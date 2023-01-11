These New Home Collections Will Have You Excited For Spring Like Never Before

It may be hard to believe if you’re currently staring down approximately three more months of frigid winter weather, but the spring 2023 home collections have officially started flooding in. And honestly, thank goodness. Like always, it feels like the coldest, dreariest days are dragging on — so the arrival of many colorful, breezy, and joy-inducing products is helping to restore a little hope as the world waits for sunshine and warm temperatures to rear their heads again.

And it seems like that’s very much the goal of most brands this year. With the start of 2023 came the drop of several fresh offerings from major brands, nearly all of which bring a sense of levity. H&M Home introduced a crop of baby blue decor, Crate & Barrel released plenty of pretty, sweet kitchenwares, and Anthropologie went all in on cheerful hues and flora and fauna motifs. Groundbreaking? Maybe not. But the spring products feel light and fresh at a time when, frankly, the world probably needs it most.

Yes, there are a few trends in this initial mix to note. The color blue is having a moment, and it’s definitely got its place. Unique stones can also be found throughout — materials which designers have told TZR they’re currently loving. But all in all, it’s the lightness and joy of these collections that’s most worth getting excited about. Ahead, a few of the latest launches helping to imbue that feeling into your home this spring.

H&M Home

Courtesy of H&M Home

H&M Home released its spring 2023 collection on Jan. 5, flooding its existing lineup with cheerful shades of blue and lighthearted silhouettes. The theme was “brighter days ahead,” which definitely fit the sunny new offerings. Choose from cornflower-hued kitchenwares to neutral bedding with organic, wavy lines — it’s available now and ready to bring your home into the next season.

CB2

Courtesy of CB2

This spring, CB2 wants you to eschew trends; instead, it’s encouraging customers to opt for unique details that endure. The spring collection features pieces inspired by various eras and includes a mix of materials and influences that come together with rich, textural, and unexpected contrast. Throughout, you’ll find mid-century and Brutalist styles alongside travertine, matte leather, French-polished wood, and blackened brass. “As 2023 kicks off, we’re feeling the need for a little fresh energy,” wrote the brand.

Crate & Barrel

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

There’s a lot to get excited about from Crate & Barrel’s latest spring drops, from pastel kitchenware to luxurious serveware. But while the new additions certainly span the categories (there are also dried bouquets and chic floor mirrors, among other things), it’s hard not to focus on the cooking and dining essentials exclusively. Eucalyptus Dutch ovens and crafted-in-Italy bowls signal the coming of warmer weather and bright, light dishes, promising to bring joy back into the kitchen — and thus, the entire home — after a long, dreary winter.

Chilewich

Courtesy of Chilewich

According to Chilewich, its spring/summer 2023 collection “brings the joy of weaving to life.” It’s comprised of unique new textures for both tabletops and floors, and features designs inspired by the culture of cloth and the natural world. There’s something for everyone here, from the Sampler weave’s rainbow-hued rectangles to the Woodgrain weave’s understated, organic aesthetic.

Target

All the spring 2023 collections from Target’s cult-favorite brands are here, including products from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Threshold designed with Studio McGee, and Opalhouse designed with Jungalow. Each one’s offerings include a wide range of products in their signature styles, but tinged with a strong hint of spring. These lineups are your chance to infuse some farmhouse-style, rustic and comforting, or bold and bright pieces into your home for less ahead of the next season.

Anthropologie

The spring decor and furniture in Anthropologie’s new arrivals are, as expected, an explosion of color and nature-inspired motifs. The retailer is always a good place to go for a big mix of joy and whimsy, but even more so at the moment; its latest offerings feature sweet bee prints, delicate floral fabrics, bright, hand-painted plates, and so much more guaranteed to delight and inspire.