(Home)

Feeling Crafty? Let These Instagram Accounts Inspire Your Next DIY

Toolboxes at the ready.

By Anna Buckman
@tinadoodles
best diy instagram accounts

Best DIY Instagram Account: @kiva.brent

Kiva Brent’s MO is helping people achieve a luxury look for less. While that often entails providing tips and tricks for scouting affordable furniture finds, it also includes plenty of DIY projects as well. @kiva.brent

Best DIY Instagram Account: @mishkashoe

You know how sometimes you can just *tell* someone’s DIY’d their whole house? Well, that’s not the case with Michaela Shoebridge’s sleek abode. The content creator behind @mishkashoe is an expert in making crafts that look both professional and stylish.@mishkashoe

Tap