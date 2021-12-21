While Pantone’s colors of the year in 2021 were said to be a sign of the times, it didn’t change the fact that they weren’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea — especially when it came to incorporating them into the home. Sure, Ultimate Gray goes with pretty much everything. But Illuminating, an uplifting yellow? That presents a serious challenge in interiors — and one not everyone’s up for. While it’s not likely Pantone chose its 2022 color of the year based on public opinion of years past, it does seem to have chosen a slightly more versatile hue for the new year. In fact, decorating with Very Peri, a periwinkle blue with red undertones, isn’t just easy — it can also be incredibly fun.

That’s probably due to the fact that the color is all about celebrating newness, as well as its signaling of the merging of digital and physical lives. “Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives,” wrote the brand in a press release. “Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light.”

Thus, Very Peri feels modern and fresh — but in a hopeful, happy way that blends seamlessly into our changing homes. Despite its joyous look and innovative feel, however, it hasn’t yet permeated the decor market in a way that makes it easy to shop. Yes, that may be because Pantone actually invented the shade — according to Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, Pantone created a new color for the first time in the history of its Pantone Color of the Year educational color program this year. It also has to be said that the company is probably just predicting what’s to come.

Regardless, shopping for Very Peri-esque home decor isn’t straightforward at the moment, which is why TZR has scoped out pieces featuring the shade (or something close to it) to make your searches less challenging. The best finds, ahead.

