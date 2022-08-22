The Best Rug Brands To Know If You’re Decorating A Maximalist Space

Rugs have really come into their own the past few years. Sure, it’s not like they’ve ever been truly overlooked — they’re the backbone of every good room, meaning they’ve always had an important place in design. It’s just that recently, floor coverings have become more of the main event; with brighter colors, funkier shapes, and louder patterns, they’ve gone from playing the supporting character to taking center stage. And naturally, there are a few maximalist rug brands leading the charge.

You’ve probably heard of a few of these already, or at least noticed their products on your social media feeds. Smaller labels like Cold Picnic, Jungalow, and Tarta Gelatina have played big roles in paving the way for maximalist trends, such as wavy silhouettes, electric colors, and abstract designs. But they’re not the only ones making wild statement rugs a thing. Larger brands including Jonathan Adler and Annie Selke are also in on the fun, helping to increase demand for over-the-top floor coverings in the home while adding exciting new trends to the mix.

If you’re ready to go big yourself, there’s a lot to choose from these days. Finding maximalist rug brands has never been more fun, so TZR compiled a list to help you get started, ahead.

Jonathan Adler

When you think of maximalist rug brands, it’s likely Jonathan Adler comes to mind first. Like the rest of its luxe, vibrant designs, the label’s floor decor is plush, glam, and somewhat wild. It’s a great place to shop if you’re looking for something on the more elevated end.

Tarta Gelatina

Tarta Gelatina is an indie brand founded by Barcelona-based designers Paz and Marcel — both of whom clearly have incredible imaginations. Their rugs feature colors, silhouettes, and prints like you’ve never seen before, and all are like pieces of art for your floor. That’s not the only draw to shopping with this brand, though. It ships its goods completely plastic free, with 100% recyclable and compostable packaging, uses ethically sourced materials and organic fabrics, and produces small batches of each product to reduce waste.

Ruggable

You probably don’t need to be told about Ruggable’s beloved machine-washable rugs at this point — the brand has made waves in the industry by creating pieces that are both chic and easy to care for. What you may not realize, though, is just how many maximalist designs it carries along with its more subdued pieces. These are especially prevalent in Ruggable’s collaborations, such as the partnerships with Monica Ahanonu and Jonathan Adler, which have brought extra-vivid hues and unique patterns to the brand’s selection.

Annie Selke

Annie Selke’s offerings range in style from bohemian to modern to coastal, so it’s no surprise that it carries maximalist rugs in its mix. While you’ll definitely find some basic and traditional designs on its pages, there are also tons of bright pieces in varying vibrant colors and unexpected prints. If you want a serious range to choose from, this is the perfect place to start.

Jungalow

More is more at Justina Blakeney’s Jungalow, so it’s no surprise that it’s a great resource for statement-making floor coverings. The brand’s site features a wealth of choices, all of which vary widely in styles and colors. As you scroll through the options, you never know if you’re going to stumble across a serpent-shaped piece or a literal work of art, making it not only a fun, but fruitful place to shop on your maximalist rug search.

Cold Picnic

Cold Picnic is, without a doubt, the Instagram-favorite of maximalist rug brands. Its abstract designs and unusual hues are often pictured on the floors of bathrooms (its bath mats have been a major hit), but it also makes actual rugs in many sizes. A Cold Picnic product is the ultimate status piece, and it’s difficult to go wrong with any of its funky options.

Nordic Knots

Nordic Knots may market its rugs as “modern minimalist,” but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in bold options. While its lineup is definitely more subdued, it still carries plenty of pieces featuring interesting, bright colors and playful prints, such as this terrazzo-esque design. But for some serious noise, don’t miss its artist collaborations, which tend to be on the more maximalist side.