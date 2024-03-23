Fringe dominated the runways as one of the most popular fashion trends fo the past couple years, and now it’s setting its sights on home decor. Just like the effect it can have on an outfit, fringe adds an incomparable level of texture and sophistication to the home. The retro finish also provides a versatile way to play with movement across several categories — including furnishings, bedding, and tablescapes — while blending well with a variety of aesthetics, from minimalists to more eccentric vintage-forward spaces.

According to Bethany Struble, a lead designer at Totum Home, fringe furniture became popular in the Victorian era. And, like so many tried and true styles of yesteryear, it’s making a modern comeback. The current fringe frenzy seems to be a mashup of several popular home decor trends, including eclectic and Western styles. It is likely a response to the more neutral aesthetics that have flooded our feeds for nearly a decade. “Recently, people have traded their colorless furniture for more unique and fun pieces,” Struble notes. “I think fringe is that touch of maximalism we’re craving.”

And brands are certainly responding to this demand. At the moment, fringe is at the forefront of many throw pillow collections, including those hailing from SoHo Home, Pottery Barn, and CB2, for a more subtle nod to the trend. It’s also sprinkled into wall decor from West Elm and stealing the spotlight in lighting from Wayfair. We’re also seeing some bolder takes on the look via furniture designs from Lulu and Georgia, Lorenza Bozzoli Couture, and Serena & Lily, all of which feature fringe trim.

How To Decorate With Fringe Trim Decor

Even though a tassel trim may seem like it contrasts more modern, minimalistic design choices, you can still embrace the look in small, yet impactful ways like adding a velvet throw pillow with fringe trim to an accent chair or incorporating a sculptural art piece with fringe detailing on your wall.

If you’re good to go for bold, larger, statement pieces are a great way to dive headfirst into the look. “Go for a full fringed sofa or chaise lounge to really make an impact,” says Struble. She adds that a fringed trim in a contrasting color (such as a pink fringe on a green velvet chair) would also provide a cool, bold look.

If you’re really feeling ambitious, you can go the DIY route by adding fringe trim to existing pieces around the home like accent chairs and ottomans, which Struble says is a great way to upcycle a piece of furniture or home decor accessory. The beauty of putting your own spin on this look is that there are so many ways you can customize it. Opt for a monochromatic look inspired by this gorgeous blue ottoman from Wayfair, or take inspiration from this Lorenza Bozzoli Couture accent chair and try a layered approach. To DIY your own fringe furniture, Struble says to make sure you measure from the bottom of your piece to the floor to ensure your fringe will be long enough. She also recommends using upholstery tacks or staples without glue to lower the commitment level and make the fringe removable.

Like with any textured finish, it’s important to approach it with caution, to keep the result refined and cohesive with the rest of your space. When decorating with fringe — whether it be something as bold as a sofa or as subtle as a lampshade — Struble says to always pay attention to how the materials in your space work together. “Use fringe sparingly or on more contemporary furniture silhouettes to avoid looking too much like you bought the whole estate sale,” she remarks. Sticking to one piece and slowly building from there is an excellent way to refresh your space with a current trend while also promoting style longevity.

If you’re ready to give this buzzy new home look a whirl, shop our edit of fringe-filled pieces below.