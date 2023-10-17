Just in time for the holiday season, Rabanne and all its glittering, glamorous glory is partnering with H&M and H&M Home on a fanciful collection that’s breaking ground in more ways than one. Mainly, the collaboration marks the first time the legendary fashion house has stepped into the living space, creating interiors that are an extension of its flashy, indulgent designs.

“Rabanne H&M flirts with fantasy, dances through decades and dreams about the future,” reads an official release on the new launch. “Bringing together the carefree exuberance of the 1970s, the optimistic futurism of Rabanne, and a touch of retro-inflected romance, the collection channels a modern vision of approachable opulence, joy and confidence.”

The collaboration is not exactly news. Swirling rumors were put to rest weeks ago during Paris Fashion Week when stars gathered to officially celebrate and announce the joining of the two iconic labels. Celebrities like Robyn, Cher, Elle Fanning, Peggy Gou, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, and Ashley Graham showed up at club Silencio to dance and cheers the momentous occasion.

In addition to the opulent, metallic and floral gowns, cool structured outerwear, and sleek knit separates making up the new apparel offerings, the home collection will offer consumers plenty to get excited about as well. Featuring conversation-starting statement furniture, a shiny disc curtain (reminiscent of the label’s iconic chainmail dresses), angular vases, and playing cards and dice, for the first time, Rabanne’s signature “sleek yet playful version of laid-back luxury” will be able to be captured in homes around the world.

The Rabanne H&M apparel collection will launch globally on November 9 in select H&M stores in 10 major cities across the U.S. (including Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and Houston) and hm.com. The home collection will be available online and in two H&M HOME stores in Century City, California and the 5th Ave. location in NYC.