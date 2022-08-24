There’s that magical moment of anticipation during every hotel check-in when you press your room key into the slot, wait for the light to turn green, and crack open the door to discover what (hopefully) is a picturesque escape from the norm. It might be an unobstructed position in front of a dazzling blue sea or a room that is surrounded by a lush jungle forest — the best hotel room views around the world span all sorts of terrain. The one thing they have in common? Thoughtful design and decor that make it all too easy to sit and gaze upon that destination’s natural splendor.

If you’re in the early stages of planning your next great getaway and haven’t landed on accommodations, let the concept of the hotel room view guide your decision. After all, it’s where you begin and end each day while on vacation, it should feel emblematic of where you’re visiting in the most scenic way possible. From a treehouse in South Africa surrounded by roaming giraffes and elephants to a family-run hotel along Italy’s iconic Amalfi coast, the 50 vantage points below are the perfect jumping off points to spark a little (OK a lot of) wanderlust.

Le Relais de Chambord: France

Le Relais de Chambord

In the Loire Valley you can stay overnight aboard a toue cabanée — a traditional flat-bottomed Loire River boat — overlooking the iconic Chateau du Chambord. Inside of the floating hotel room, guests enjoy creature comforts such as air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi, plus world-class design by Stefania di Petrillo with elegant accents in wood and leather. Watch the sunrise and enjoy breakfast delivered to the boat’s private deck, all with a distinctly French backdrop.

Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba: Peru

Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba

This hacienda-style hotel in the Sacred Valley of the Incas is situated between Cusco and Machu Picchu. All 12 rooms and 24 stand-alone casitas feature jaw-dropping views of the valley. The architecture and interiors are inspired by the cultural history (think: colonial furniture, authentic Inca masks, handcrafted woodwork) and each room has its own fireplace.

Nobu Barcelona: Spain

Nobu Barcelona

Close to the quiet neighborhood of Eixample, Nobu Barcelona is a tranquil escape from the city’s frenetic streets. Designed by Rockwell Group, the property’s use of natural materials like wood, broken tile mosaics, and pottery provides an earthy contrast to the breathtaking views. The Zen Junior Skyline Suites are spaciously designed with a lounge corner beside floor-to-ceiling, soundproof windows that overlook the city’s most vibrant pockets.

Splendido Mare, a Belmond Hotel

A longstanding holiday destination for the glamorous set, Portofino’s Splendido Mare, a Belmond Hotel is a hospitality staple in the Italian Riviera. Among the 14 accommodations the property offers, the top suite that honors Ava Gardner (who stayed at the guest house while filming Barefoot Contessa) is no doubt a bucket list stay. Channel the 1950s golden age of old Hollywood travel and book the suite for your next getaway.

Wakaya Club & Spa

Tucked away in the heart of Fiji, this secluded hotel’s Vale’O (or “House in the Clouds”) ocean view private villa is perched atop a 16-acre hilltop with panoramic ocean views of the Koro Sea and Homestead Bay. The 12,000 square-foot villa includes a personal chef and on-call driver for a once-in-a-lifetime luxury travel experience.

One Kangaroo Island: South Australia

One Kangaroo Island

This luxury beachfront retreat is set on the north coast of Kangaroo Island and surrounded by picturesque beach and bush. One Kl, the most exclusive offering on the island, comes with five double king bedrooms and multiple decks that open up to mesmerizing views overlooking the ocean.

Pulitzer Amsterdam: The Netherlands

The Pulitzer

Step back in time at Pulitzer Amsterdam with a stay in this collection of 25 interlinked 17th and 18th century canal houses. The hotel’s Extraordinary Suites are inspired by flamboyant Dutch aristocrats that once called these canal houses home and come with windows that overlook the city’s historic tree-lined canal.

Aqua Expeditions: Peruvian Amazon River

Aqua Expeditions

For a hotel view like none other, embark on an Aqua Expeditions’ journey to the Peruvian Amazon. All 16 of the Design Suites include air conditioning, polished timber flooring, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass facing the Amazon River. The en suite bathrooms come with a rain shower and the rooms feature soft lighting, making it effortless to spot elusive pink dolphins, monkeys, piranha, toucans, and multiple indigenous villages.

