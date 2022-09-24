Here’s Where To Stay In Paris If You Love A Room With A View

Paris’ unique skyline is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable in the world. It’s one of the reasons it consistently ranks near the top of the most-visited cities, and why even seasoned travelers keep going back. However, if you’ve stayed in the City of Light, you know all too well that a room featuring any view of the romantic rooftops and intricate architecture that make up the destination is far from a given. (Personally, I’ve been there at least four times and haven’t gotten one yet.) That said, it is worth it to seek out the Paris hotels with the best views for your next stay, rather than settling for another “courtyard view.” Because, of course, the city is beautiful enough that you should spend as much time looking at it as possible, even when you’re not out on its bustling streets.

True — it’s not exactly difficult to find a room with a view here. But if you really want to do it up and experience the best, there are a few that stand out above the rest when it comes to what you can see from their windows. Often, that does mean splurging; for example, Le Meurice’s Belle Etoile Penthouse Suite offers 360 degree views, but costs tens of thousands a night. However, that’s not always the case. There are plenty of other stays, like Hotel Rochechouart and Grand Pigalle Hotel, that provide accommodations with stunning vistas, sans the soaring prices.

While it’s possible to go on and on about the options, TZR has whittled them down to a list of a few favorites. From the sweet and charming to the just plain incredible, you can find our top picks for hotels with a view in Paris, ahead.

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

You’ve no doubt heard of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris because of its luxury accommodations alone. However, the property, which is located in the Golden Triangle of Paris off the Champs-Élysées, also has breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower as well as the Parisian skyline. There are secrets to scoring the *best* visibility of the city, though. For that, the hotel recommends that guests try to reserve rooms with southern-facing windows on the highest floor possible. Specifically, The Penthouse and the Eiffel Tower Suite are guaranteed to provide the most picturesque views.

Hotel Rochechouart

Courtesy of Hotel Rochechouart

Looking for another perspective of the city? That’s exactly what you’ll get with Hotel Rochechouart. The Art Deco building in which it’s housed is nestled in the foothills of Montmartre; thus, its Deluxe Suites on the top floor feature unparalleled views of neighborhood and the Sacré Coeur Basilica. And, should you need more to satisfy you, the rooftop terrace has 360-degree views of Paris.

Hotel Raphael

Courtesy of Hotel Raphael

At Hotel Raphael, a Small Luxury Hotel located in the 16th arrondissement, guests are immersed in the Parisian experience. Within the rooms are hand-painted murals and restored antique furniture; all the while, the hotel is near Parisian icons like the Arc de Triomphe. But — about those views. The property’s six floors contain 77 rooms in total, all of which come with a city or courtyard view. In addition, every suite comes with a city view, though there are a few standouts. Guests staying in the Parisian Suite get views of the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower; the Eiffel Tower Terrace Suite features a private terrace to take in the sight of the Eiffel Tower; and the Arc de Triomphe Terrace Suite boasts views of, naturally, the Arc de Triomphe.

Fouquet’s Paris

Courtesy of Fouquet’s Paris

There are a lot of reasons to stay in Hôtel Barrière's Fouquet's Paris: It’s located within the Golden Triangle, it has 101 rooms and suites designed by architect and interior designer Jacques Garcia, and it’s home to the historic Fouquet’s Paris brasserie (which opened in 1899). However, you’re here for the views — and on that, it delivers as well. In fact, the hotel recently debuted a collection of 19 reimagined suites so that it could provide guests with even better views of the Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe. In addition, Fouquet’s offers what it calls “Exception Suites,” which were designed by Garcia as Parisian apartments and have “truly unprecedented vistas.”

Cheval Blanc Paris

Courtesy of Cheval Blanc Paris

While all views of Paris are beautiful, there’s something about seeing the city from Cheval Blanc Paris that just feels special. The luxury hotel, which opened in September 2021, overlooks the Seine from its spot between the Marais, the Île de la Cité, and the Louvre. And it’s designed for impeccable views: It boasts a vast bay window in every room, offering a quiet perspective of the lively city and iconic river below. And there are, of course, some opportunities that offer an experience above the rest. The Quintessence Suite, for example, features a panoramic terrace with views from Notre-Dame to the Louvre.

Le Meurice

Courtesy of Le Meurice

If you’re looking for a view to trump them all, it’s doubtful you’ll find a better one than the vista from the Belle Etoile Penthouse Suite at Le Meurice. The newly renovated digs sit atop the first Parisian Palace, and feature a terrace with a unique 360-degree view of the city in which you can see all the major landmarks. And, of course, there are plenty of other rooms that provide incredible views as well — you know, in case you’re not on a Beyoncé budget. The Prestige Suite, Park View, for example, is said by many guests to have “the most beautiful view of Paris.” And the Superior Room, Park View with Balcony boasts a Juliet balcony overlooking the Tuileries Garden and Paris.

Bulgari Hotel Paris

Courtesy of Bulgari Hotel

As you’ve already discovered, Le Meurice isn’t the only hotel with a breathtaking penthouse suite. The Bulgari Hotel Paris also boasts its own, complete with 600 square meters of terraces and gardens and a 360-degree view of the city. Though if you can’t afford that much of a splurge, rest easy; there are plenty of other options that put Paris on display. Of the 76 rooms and suites, most have a private loggia overlooking the internal garden or a balcony with views over the Avenue George V.

Grand Pigalle Hotel

Chic interiors, a trendy neighborhood, and pretty views come together in SoPi’s Grand Pigalle Hotel. While yes, its Pigalle room does overlook the courtyard, there are other options, like the Grand Pigalle room, with a panoramic view of the Avenue Frochot. And, we’d be remiss not to mention its Junior Suites, which are located at the top of the hotel and have views of Montmartre and the Sacré Coeur.