One of the most unpredictable — and admittedly exciting — parts of being a freelance writer is never knowing what might pop up in your inbox. So when an invitation arrived to preview a new travel feature launching on the Amalfi Coast, I did a double take. Uber was piloting a summer program that lets travelers book helicopter and boat rides directly through the app — a first for the platform. The limited-time launch runs weekends from July 26 to Aug. 24, and I was offered a chance to try it out firsthand. I couldn’t reach for my passport fast enough.

The first stop on the trip was to Sorrento, where I met up with a small group of media and content creators to check into the cliffside Hotel Belair in Sorrento. As we settled in over aperitivi and sunset views, the conversation turned to what we were all wondering: Could Uber really bring its signature transportation convenience to one of the most famously chaotic travel regions in Europe — and pull it off with style? I’d never been to the Amalfi Coast before, but I’d heard the stories: the traffic, the hairpin turns, the packed ferries. The idea of bypassing all that via helicopter or boat felt almost too good to be true.

Sun And Sea: Sorrento To Positano

Our first full day kicked off with a boat excursion along the coast. We met in the lobby and made our way down to Sorrento’s Marina Grande, where a fleet of Uber Boats awaited — part of the platform’s summer launch. As mentioned before, the boat program kicks off on July 26 and will be available every Saturday and Sunday, running between Sorrento and Positano and offering guided four-hour cruises for up to 12 guests. Each trip includes a personal skipper, drinks, snacks, and Bluetooth speakers. The experience departs from Sorrento Marina starting at 10 a.m., and is bookable in advance through the Uber app, with prices starting at 600 euros per group (roughly $650, depending on exchange rates).

After departing the marina, it took about an hour-and-a-half to reach Positano, the coastline unfolding like a movie set as we cruised through the open water. With the sun overhead and sea spray catching the light, it felt like the kind of summer escape that usually takes weeks of planning — but here, it was just a few taps away. The views as we approached Positano were just as cinematic as you’d hope, pastel buildings stacked against dramatic cliffs, the sea glittering below. Even in early June, just ahead of the peak-season rush, the tiny port was already buzzing. (More than 5 million visitors are expected along the Amalfi Coast this summer, especially with the new Salerno Airport now open to international flights.)

Despite the crowds, our docking experience was impressively smooth. One major perk of Uber Boat is that everything — from departure time to route planning and port logistics — is handled directly through the app. Our skipper arranged the arrival seamlessly, and we simply stepped off into Positano’s harbor. Compared to the usual ferry chaos or the guesswork of local taxi boats — often including language barriers and last-minute logistics — the process felt seamless.

We regrouped for lunch at L’Incanto, a popular waterfront spot perched right on the beach — umbrellas, sunbathers, and all. Positano gave me “Italy-meets-Cabo” energy: teeming with tourists, but still an idyllic, bucket-list kind of place. The views were unreal, the crowds were intense, and the vibe was pure la dolce vita. While the table went in on a seafood-heavy prix fixe, I (the lone vegetarian) happily opted for a classic margherita pizza and a chilled glass of white wine.

After lunch and a bit of meandering through Positano’s postcard-perfect streets, we walked straight onto our boat — no lines, no waiting — while crowds packed the docks, jostling to board the next crowded ferry. One of the major advantages of Uber Boat is that the experience is semi-customizable — when you book, you choose from suggested routes, and your skipper can make scenic stops or detours along the way, time and conditions permitting. So yes, regular customers can pause for a swim. Ours pulled into a secluded cove, and even though I’m not typically one to dive in (hair extensions and a spray tan don’t usually mix with salt water), the Mediterranean was calling. The water was pure perfection — clear, calm, and impossible to resist.

After our allotted four hours at sea — the standard length of the Uber Boat charter — we arrived back in Sorrento sunbaked, salty, and pleasantly exhausted. (There’s nothing like a day on the water to leave you feeling equal parts tired and blissed out.) Dinner that night was mercifully pushed back an hour, giving us time to shower off the salt water and get ourselves together. For our group dinner, I slipped into my most comfortable chic outfit: a stretchy black-and-white polka-dot pant set and white kitten heels. I slicked my damp hair into a neat low bun, threw on a pair of oversized sunnies, and embraced my version of “dressed down.”