Habitas AlUla: Saudi Arabia

AlUla

Resting within the ancient oasis in the desert canyons of the rugged Ashar Valley, Habitas AlUla is a sustainable, experience-led resort. The 96 rooms are designed to blend in seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and look out on sweeping views of large ancient rock formations and palm groves.

Kalesma Mykonos: Greece

Kalesma Mykonos

Set off to the Greek islands to check in at this hilltop sanctuary set against a hillside blanketed with 20,000 plants. All of the suites and villas at Kalesma, Mykonos come with unobstructed lookouts from a private patio as well as a personal heated pool. In 2022, the property expanded 13 of its one-bedroom suites into one-bedroom villas with full outdoor kitchens and BBQs.

Park Hyatt Tokyo: Japan

Park Hyatt Tokyo

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of cult favorite film Lost In Translation, which immortalized Park Hyatt Tokyo. The Tokyo Suite on the 50th floor is the bucket list accommodation with a breathtaking view that overlooks the bustling cityscape. The suite comes with a living room and dining room, a grand piano, a library, and a bathroom with a sauna and jetted tub.

Le Fouquet's Paris

Located between Avenue George V and the Champs-Elysées, this historic hotel features 101 rooms and suites by French designer Jacques Garcia. Just before the pandemic in December 2019, Le Fouquet’s debuted 19 suites and rooms with views that look out on the Champs-Elysées and the Arc de Triomphe. For the epitome of a glamorous getaway, book the 2,200 square-foot Harcourt Paris Suite, which is styled to resemble a Parisian flat and comes with a dressing studio, dining room, office and library, as well as a private terrace.

W South Beach: Florida

W South Beach

Recently reopened after a 30 million-dollar design renovation of its guest suites, spa, and bungalows, W South Beach introduces rooms with spacious balconies and expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean. Look out at Miami Beach’s iconic white shores and twinkling blue waters for a getaway that will feel like a respite from the vibrant city below.

Zoetry Marigot Bay Resort & Spa: Saint Lucia

Zoetry Marigot Bay Resort & Spa

Adventure to St. Lucia to this secluded and scenic hillside that overlooks LaBas beach and Marigot Bay. Designed to immerse guests in nature, the hotel features panoramic views of everything from sunsets over the marina to lush mountains. Fun fact: This was the filling location of the 1967 movie Dr Dolittle.

Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection

Renowned for their arresting beauty, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains are the scenic backdrop for this mountainside retreat. The property’s spacious accommodations include suites, standalone cottages, luxurious cabins, and remote treehouses located atop the mountain with far-as-the-eye-can-see views of the mountainous terrain.

Wailea Beach Resort: Hawaii

Wailea Beach Resort

Spanning 22 landscaped acres, Wailea Beach Resort gives guests a front-row seat to the ocean’s edge. The 43-room cluster of suites each have an extended 150 square-feet of private indoor-outdoor living space and make it all too easy to stroll out to the sand each morning.

Miraval Austin Resort & Spa

Take in stunning views of Austin’s Lake Travis as well as the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve at Miraval Austin Resort & Spa. There are 13 three-level lodges to choose from (with eight to 10 accommodations each) and guests can enjoy the local natural splendor like flowering bluebonnets, juniper trees, and lush greens of Texas Hill Country.

Jamaica Inn: Jamaica

Jamaica Inn

The pinnacle of Jamaican luxury, Cottage 7 at Jamaica Inn is the resort’s only two-story cottage and it positions guests in front of sweeping views of the crystal clear Caribbean Sea. When booking Cottage 7, you’ll have access to a private pool and cove with the option of a private dining experience prepared by the property’s culinary team that overlooks the sea on the cottage’s outdoor deck.

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

The Josephine Suite at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in France is a feast for the eyes. It overlooks the rolling vineyard-striped hills of the Marne Valley and has panoramic views of this UNESCO world heritage site. Relish in floor-to-ceiling windows and a private walkout terrace while sipping on a glass of — yes — Champagne.

Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik: Croatia

Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

For a distinctly spectacular seaside setting, head for Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik, an iconic landmark hotel that looks out over the Adriatic and the ancient Old Town. Rooms give guests views of the sea as well as the pine forest-covered island of Lokrum. And thanks to its convenient location, the property is just a five-minute walk from the medieval fortress walls.

andBeyond Ngala Treehouse: South Africa

andBeyond Ngala Treehouse

If privacy is what you’re after, andBeyond Ngala Treehouse should fit the bill. Located three miles away from the nearest lodge and 39 feet up in the air, this four-level accommodation is surrounded by South African bush, lending magical panoramic views. The fully solar-powered tree house has a rooftop deck with an outdoor bed and lounge, plus an indoor bedroom and full bathroom (with an outdoor shower, too). The property is located on the border of Kruger National Park and shares unfenced borders with South Africa’s most famous wilderness area.

Waldorf Astoria Chicago: Illinois

Waldorf Astoria Chicago

Meant to mirror the charm of a Parisian pied-à-terre, Waldorf Astoria Chicago is soon debuting both its Presidential Suite and Astoria Suite, which showcase spacious living and private terraces that open up to one-of-a-kind skyline views of Chicago. If you’re an architecture buff, this won’t be one to miss.

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa

The dreamy (and highly coveted) beachfront La Plage Suite at Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa is a 1500 square-foot split-level suite that offers a private terrace directly on the sand as well as a spacious second-floor balcony with dazzling views of the Caribbean Sea.

The Hythe a Luxury Collection Resort Hotel, Vail

At the base of Vail Mountain in Colorado, The Hythe’s Penthouse Suite delivers on sweeping mountain and vista views with its private patio and balcony. The four-bedroom penthouse also comes with an expansive living area with vaulted ceilings, two gas fireplaces, and a private yard for a distinctly rustic, relaxing environment to gaze upon the mountains in.

Rosewood Vienna: Austria

Rosewood Vienna

Having just opened on August 1, Rosewood Vienna is a newcomer to the circuit and makes a splash with its presidential suite, Hoffmann House. Named after the visionary Viennese modernist architect and designer, this 1916 square-foot suite is designed with a French balcony that overlooks Petersplatz, one of the city’s most historic squares.

Mohonk Mountain House: New York

Mohonk Mountain House

A private glacial lake is the setting for this Hudson Valley hospitality icon (it originally opened in the late 1800s). Mohonk Mountain House, with its views of the Catskill Mountains and 267 guest rooms, looks out at gardens and surrounding natural splendor (blooms in the spring and summer, changing leaves in autumn, and falling snow in the winter). Two hundred and thirty eight of the rooms have their own private balconies accompanied by rocking chairs — ideal for unwinding at the end of the day.

The Vines Resort & Spa

Wine lovers will relish in the opportunity to check in at The Vines Resort & Spa located in the renowned wine country of Mendoza, Argentina. The villas offer views of Lake Andes and are the perfect place to absorb the beauty of the breathtaking Uco Valley (glass of Malbec in hand, naturally).

Belle Mont Farm: Saint Kitts and Nevis

Belle Mont Farm

The Caribbean, volcanic island of St. Kitts is beloved for its mountainous landscape and lush rainforest and plays host to Belle Mont Farm. This boutique, farm-to-table hotel is positioned on a hillside organic farm and surrounded by forest and meadows. Each guesthouse is designed with open verandas on two sides, plus a porch or pool deck with views of both forest and sea. Also not to be missed: the private bathroom veranda with rainwater shower and freestanding bathtub.

The Hoxton Williamsburg: New York

The Hoxton Williamsburg

Located on the site of a former Rosenwach water tank factory, The Hoxton, Williamsburg has 175 keys; the Cosy With a View rooms come with panoramic views of Manhattan’s skyline or Brooklyn’s rooftops. Either way, you’ll have an Instagrammable New York City view of the sunrise and sunset each day at this trendy hotel.

