All The Presidents’ Day Home Sales To Look Forward To On Your Long Weekend

Though it's pretty much always fun to give your home a little (or big) refresh, there's arguably no better time to do so than the end of winter. You're not only starting your spring cleaning, but you're also emerging out of many months of dreariness, making it an ideal opportunity to boost your mood and make things lighter for the better days ahead. Thankfully, there's an opportunity to let you do so for less — i.e. the Presidents' Day home sales, which will be here sooner than you think.

In fact, some have already started, kicking off a week of discounts that probably won't be matched again until Memorial Day. Society6 is one of those, with a sale that features up to 40 percent off, as is Mitzi Lighting, which you can shop now for 20% off sitewide. And there are plenty more retailers that are starting their events soon, too, including Kathy Kuo Home, Favor, and Industry West, all of which will be offering 20% off sitewide in the coming days.

Again, it'll be a while until you find deals on furniture and home decor this good, so TZR has rounded up all the best Presidents' Day sales to make sure you don't miss a single one. Their discounts, promo codes, and dates, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Kathy Kuo Home

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Society6

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Crane & Canopy

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Mitzi Lighting

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Favor

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Industry West

Presidents' Day Home Sale: ABC Carpet & Home

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Article