Then it was into a convoy of Uber cars this time, which whisked us into town for dinner at O’Parrucchiano — a Sorrento institution that’s been serving locals since 1868. The restaurant itself felt straight out of a movie — a dreamy garden room with lemon trees growing through the ceiling and twinkling lights overhead. As plates of fresh pasta and seafood circulated, we mingled and recapped the day.

Flying High In Capri

The next day was all about Uber’s soon-to-launch helicopter experience, and I woke up wired with anticipation. Luckily, my group’s flight wasn’t until early afternoon, so I eased into the day with a lazy morning. Room service was a bit of a vegetarian gamble (think: a plate of cheese and more hard-boiled eggs than I’d like to admit). Pro tip: Skip the “latte” — they don’t really do those here. If you want milk in your coffee, cappuccinos are the way to go.

When it was finally time to get ready, I slipped into a white eyelet minidress and tied a printed Pucci scarf around my hair — the perfect chic helicopter outfit. The drive to the private helipad just outside of town, which was prebooked for us in conjunction with the helicopter trip, took about 20 minutes. For reference: Uber Copter flights must be booked in advance through the app, and you’ll receive a confirmed pickup time for your door-to-door journey, including ground transportation to and from the helipad. Wait time is minimal — the entire experience is designed to feel smooth, efficient, and fully integrated.

A flicker of nerves crept in as we pulled up, but the moment the Uber-branded blades began to spin, it was nothing but awe. We lifted off for a 10-minute flight to the island of Capri — yes, the legendary jet-set haven where Jackie O once summered. Starting July 26, travelers can book their own luxury transfer through the Uber app for 250 euros per person (roughly $270, depending on exchange rates), in groups of up to six. The round-trip journey operates every Saturday and Sunday, with a 9 a.m. departure from Sorrento and a 5 p.m. return from Capri. The aerial views, cliffside villas, glossy yachts, and the endless blue of the Mediterranean were nothing short of extraordinary. (While flying, headphones are provided to protect your ears and hearing as helicopters are incredibly loud.) It’s truly the kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience you mentally bookmark forever.

So why a helicopter — and why here? Because some travel moments aren’t just about getting from point A to point B. They’re about feeling something. Watching the Amalfi coastline reveal itself from above is pure magic. It’s not about replacing every ferry ride with a chopper; it’s about offering a faster, more stylish alternative in a region where the journey is famously slow and crowded. Uber Copter turns a transfer into an experience, one that makes an iconic destination feel not only more accessible, but more unforgettable. For travelers short on time or simply chasing that once-in-a-lifetime perspective, it’s a splurge that actually makes sense.

We touched down on Capri and immediately hopped into our next mode of transport: a vintage-style blue convertible — not booked through Uber, but pure Italian glamour on wheels nonetheless. With the top down and the wind in our hair, we drove across the island to a beach club for lunch. This was one excursion where flats would have been wiser than the heels I opted for. The path down to the beach club was steep, rocky, and narrow, but every step was worth it. The restaurant we dined in sat right over the waves, offering yet another jaw-dropping view of the sea. As you might guess, it was another seafood-forward menu. I ordered a lemony fresh risotto (when in Capri...) and sipped on a local lemon soda that content creator Aimee Song recommended — an Italian classic I’m now officially addicted to. We even watched a bold local child climb up and leap off a cliff into the sea, just like a scene from a movie.

Time was tight on our Capri adventure, so we couldn’t linger for shopping or sightseeing. We did a quick cruise through the town square, where crowds of chic tourists milled about sipping limoncello and browsing boutiques. By late afternoon, it was time to head back. Our group was dwindling by this point as some members peeled off to extend their travels elsewhere. Only six of us returned to Sorrento together for one final evening.

For the flight home, I was booked on Air France business class — a blur of warm bread, good champagne, and actual rest. When I woke up as we touched down back in the States, the whole trip felt like a dream I’d just stepped out of.

Would I book Uber Boat or Copter again, with my own money? Honestly, yes, especially for a celebratory getaway or a fast-paced itinerary where every hour matters. These aren’t everyday transit options, but they are worth the splurge if you’re looking to sidestep the usual travel chaos and trade it for something memorable. The boat charter, in particular, feels like a luxe-but-accessible group experience: Split between friends, it’s a sun-drenched four hours that rivals any beach club. And the helicopter? That’s bucket-list material — and sometimes, that’s exactly what travel should be.