Nayara Tented Camp: Costa Rica

Nayara Tented Camp

Live out your glamping fantasies at this Costa Rican retreat. Situated on a hillside overlooking Arenal Volcano, the entire property is a sloth sanctuary thanks to over 1000 Cecropia tree plantings that encourage at least 15 sloths to live on the property. Each tented suite has a private deck that faces the volcano, plus a plunge pool filled with naturally warm hot spring water.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Desert views are unlike any other and at this award-winning Arizona hotel, you’ll have a front-row seat for Camelback Mountain in the desert oasis of Paradise Valley. The patio of the Jackrabbit Suite at Camelback Inn offers the most picturesque view of the mountain, with lush desert landscaping and a private pool to seal the deal.

Le Meurice: France

Le Meurice

The Belle Etoile Penthouse Suite at Le Meurice is Parisian decadence at its finest. The hotel is situated in a palace adjacent to the Tuileries Garden and the suite is designed with three connected bedrooms with expansive windows. It also features a private terrace with 360-degrees views of Paris (you can spot the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and Sacré Coeur).

The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City

This 58-story building is one of Mexico’s tallest and is nestled in the heart of the Polanco district’s financial center. Step inside The Ritz-Carlton Mexico City for floor-to-ceiling glass window views of the city skyline and Chapultepec Park (one of the largest city parks in the western hemisphere). A double glass façade provides open-air terraces and the use of metals, mirrors, and glass reflect the exterior into the interior for a surrealist effect.

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese: Italy

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese

A tranquil sanctuary in the center of Rome, Villa Borghese is a former 19th century Roman palazzo that’s within walking distance of cultural landmarks like the Trevi Fountain, Villa Medici, and the Spanish Steps. It’s also the location of Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese, a hotel with room views that encompass the Eternal City, St. Peter’s Basilica, Villa Aurora, or Villa Borghese and with a garden-inspired roof terrace for scenic dining.

Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero: California

Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero

Though the building opened over 35 years ago, Four Seasons San Francisco recently underwent a significant renovation and the property’s Golden Gate Terrace Suite is a notable new booking. The suite comes with panoramic views of the city and bay plus 2000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor living space (the private terrace alone is 800 square feet).

The RItz-Carlton, Nikko

Reached by car or rail just two-and-a-half hours north of Tokyo, The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko is located within the Nikko National Park on Lake Chuzenji. The property’s high-design rooms are created in an open, Japanese layout with views of the lake and Mount Nantai. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows to connect the indoor space with the great outdoors, plus a porch (or ‘Engage’) to view the peaceful lake waters from.

Oil Nut Bay: British Virgin Islands

Oil Nut Bay

Virgin Gorda in the North Sound region of the British Virgin Islands is the setting for Oil Nut Bay’s Cliff Penthouse Suite — a 1334 square-foot one-bedroom villa nestled atop a craggy bluff. The dramatic property features floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound terrace as well as an outdoor shower for unparalleled ocean views.

Park Lane Hotel: New York

Park Lane Hotel New York

A Manhattan staple since the ‘70s, Park Lane New York features the Belvedere Suite, a two-bedroom penthouse on the 45th floor situated above the iconic Central Park. Room guests get panoramic views of the 834-acre park plus two king rooms and a sitting area.

Il Sereno: Italy

Il Sereno

Experience a spectacular side of Lake Como at this lakefront hotel. Il Sereno’s Signature Penthouse has lake views from all rooms (living room, dining space, two bathrooms, bedroom, and private terrace) and the suite was designed by Patricia Urquiola who incorporated Canaletto walnut wooden ceilings, Verde Alpi stone walls, and Ceppe di Are and Venetian terrazzo floors into the design.

Whiteface Lodge: New York

Whiteface Lodge

Escape to the Adirondack mountains in the Grand Lodge Suites at Whiteface Lodge. There are plenty of accommodations and amenities inside, but the star of the show — the breathtaking views — are best enjoyed in one of the several enclosed balconies off of the bedrooms and living areas.

