Fashion Brand SIMONMILLER Now Has Its Very Own Signature Wine

For a while there, it seemed like every fashion brand was launching a home line; LoveShackFancy, Sleeper, and RHODE are just a handful of the many labels that have gotten in this trend. In fact, it’s kind of become expected — so much so, that some forward-thinking companies are moving on to different new ventures in the lifestyle space to shake things up. One example of this? Fashion-girl favorite SIMONMILLER, which is leading the pack with Casa Jus, a white wine blend in partnership with Jumbo Time Wines that expands upon its homeware line, CaSa, in an unexpected (and welcome) way.

Seem random to you? Understandably so — but according to both brands, the collaboration actually made perfect sense for them. “Since before we launched, Chelsea [Hansford] and SIMONMILLER have been great supporters of Jumbo Time, featuring our wines at their 2021 SIMONMILLER World release,” Omar Koukaz and Jonathan Yadegar, founders of Jumbo Time Wines, tell TZR in an email. “We both take a fun and playful approach to our spaces, while making thoughtful products. We felt that they were the perfect L.A.-based brand to partner with!”

They’re not wrong. Jumbo Time Wines are made to be fun to drink, while SIMONMILLER’s CaSa collection is a bright, carefree celebration of home. As SIMONMILLER’s creative director Hansford notes, the two just mesh flawlessly together. “The creation of CaSa Jus with Jumbo Time Wines is an exciting extension of our CaSa collection, and marks the perfect end to summer!” she says. “It was a truly authentic partnership with the Jumbo Time team propelled by our Los Angeles colorful roots and good natural wine!”

You can expect those brand mindsets to shine through the product itself, which is described as “a crisp yet textured white wine with bright acidity and tropical notes.” This was achieved through a blend of 50 percent Riesling, 25 percent Pinot Blanc, and 25 percent Chardonnay; according to the brand, the Riesling and Chardonnay were “directly pressed into neutral French oak barrels, while the Pinot Blanc spent 15 days on its skins before being pressed.”

If that sounds good, you better act fast, though: Only 120 bottles were produced, and there’s a maximum of four bottles per order. Like all SIMONMILLER launches, this one’s bound to be highly in-demand, so there’s no time to waste on snagging a $42 bottle of your own. Shop it exclusively now by heading to Jumbo Time Wines’ site via the link ahead.

