of isolation, it’s clear people are ready to gather and celebrate once again — and in the most statement-making ways possible.

It’s hard not to get excited about this prospect, but just wait until you see the newest pieces for yourself. The fresh, summery designs and products made for spending ample time in the sun with friends are guaranteed to spark joy, but don’t just take our word for it. Shop the best new launches of the season, ahead.

Threshold – Designed With Studio McGee

The summer lineup from Threshold — designed with Studio McGee includes more than 50 fresh additions across greenery, decor, wall art, tabletop, and more. “With the latest Threshold — designed with Studio McGee collection, I wanted to create products that inspire others to express their style throughout their everyday routines,” says Shea McGee in a press release. “From gathering with new dinnerware, to welcoming people in with seasonal greenery and decor, this Target collection is full of detail-driven pieces that can be playfully mixed and matched to enhance the home’s design — both inside and out.”

H&M Home

Planning to glamp this summer? Don’t miss H&M Home’s latest drop, an entire collection dedicated to making your next camping experience its most stylish yet. There are cushions, lanterns, planters, and more, all designed to add some flair to your outdoor spaces — wherever they may be.

CB2

Fashion designer Azeeza brought an explosion of color to a new outdoor capsule collection for CB2 this summer, adding vibrant blues, pinks, and greens to loungers, umbrellas, dinnerware, and more.

Zara Home

One of Zara Home’s most summer-ready collections this season includes a limited-edition drop of terracotta plates. Featuring colorful fish motifs and decorated with an artisanal technique, it’s the burst of joy your dining table needs.

Shinola x Crate & Barrel

The best-selling Shinola x Crate & Barrel collaboration released a new outdoor product lineup for the season (its first-ever drop of this kind). It features more than 20 products for your upcoming dinner parties including lanterns, melamine dinnerware, pillows, and grilling gear, and is available online and at select Crate & Barrel stores across the U.S.

Houses & Parties

Entertaining brand Houses & Parties launched not one, but two incredibly playful summer collections. The first, “For The Wayward Child,” invites you to “embrace your inner flower child” with brightly colored neon party crackers, floor cushions, woven picnic baskets, melon bowls, and more. The second, “Provincial Provençal,” celebrates the South of France with linens from Les Olivades, a family-owned textile atelier in Avignon, among other pieces.

Anthropologie

*Sol*ful Spaces is the name of Anthropologie’s summer 2022 collection — and you guessed it, it’s all about embracing the sun. Its warm hues and natural materials make for a laidback, airy collection that lends itself perfectly to days enjoying the company of others and a slower pace of life.