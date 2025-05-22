Just when you thought the cowboy craze that’s been steadily blowing up these past two years would hit its peak, Beyoncé sweeps in and gives it new life. Yes, with the commencement of her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour, it seems Queen Bey is sending everyone back to the rodeo — literally. Indeed, the trend that celebrates all things Wild West has infiltrated travel, with rodeo and livestock events across the country hitting record sales this year.

Take, for instance, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which took place in March 2025 and attracted a record-breaking 2.7 million attendees, surpassing the previous high of 2.6 million set in 2017. (Houston also happens to be the birthplace of Beyoncé herself, so it very well could be the singer’s magic at work.) It makes sense that high-end hotels and resorts want to get in on the action, as many offer special activations and packages around rodeos and cowboy-centric events to offer travelers a more elevated hoedown experience. And, I can attest to its effectiveness.

In March, I attended my first rodeo — ever — and had the opportunity to experience an event and culture that truly seems to have everyone in a chokehold. Although I consider myself more coastal California than rustic horse girl, I was certainly game to lean in and channel my inner Bella Hadid (who has been a rodeo regular in recent years). What I didn’t know was how plush a rodeo vacay could be.

(+) Alex Slitz/Getty Images (+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images INFO 1/2

My Accommodations

A true luxury vacation begins and ends with your stay. For my elevated cowboy getaway, I booked three nights at the Thompson Houston by Hyatt, which opened just over a year ago in February 2024. Located in Houston’s historic Fourth Ward, the property’s vintage-modern aesthetic is a collaboration between the award-winning architecture firm HOK and Houston-based Abel Design Group. The crafted interiors reflect the natural beauty of the surrounding parkland, incorporating warm earthy colors, organic materials, brass fixtures, hardwood floors, and Americana-inspired artwork reflective of the iconic Southwest city’s 1970s oil boom.

At 36 stories, the towering glass and steel architectural marvel — which houses 172 rooms — offers some of the best views of the city skyline. I can vouch for this, as I had the opportunity to stay in one of the property’s Sky Suites that featured floor-to-ceiling windows looking out into the glimmering metropolitan landscape from the comfort of my king-sized bed (as well as my spacious walk-in spa-inspired shower).

The warm spring Texas temps made for ideal pool weather, so I spent the afternoons lounging — and taking meetings — in one of the property’s cabanas, which was stocked with snacks and chilled bottomless Veuve Clicquot. For indoor play, I opted for a Swedish Flow massage session at the hotel spa. If the Scandi modality isn’t your speed, the alternative massage options are aplenty, with treatments including deep tissue, CBD, warm salt stone, and infrared pain-release therapy. (A garden variety of facial and body treatments are also available for guests to fully indulge in.)

(+) Skyview Suite at Thompson Houston Angela Melero (+) Pool cabana at Thompson Houston Angela Melero (+) Chardon restaurant at Thompson Houston Angela Melero INFO 1/3

While Houston is certainly chock-full of culinary experiences, I luckily didn’t need to go far to get a taste of local cuisine. Adjacent to Thompson is elevated Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera, where you can feast on short rib enchiladas, Mayan prawns, and truffle Manchego fries. For a little modern French cuisine, Chardon — located on the first floor of the hotel — is a must. Enjoy the luxe textured decor and environment while indulging in traditional French fare melded artfully with local Houston staples. Think: Texas cornbread madeleines, Hudson Valley Foie Gras Torchon, and R-C Ranch Wagyu Beef Cheek Bourguignon. For a light and delicious breakfast or lunch, swing by Sol 7, which offers contemporary classic dishes like buttermilk waffles, steak and eggs, and eggs Benedict.

The Houston Scene

The Thompson’s Fourth Ward neighborhood places it across the street from Buffalo Bayou Park, a 160-acre green space where you can enjoy beautiful gardens and native landscaping, hiking and biking trails, a spacious dog park, and public art. (My trip happened to be timed a week before my very first marathon race, so I was happy to get some training in on the park’s paved trails.) Other Houston parks include Hermann Park, which is home to the Houston Zoo, Japanese Garden, and McGovern Centennial Garden; and downtown’s Discovery Green, where you’ll find outdoor yoga classes, art installations, and winter ice skating.

Speaking of art, Houston’s museum scene is not to be missed. The designated museum district features 19 spaces, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH), Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the Contemporary Arts Museum.

(+) Miron Crosby pop-up at Thompson Houston Angela Melero (+) Contemporary Arts Museum Houston @camhouston INFO 1/2

I’m happy to report that great shopping is highly accessibly in Houston, thanks to destination shopping centers like The Galleria, River Oaks District, Uptown Park, and Rice Village. Things really ramp up around the Houston Rodeo as brands and retailers lean into the festive season with fun pop-ups and activations around the city. Dallas-based luxury cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby, for one, partnered with the Thompson in March on a boutique pop-up in hotel’s spacious lobby. I found myself gravitating toward the artisanal, bespoke designs every afternoon, finding comfort and endless interest in boots’ intricate embroidery and vibrant colors and finishes.

My Rodeo Experience

As one of the biggest rodeos in the country, Houston’s 20-day event was an ideal one with which to kick off my inaugural experience. Yes, there are rodeo competitions at the center of the program, but there’s also live music, great food, an outdoor carnival, and tons of other activities that celebrate Texas heritage and culture. Similar to the trajectory of the Coachella Music Festival, which started off as a scrappy desert music weekend and evolved into a full-fledged fashion and pop-culture annual destination, rodeos are experiencing a bit of a glow-up — and Houston is no exception.

While comfy worn-in jeans, a T-shirt, and cowboy boots will always be an acceptable uniform for the occasion, more and more rodeogoers are stepping up their game for their romp around NRG Park. I, for one, noticed quite a few elevated takes on rhinestone cowgirl style (again, thank you, Beyoncé). Corsets, fringe, statement belts, metallic boots, and vintage silk scarves were all on full display, demonstrating the impressive wingspan of the rustic aesthetic. Eager to jump on the bandwagon, I reached for a high-slit denim skirt from the Gap X Cult Gaia collab that launched last fall, a rich red puff-sleeved corset top from Australian brand Bardot, and white python boots from Miron Crosby. (I was initially concerned I would be overdressed for the occasion, but I fit in quite nicely.)

(+) Rodeo ready Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero (+) AJR Angela Melero INFO 1/3

Upon entering NRG Park, I was met with the colorful neon lights of the aforementioned carnival, complete with festive games, food vendors, artisanal goods from local businesses, a livestock show, and a wine garden. Once inside the arena, I grabbed a refreshing boozy lemonade before taking my seat to watch the Super Series competitions, showcasing top athletes in events like bull riding, barrel racing, and steer wrestling. (With more than $2 million in prize money, Houston’s rodeo attracts elite talent from around the country each year.)

Once the games concluded, the dirt arena transforms into a star-shaped stage for one of many musical performers. This year’s rodeo lineup was impressive, including Reba McEntire, Riley Green, Luke Bryan, and Post Malone. The night I attended NYC-based indie pop band AJR was on deck, delivering an impromptu dance party to showgoers.

After having my fill of games, barbecue, ranch water, and dancing, I dragged my booted feet back to the hotel for some rest. After all is said and done, I can now say with confidence that I understand the hype and renewed interest around rodeo culture and events. The diverse mix of activities and attractions really make this a catch-all affair for families and people of all ages. And with western wear en vogue, rodeos also make for a great runway on which to channel your inner Beyoncé. That’s reason enough for me.