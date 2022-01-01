This Stunning Desert Hotel Has So Many Celebrity Fans

It’s fun to say celebrities are just like us in some ways, but let’s be real: They’re not when it comes to hotels. When stars do vacation, they do it big — and that includes their luxury digs. For the most part (that we know of, at least), they’re not sleeping in any affordable motels. Nope, the celebrity-favorite hotels of the world are ridiculously over-the-top, with five (or more) stars and more incredible amenities than you can even imagine.

You may wonder why you should even bother caring about where the rich and famous stay; after all, most of their go-to spots are not exactly accessible to the average person. But at the end of the day, it’s just plain fun to dream of kicking up your feet in a $20,000-plus suite in Paris or in a secluded desert retreat — even if it will never be quite in your budget. That’s especially true right now, when travel is limited and inspiration is all many of us have.

Whatever your situation, there’s nothing wrong with indulging in a little luxury resort inspo, and the hotel choices of celebrities provide the best of the best. So get ready to feel a little (OK, a lot) of wanderlust and check out some of the most star-studded stays across the globe, ahead.

Amangiri

It’s impossible to talk about celebrity-favorite hotels without mentioning the famed Utah resort Amangiri. It’s a bonafide hotspot for stars, having hosted Emily Ratajkowski, Jasmine Tookes, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and many of the Kardashians.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

During the Cannes Film Festival, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc serves as the base for many celebrities. Will Smith, Ratajkowski, and Coco Rocha are among the stars who have been spotted there, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom even made things Instagram official with a photo on the hotel’s massive steps.

Le Sirenuse

Le Sirenuse in Italy’s Positano is one of those hotels you’ve probably unknowingly seen hundreds of times in celebrity photos. The Amalfi Coast spot is absolutely iconic, and has been serving stars since the ‘50s. Reese Witherspoon reportedly spent her honeymoon here, and Ratajkowski made her love of the hotel known in 2017 on Instagram.

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

Located in St. Moritz, Badrutt's Palace Hotel is a go-to ski destination of celebrities. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin to George Clooney has reportedly stayed here, and it still draws a trendy crowd: Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni visited in 2021.

Soneva Fushi

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoyed their honeymoon at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, but they’re not the only fans of the “luxury island hideaway.” Liv Tyler and Millie Bobby Brown are among the stars who have also vacationed at the five-star resort.

Le Meurice

Given Le Meurice’s iconic status and ultra-luxurious digs, it’s no surprise it’s had some seriously prestigious guests. Its star-studded list of visitors goes back far — Queen Victoria even stayed there in 1855, and Salvador Dali was known to be a longtime fan. The Paris hotel is still hosting some of the world’s best-known celebs, too; Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Kristen Stewart have all been seen entering its opulent doors.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

It may be relatively new, but Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico already has a slew of celebrity fans. Eva Longoria posted dreamy shots of her stay there on Instagram in 2019, and stars including Nicole Scherzinger and Busy Philipps have also been seen at the hotel.

Cavo Tagoo Santorini

Both Cavo Tagoo Santorini and Mykonos constantly serve as a home base for celebs vacationing in Greece. Shay Mitchell showed off her stay there in Santorini in 2017, and Chanel Iman and Scherzinger are said to have visited its locations.

The Mark Hotel

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s unlikely there are many other hotels in New York that get quite as much celebrity action as The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side. Not only are celebrities like Victoria Beckham regularly seen there, but it’s a major hub for stars preparing for the Met Gala, and Meghan Markle’s baby shower reportedly took place there in a wildly expensive suite.