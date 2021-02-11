(Home)

All The Presidents’ Day Home Sales To Look Forward To On Your Long Weekend

You don't want to miss these deals.

By Anna Buckman
Mitzi

Though it's pretty much always fun to give your home a little (or big) refresh, there's arguably no better time to do so than the end of winter. You're not only starting your spring cleaning, but you're also emerging out of many months of dreariness, making it an ideal opportunity to boost your mood and make things lighter for the better days ahead. Thankfully, there's an opportunity to let you do so for less — i.e. the Presidents' Day home sales, which will be here sooner than you think.

In fact, some have already started, kicking off a week of discounts that probably won't be matched again until Memorial Day. Society6 is one of those, with a sale that features up to 40 percent off, as is Mitzi Lighting, which you can shop now for 20% off sitewide. And there are plenty more retailers that are starting their events soon, too, including Kathy Kuo Home, Favor, and Industry West, all of which will be offering 20% off sitewide in the coming days.

Again, it'll be a while until you find deals on furniture and home decor this good, so TZR has rounded up all the best Presidents' Day sales to make sure you don't miss a single one. Their discounts, promo codes, and dates, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Kathy Kuo Home

Kathy Kuo Home
Ivanna Modern Classic Brown Woven Wicker Outdoor Dining Side Chair
$699

Furniture and decor retailer Kathy Kuo Home is hosting a sitewide sale (with some exclusions) from Feb. 11 through Feb. 15. Use the code FEB2021 at checkout to get 20% off your purchase.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Society6

Actual Footage Of Me
The Last Chapter Art Print
$33.99
$20.39

Refresh your artwork for spring with Society6's Presidents' Day sale, which has already started and runs through Feb. 16. The deals will include 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor, and 20% off everything else, with prices already marked.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy
Navy Blue Wavelet Embroidered Sheet Set
$179

Crane & Canopy's Presidents' Day Mega Sale starts on Feb. 12, and will be offering up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and décor through Feb. 15. Discounts will be automatically applied.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Mitzi Lighting

Mitzi
Scarlett 1 Light Pendant
$152
$121.60

For all your lighting needs, head to Mitzi now through Feb. 16 and get 20% off sitewide with the code glowup20.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Favor

Favor
Elemental Cocktail Set
$130

Starting Feb. 11, Favor is giving customers 20% off the entire site with the code PRESIDENTS. The deals will last through Feb. 23.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Industry West

Industry West
Atmos Dining Table
$3,379

Get 20% off of Industry West's entire selection of modern furniture and decor during its Presidents' Day sale, which also runs from Feb. 11 through Feb. 23. Just enter the code PRESIDENTS when you check out.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: ABC Carpet & Home

Cobble Hill
Hannah Sofa
$2,280

ABC Carpet & Home isn't stopping at just one sale for Presidents' Day. The home retailer is hosting an outlet rug sale online and in its Brooklyn outlet now through Feb. 22 with 50-80% off outlet rugs. Additionally, now through Feb. 25, its custom upholstery is 25 percent off online and in stores.

Presidents' Day Home Sale: Article

Article
Gabriola
$429
$389

Article's Presidents' Day sale has already started, and includes select furniture and decor at up to 20% off through Feb. 15. You can find all of the discounted picks on this page.