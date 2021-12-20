This Easy DIY Christmas Wreath Is Royal Family-Approved

Among the Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle this year are a 20-foot tree, a 15-foot tree (because apparently the first wasn’t enough), and costumes previously worn by Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in Christmas plays. Thus, you might think that every adornment is required to be both over-the-top and ornate — based on those, it certainly seems that way. Which is why it might surprise you that, according to the Royal Family Instagram, a Christmas wreath made from a DIY method is actually one of the approved additions. Yes, the basic piece is a creation made by the Royal Household florists themselves — and it’s so simple, you can actually recreate it at home.

As the recent Instagram post’s caption explains, “Christmas trees were introduced to Britain in the late 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of George III.” That said, it continues, the classic display isn’t the only way to bring nature into the home for the holidays. “The Royal Household florists are pleased to share their method for creating a traditional Christmas door wreath.” The tutorial that follows certainly results in a sophisticated piece. However, for a family with such extravagant living quarters, it’s surprisingly pared-back.

In fact, only a short list of supplies is required to make the earthy decoration. The basics include what you need for the wreath’s foundation: a copper wreath wring, reel wire, long, thick, green florist wires, moss, and string for hanging. (You’ll also want to have some scissors on hand, for obvious reasons.) The rest of the materials are what give the piece its character and scent — foliage (pine, holly, and ivy), dried fruit slices, cinnamon sticks, dried pine cones and lotus heads, and Christmas ribbon.

Once you have those on hand, assembly is easy. Start by binding the moss to the ring using your wire; then, create selections of pine, ivy, and berries and secure to the moss. Add your decorations throughout, and fix string onto the back to hang.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t actually have to have a royal-sized budget to decorate like a royal for Christmas. In fact, some craft-store supplies, basic DIY skills, and a Royal Family-approved tutorial are all that’s needed to create a look that’s worthy of the queen herself.

