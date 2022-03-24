This Soon-To-Open Luxury Resort Will Take Your Summer Glamping Experience To A New Level

Let’s be real — if you’re here on TZR right now, chances are you don’t like to “rough it.” Experience nature? Sure. Go stargazing? Definitely. But sleep out in the elements with no modern-day amenities? It’s not likely. And don’t worry: You’re not alone in that preference. In fact, that’s why the concept of “glamping” has become so popular in recent years. People are looking to get away and enjoy the great outdoors more than ever, but not give up all the luxuries that they’re used to in their normal lives. Fortunately, that means that the options in this category have exploded, and there are more tents, yurts, and trailers to experience than ever before. So if you’re looking for the best places to glamp this spring and summer, you have your pick.

And that’s not an exaggeration. These days, the options are both endless and endlessly varied. You can stay in a canvas tent in Canada only accessible by seaplane, an A-frame cabin in the Catskills, a bell tent at an English castle, a camper in California, or a yurt in North Carolina. The choice is yours depending on the level of comfort, luxury, and seclusion you desire, plus where you want to go in the world. (Because, yes, glamping has basically reached the furthest edges of the Earth.)

That said, glamping season is almost upon us, and properties are booking up rapidly. So don’t wait to plan your outdoorsy vacation any longer; instead, grab your glamping essentials and choose your next destination from the properties ahead.

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge: Vancouver Island, Canada

Courtesy of Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge

The Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is a Vancouver Island escape that truly puts the “glam” in glamping. It’s only accessed by seaplane, and boasts 25 canvas tents along the banks of Clayoquot Sound and nestled into the area’s conifer forests. Dining is produce-driven, fine wines are abundant, and the breathtaking wilderness is everywhere you look. Fortunately, the resort opens for the season May 12 this year — and to celebrate, it’s launching its first “Sounds of The Sound” concert series, with singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan set to perform during the opening weekend on May 13.

Eastwind Hotel & Bar: Windham, New York

Though Eastwind in Windham, NY is the perfect winter escape, its lush surroundings make it beautiful year-round. For a glamping experience that will put you *almost* at one with the nature around the property, check into the Lushna cabin, which Eastwind refers to as its “Scandinavian notion of camping without sacrificing comforts.” It’s 220 square feet of coziness, complete with a queen bed, private bathroom, Frette linen, Pendleton robes, and more amenities to take your “camping” experience to a luxury level.

Belvoir Castle: Leicestershire, England

While England may not be the first place you think of for glamping, it actually contains some pretty spectacular spots — including the site at Belvoir Estate in Leicestershire, which was used as a stand-in for the Queen’s home in The Crown. There, you can rent bell tents, the Shepherd’s Hut, or the Gypsy Wagon and (kind of) live like royalty. That’s because it’s all located right next to The Engine Yard, a retail village where you can eat and drink, enjoy live music, attend farmer’s markets, and shop. And, of course, explore Belvoir Castle and its formal gardens, as well. Dates are available to book on Pitchup.com and the Belvoir Holidays site starting in April.

Sky Ridge Yurts: Bryson City, North Carolina

Courtesy of Sky Ridge Yurts

Want to experience the Smoky Mountains like you’ve never experienced them before? Plan a stay in the Sky Ridge Yurts. The getaway, which features seven luxe yurts with impeccable views, is intertwined with nature in a way that allows you to immerse yourself in it (in a comfortable way, of course). The yurts come with kitchens, beds, central heat and air, walk-in showers, cable TV, and free Wi-Fi; however, you’ll also be exposed to the sounds of the outdoors. (“So, if you’re really bothered by chirping crickets, the occasional distant coyote howl, or a laugh from your neighbor, you might want to consider our Stecoah House or Wayah House modern cabins instead,” its website notes.) Sky Ridge is also approximately a 15-minute drive from the heart of Bryson City, NC, so if you get bored, you can head there for some food and shopping before retreating back into your wooded escape.

The Ranch At Rock Creek: Philipsburg, Montana

Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek

For both luxury accommodations and Wild West vibes, look no further than The Ranch at Rock Creek on the outskirts of Philipsburg, MT. The sole five-star guest ranch in Montana sits on 6,600 acres of wilderness, and in addition to suites, log cabins, and barn accommodations, features luxury canvas cabins for a glamping experience. There will be very little “roughing it” here, though. Though all are different, the array of glamping options includes amenities from a cedar soaking tub to in-floor hydronic heat to a screened porch and beyond. Plus, the property has a 2,000-square-foot spa, various dining options, and year-round outdoor activities.

Wylder Hope Valley: Hope Valley, California

For more of a mountain destination out west, try Wylder Hope Valley, which is located in the eastern Sierra Nevadas. There, you could stay in a cabin — but it can also be the base of your glamping vacation thanks to its luxury yurts and restored vintage Spartan trailer. The latter features a bedroom for two, pull-out couch for two, full bathroom, and half kitchen, plus a front deck; the yurts, on the other hand, vary in amenities but some do include electricity and plumbing. In the summer, guests can also enjoy hiking, fishing, mountain biking, and more activities.

Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort: Punta Mita, Mexico

Courtesy of Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort

Though it’s not actually expected to open until November 2022, you can start booking one of the Four Seasons luxury tents at Naviva in June. And don’t worry: It’ll be worth the wait. The Punta Mita resort features 15 butterfly-inspired tents, complete with private pools with ocean views and large decks to take in the surrounding jungle. Additionally, wellness amenities (with a digital-disconnection focus) abound, including spa pods and an outdoor gym. To continue the luxury experience, the property will also offer personalized programming, such as an exploration of the hidden wine and spirits scene of Mexico.