Mara Bushtops Luxury Camp: Kenya

Mara Bushtops Luxury Camp

If you’ve always dreams of going on safari, book a visit to Mara Bushtops just outside the Masai Mara National Park. Their Leopard Suite sits in front of the largest natural salt lick in the Mara and from here, guests can look out over a private conservancy of wildlife (gazelles, lions, hippos, and giraffe, to name a few). There’s a large wooden deck plus an outdoor fireplace, lending several unique vantage points to appreciate the Kenyan wilderness from.

Viceroy Los Cabos: Mexico

Viceroy Los Cabos

A visit to Viceroy Los Cabos means beautiful views of Mexico’s Sea of Cortes, yes, but it also gives the opportunity to see how modern architecture can contrast natural splendor — all viewed from a striking hotel room. Guests enjoy unobstructed ocean views through the lens of architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés who designed the property’s bright white buildings and pathways to appear as if they were floating on water that extends out to the sea.

L'Auberge de Sedona

A destination replete with one-of-a-kind views, Sedona is a nature-lovers dream destination. At L’Auberge de Sedona, guests who book The Creekhouse along the banks of Oak Creek will celebrate Red Rock Country overlooking these babbling waters. The communal space in this five-bedroom home opens up to a sprawling deck canopied by Sycamore trees and inside, a grand dining table with seating for up to 10 serves as the perfect meeting point to begin and end the day.

Manoir Hovey: Canada

Manoir Hovey

If the sound of a picturesque village in Quebec, Canada piques your interest, add Manoir Hovey to your travel bucket list. The five-star Relais & Châteaux estate spreads out over 30 acres of woods and English gardens along 600 meters of lakeshore on Lake Massawippi. Their Cartier Suite is a romantic cottage designed with an expansive deck with panoramic views (there’s even a private dock with canoes and kayaks to take your sightseeing onto the water).

Four Seasons Napa Valley: California

Four Seasons Napa Valley

Experience wine country in a throughout immersive way at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. The property is nestled within the grape vines and guests can book the picturesque Vineyard Room that comes with an indoor fireplace and a private terrace or balcony overlooking the vineyards, barn and pool, or the neighboring vineyard Kenefick Ranch.

Adrere Amellal: Egypt

Kartina Sutherland

Venture into the Siwa Oasis in Egypt to an eco-lodge unlike any other you’ve visited before. Each of the property’s 40 hand-built rooms are unique and blend into the surrounding landscape. To deepen the feeling of being ‘off the grid,’ Adrère Amellal has no electricity, with rooms simply being lit by beeswax candles and the starry desert sky.

Ciragan Palace Kempinski: Turkey

Ciragan Palace Kempinski

Love history? Try a stay at Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey. This 17th-century Ottoman Imperial Palace and Hotel is where Sultans once lived, if that sort of thing impresses you. It overlooks the ancient city and their Sultan Suite (one of the largest in Europe at an impressive 4305 square feet) is located in the hotel’s historical wing. Guests get panoramic views of the Bosphorus Sea and a bathroom with their own Turkish hammmam, a Turkish bath with a private steam room and rain shower.

Hotel Poseidon: Italy

Hotel Poseidon

Once a family house turned 48-room hotel, this Positano property oozes charm with its seaside location and one-of-a-kind suites and rooms. The Superior Suite comes with a private seating area and large private terrace, outfitted with a pergola and dining table. It also features floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the iconic coastline.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Maldives

Justin Nicholas

Explore 16 feet below the surface of the Indian Ocean in the Maldives to discover The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. This luxury two-level residence has unobstructed views of surrounding sea life, with the first floor being above water with an ocean-facing tub in the bathroom and outdoor deck with an infinity pool. Once you do step down the spiral staircase to the underwater second level, relax in the master bedroom or from a dedicated tunnel viewing theater.

Graduate Roosevelt Island: New York

Graduate Roosevelt Island

Hop aboard the Roosevelt Island Aerial Tramway to reach this less-discovered part of New York City. At Graduate Roosevelt Island, feel as though you’re floating on the East River with the hotel’s larger-than-life views of the NYC skyline. The rooms are designed with floor-to-ceiling windows and all accommodations on the 5th floor and above can lay in bed with a view, whether you’re facing south to the Manhattan Bridge or north to the Queensborough.