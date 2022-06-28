Just in time for summer, fashion brand RHODE, known and loved for its vintage prints and playful silhouettes, has officially entered the homeware space. Yes, RHODE’s inaugural home decor line is the perfect extension of everything fans love about the brand: vibrant color palettes, whimsical patterns and details, and a rare timelessness.

“We are so happy to see our home collection now available,” says co-founder Phoebe Vickers. “Back in 2014 when we launched RHODE, the goal was to always have it be a lifestyle brand and not just clothing. To see the extension to home goods finally come to life with this debut collection is really amazing.”

For their first limited-edition home collection, founders and longtime pals Vickers and Purna Khatau went for a “mix-and-match” vibe, featuring signature motifs dubbed Garden of Dreams, Sicilia, and Squiggle. “Similar to how we approach our ready-to-wear collection, we wanted home to feel special — like unique treasures found on your travels near and far,” says Khatau in an email to TZR. “Each piece works alone but there’s a special magic when you mix them together. The Sicilia print as its name suggests was inspired by our travels to Sicily and the Garden of Dreams was inspired by antique Mughal fabrics.”

Indeed, the quirky mix (which includes face-drawn serving plates, rich red floral tablecloths, and graphic squiggle-marked placemats) can certainly be acquired in piecemeal to fit a range of aesthetics and palettes. And despite the variety in design and color schemes for each item, there’s an inexplicable cohesion that actually ties well together as a collection, for those who have a taste for maximalism. ‘Tis the Rhode way.

Like the brand’s fashion line, each piece in the home collection was created by artisans in Italy and India, delivering a wordly aesthetic that read like elevated souvenirs. Including everything from paper maché coasters and hand-painted serving dishes to tablecloths and throw pillows, the line has outdoor summer entertaining covered ... literally.

While picking a favorite from the unique collection is difficult, Vickers notes the Squiggle plates are at the top of her list. “Each piece is unique and hand-painted by artisans in Italy which makes them feel very special,” she says. “I love pink, and the mix of colors with that particular pattern brings such a feeling of fun to the table.”

As for her top pick, Khatau says she loves the Garden of Dreams pieces. “The print feels quintessentially RHODE and the painted faces on the plates add a touch of whimsy to any table,” she says. “I will also never be going to the beach without our new quilts.”

To get your hands on this limited-edition collection ASAP, as it’s likely to sell out quickly, shop TZR’s favorite picks below!

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.