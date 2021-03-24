This Under-The-Radar Home Brand Is Mandy Moore’s Go-To For Decor

A lot of celebrities have cool houses, but when it comes to those who have real style, well, those are fewer and farther between. One star who does fall into the design-savvy pool, however, is Mandy Moore, and you can see it in every room of her colorful 1950s home. So when Moore recommends a home decor brand she loves, you take note — especially if it’s one that may not yet be on your radar.

The This Is Us actor blessed followers by doing just that on March 23, taking to Instagram Stories to share a label that’s starting to take up quite a bit of space in her home. “We are big fans of @earl_home in this house (our cool bar cart is theirs).... and I’ve been eyeing their ceramics for awhile so I went ahead and got these two beauties,” she wrote of a pair of paint-splattered mugs in the image. The aforementioned brand is Earl, an L.A.-based furniture, tabletop accessories, and ceramics company started by home goods designer Chris Earl that centers on clean, natural, and modern designs.

While relatively unknown to the general public — the brand only has around 15K followers on Instagram — it’s actually been beloved by industry insiders for a while (which may explain how Moore came to be such a fan). Earl has been stocked on popular sites such as goop and Kaufmann Mercantile, and the founder himself designed Parachute’s first-ever piece of furniture.

With Moore’s stamp of approval, though, it’s bound to be on a few more radars — and with good reason. Each of its furniture pieces are sleek and stylish, and its ceramics have a fun and playful feel that perfectly juxtapose the rest of the brand’s line. All in all, Earl’s collection manages to feel both current and timeless, no doubt one of the reasons Moore’s given it such glowing reviews.

Now that such a major celebrity has shown their love of this brand, it’s probably not unlikely that more than a few items will sell out (in fact, it’s already happened before). So head over to Earl’s website to start stocking up on Moore-approved pieces, or continue on to find some TZR-approved picks, below.

