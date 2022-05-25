Thanks To H&M Home, Your Glamping Setup’s About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Way back in 2018, TZR reported on the “glamping,” or glamorous camping, trend that was exploding onto the travel scene. Little did we know just how much of a phenomenon it would become. Thanks to its inherent Instagrammability and a pandemic that pushed people to seek out nature-filled experiences more than ever before, destinations with chic Airstreams and luxuriously decorated tents are still increasingly in demand. For all its popularity, though, it can still be an expensive type of trip. Thus, if you’re looking to save money, you might want to look into creating an outdoor getaway of your own — and H&M Home’s new glamping collection is here to help you do so.

And save money, you will. Because not only is this forthcoming line affordable, it also makes it so that you don’t have to go anywhere at all to get the full glamping experience. Seriously — the products are designed to help you create a stylish setup no matter where you are, be that a faraway campground or your own patio. Should you choose to travel, snag one of its two-part cooler bags, picnic blankets, and splash- or swirl-patterned steel mugs. Then, whether you’ve escaped or you’re still in your backyard, you can finish the setup with H&M Home’s neutral, versatile decor, such as lighting lanterns, decorative pots, and jute rugs.

(+) Courtesy of H&M Home (+) Courtesy of H&M Home INFO 1/2

While this collection is all about glamping, though, there’s another current movement it brings to mind: the indoor-outdoor trend that interior designers can’t stop talking about. With its sculptural vases, mango-wood accessories, and artistic textiles, it easily adds interior style to backyards and patios, blurring the lines between the two in a way that’s right in sync with the latest expert-approved looks. That also makes it possible to bring many of these new pieces inside when the weather turns cold, so you can definitely be sure you’ll be getting your money’s worth.

The glamping-inspired collection is available to shop in stores and online at H&M Home starting May 26.