Small spaces have really been doing the most the past year. Studios and tiny apartments have turned into double-, triple-, and quadruple-duty spaces, with people cramming every aspect of their lives into a couple hundred square feet. At this point — especially since there's no real end in sight — it's about time to give those hard-working areas a little refresh. And right now, there's no better way to do that than by shopping Article's Presidents' Day Sale.

While no, the Canadian furniture retailer doesn't specifically target customers working with less space, its current markdowns are full of smaller pieces and items that make small-space living a little more bearable. Which means that no one is excluded from shopping this sale, even if your current home would be more appropriately referred to as a closet.

Like most Article sales, it's ridiculously easy to shop this event (so no complicated codes or trying to figure out what's actually included). The brand curated a page just for Presidents' Day, with more than 80 sale items at up to 20 percent off. It's happening now through Feb. 15, so there's no huge rush if you want to sleep on some of your purchase decisions, and Article is offering free basic shipping on orders over $999.

As for specific items included, there are pieces for every room. In the mood to upgrade your living-room-slash-office? This navy loveseat (now $809) will provide a cozy touch and look so good with this sleek side table (on sale for $249). Then, add some storage and a proper work area with the Fantol Oak Storage Shelf, on sale for $999, and complete the space with an actual desk chair like this pink one that's only $59.

Working on your dining area instead? Carve a breakfast nook out of that awkward corner near your kitchen with Article's gray dining bench, now $579, and add a few chairs for extra seating since this sleek green option is only $69.

Keep scrolling for even more deals from Article's Presidents' Day sale, or head to the brand's site to see them all before the savings event ends.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.