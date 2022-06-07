You may not always notice a beautiful throw pillow the first time you look at a room. But a bad one? Unfortunately, that stands out immediately. While it might not seem like a major detail, this addition can make or break a room, depending on the quality of your choices. So before you settle on any old brand the next time you refresh your space, you may want to consider a few throw pillow shops tried and trusted by interior designers instead.

Of course, it’s important to note that many designers are used to working with higher budgets — thus, their sources tend to be on the higher end of the price spectrum. And for some people who are able to afford designer textiles, that’s great. However, there are many other consumers in the market for throw pillows that don’t cost an arm and a leg but still want them to look nice. So, to ensure options for every kind of shopper, TZR tapped experts for their go-to brands at all price points.

As Kim Armstrong of Kim Armstrong Interior Design once told TZR, “Throw pillows make such an impact in a room’s design.” Don’t make the mistake of skimping on quality. Rather, use these designer recommendations the next time you’re selecting your own. You’re sure to find something here, regardless of what your budget may be.

High-End

Vacilando Studios

Who Recommends It: Brandi Adoff of Brand*Eye Home

What They Say: “If you want to splurge and support a handmade maker, Vacilando Studios or my own shop, Brand*Eye Home, both have quilted pillows which are like tiny works of art.”

STUD Pillows

Who Recommends It: Antoinette Arrington, interior stylist and founder of HAUME

What They Say: “STUD is a collection of edgy pillows for fashion-forward spaces. Aurielle Jones, owner of boutique design firm Vivid Interiors, turned the concept of a traditional pillow into an aesthetic piece of art that will spark inspiration and conversation. Each pillow is meticulously designed and luxuriously made to add that pop of interest that style rebels want to see in their home.”

Rule Of Three

Who Recommends It: Avery Cox Design of Austin

What They Say: “I would put Rule of Three in every house I design if I could.” Enough said.

McGee & Co.

Who Recommends It: Hillary Stamm of HMS Interiors

What They Say: “I recommend gorgeous pieces from a place like McGee & Co. You get what you pay for with pillows so spend the money and allow yourself to have some fun with it. The colors at McGee and Co. are delicious and beautiful.”

Rebecca Atwood

Who Recommends It: Rozit Arditi, founder and principal of Arditi Design

What They Say: “I love Rebecca Atwood's patterns since they have a very light and airy feel to them. Her patterns can be mixed with any style from more traditional to contemporary to very minimalist rooms. I love the colorways and the fun combination of patterns she curates for her pillows.”

Mid-Range

The Citizenry

Who Recommends It: Anna Franklin, interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective

What They Say: “The Citizenry offers a wide variety of products from artists and designers, making each piece feel special and unique. The texture incorporated into [its] throw pillows is a great way to keep a space feeling neutral, while adding visual interest.”

Little Design Co.

Who Recommends It: Antoinette Arrington, interior stylist and founder of HAUME

What They Say: “I found this hidden gem years ago on Etsy when Betsy Little and her mom Nancy were just starting out. At Little Design Co. you can find beautiful, high-quality soft goods that instantly elevate any space. It’s a standalone when it comes to sourcing and curating collections along with the attention to detail that is involved in the construction of each finished piece. The only thing better than the pillows? They prioritize unmatched turnaround times and excellent customer service. I may or may not have an XL Lumbar pillow (or two) waiting in my cart.”

Goodee

Who Recommends It: Anna Franklin, interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective

What They Say: “Goodee is a wonderful resource for when you want to add a splash of color. In addition to [its] neutral options, Goodee also has a range of beautifully colored and printed pillows and covers. My favorite for accenting a neutral space is anything with an indigo dye, as it adds color without overwhelming the space.”

Chairish

Who Recommends It: Nina Edwards Anker of nea studio

What They Say: In the mid-priced range, Chairish is especially good for Persian/Turkish styles and warm and colorful, hand-crafted throw pillows.

Serena & Lily

Who Recommends It: Jill Croka of Jill Croka Designs

What They Say: “Serena & Lily has a wide variety of pillows that can easily be mixed and matched. It has great options for outdoor throw pillows as well, which can really warm up an outdoor living space. We also like the different color varieties for each pillow option to help meet any color palette.”

Budget

Pottery Barn

Who Recommends It: Andi Morse of Morse Design

What They Say: For lower- to mid-priced pillows, Morse finds that “Pottery Barn has some great options. Not only that, [it has] frequent sales you can take advantage of for great pricing, [and it’s] good quality.”

Parachute

Who Recommends It: Anna Franklin, interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective

What They Say: “Parachute is great for high-quality basics! We have used [it] time and time again, and [it’s] our go-to for any neutral textiles. In addition to being beautiful, they act as the perfect addition for a cozy, comfortable space.”

Modish Decor Pillows

Who Recommends It: Antoinette Arrington, interior stylist and founder of HAUME

What They Say: “If velvet is your thing, then this Black woman-owned shop is the place for modern and chic pillows! All of the selections come with cover and insert included or you can choose to buy them separately when it's time to refresh your space. Bonus points to Chantal for offering bundles because nobody ever needs just one pillow, right?!”

HomeGoods

Who Recommends It: Brandi Adoff of Brand*Eye Home

What They Say: Adoff says HomeGoods is one of the “best sources for very affordable pillows in a variety of styles.”

H&M Home

Who Recommends It: Cameron Johnson, CEO and founder of Nickson Living

What They Say: “H&M Home is [my] go-to shop for motif patterns at an affordable price that allows you to stay on trend. With a keen sense for what’s in style, it makes it easy and affordable to change out your decorative pillows as they wear, affording one an opportunity to keep up with trends of the season.”