Fashion brand Simon Miller describes itself as a "playful world of luxury," and that's exactly what you'll get with its new and first-ever home collection, dubbed CaSa by Simon Miller. Inspired by the home of the label's creative director, Chelsea Hansford, the just-launched line brings together a fun mix of art, vintage, and decor that fit right into Hansford's 1960s Hollywood ranch-style house.

Fans of the brand are unlikely to be surprised by this fresh addition to its offerings, considering how often the creative director mixes photos of her equally playful space in with images of Simon Miller clothing on its Instagram. And in fact, according to Clever, the reaction Hansford's followers had to her home on social media was part of the reason she created the line. "I wanted this collection to give off the vibe of the house,” she told the publication. "The intent was to make the lifestyle of this home shoppable."

So of course, that meant lots of color and plenty of vintage had to be included, and of each there is plenty. Expect to find a selection of tableware and vases curated in collaboration with A Good Chair, as well as paintings and sculptures by artists like Leonard Urso and Ashley Cahill with prices running up to $18,000. That said, there are more accessible items (in larger quantities) for the home, too, such as the $50 circular placemats and a $60 tiki print tablecloth you'll immediately notice in its campaign images.

As Hansford said, though, it's about a lifestyle — which means the collection encompasses all aspects of being at home rather than just decor. Scrolling through the collection, you'll also find items like the $250 sweatshirt depicting Hansford's pup, Marcel, laying by the pool ("He's really the boss of the house," she tells Coveteur in an IGTV by the publication), full-grain leather dog collars for $90 (the dog theme is strong), and $125 terry slides in colors and prints that match many of the line's other pieces.

Unsurprisingly, you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on these pieces — especially the vintage wares, some of which (like that incredible turquoise Art Deco teapot) have already sold out. The 48-piece collection is available exclusively on Simon Miller's site, or keep scrolling — a few of The Zoe Report's favorites are ahead.