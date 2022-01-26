Mandy Moore’s Interior Designer Just Launched A Platform Selling Original Art

Sarah Sherman Samuel is one of those interior designers whose work just seems to be everywhere you look: She was the brains behind Mandy Moore’s cool L.A. home (yes, that one), and she’s launched a highly buzzed-about collection with Lulu and Georgia. Apparently, though, she’s not done flooding your Instagram feed. On Jan. 25, Samuel added SSS Atelier to her portfolio, as well — a virtual gallery of her artwork and vintage finds that lets customers bring Samuel’s nature-inspired aesthetic into their homes.

For someone so steeped in the creative world, debuting a collection of art and furniture isn’t an unusual move. But for Samuel, it seems as if it was almost inevitable. The designer cites her environment and client demand as the reason behind the launch; in other words, the world wanted something like SSS Atelier, and Samuel just needed the space to make it happen.

As you probably already guessed, she found that space. After moving from L.A. to the woods of West Michigan, Samuel discovered that she was able to spread out, connect with nature, and create. It was then that she found and experienced the “emotional signature behind her work,” and made the large-scale art that expresses the “frenzy, joy, or sadness that was moving through the wind, or her, that day.”

Though SSS Atelier is a chance for Samuel to showcase her work as an artist, creating it also served as an opportunity for her to cultivate partnerships with makers of West Michigan. For her original pieces, Samuel tapped serigraphy artists to pull her designs onto canvas and woodsmiths to make frames. And for the vintage finds on the site, she reworked and reimagined items with the help of stone fabricators from the area.

All of that work resulted in a platform that features tapestries, plaster work, and found furniture that reflects Samuels considered eye and creative touch. It’s about more than just shopping, too, however. Fans can also check out the SSS Edit while they’re there, which serves as a hub of inspiration that chronicles Samuel’s favorites (from fashion to travel and beyond).

Photo By Daniel Peter

Prices on SSS Atelier range from just under $400 to $3,800, and you can inquire to purchase any piece on its individual page now. Start browsing the collection, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.