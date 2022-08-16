Our Place Just Dropped A Smaller Size Of Its Cult-Favorite Always Pan

Cookware brand Our Place has always taken an unusual approach to making kitchenware — instead of making a pot and pan for every single thing, it attempts to create products that simplify cooking. Case in point? Its signature Always Pan, which is designed to replace eight traditional tools in the kitchen. It’s not backing down from this mission, either. In the spirit of saving space, the label has released yet another launch that promises not to take over your home: The Our Place Minis, aka small-sized versions of the best-selling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Dropped this August, the newest iterations of the cult-favorite designs have everything customers love about the originals. Just now, of course, they come in apartment-friendly sizes. So yes, the small Always Pan and Perfect Pot can still replace nearly your entire arsenal of cookware, are made with a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating, and feature the iconic, colorful exteriors. However, the pan’s mini version is 8.5 inches in diameter and can hold 1.2 quarts, while the smaller pot is 8.5 inches in diameter and holds 2.5 quarts. For comparison, the regular-sized pan is 10 inches in diameter with a 2.6-quart capacity; the original pot is 10 inches in diameter and has a 5.5-quart capacity.

During its relatively short existence, Our Place has solidified its place near the top of the list of stylish new cookware brands. It’s notoriously a favorite of celebrities — Cameron Diaz and Oprah are known to be fans, and Selena Gomez even collaborated on a collection with the company. Its pieces are also known to rack up astonishing numbers of rave reviews: The Always Pan alone has more than 26,000 on Our Place’s site, with a nearly 4.5-star rating to boot. Given that these miniature sizes have been demanded by customers time and time again (as the brand’s Instagram clearly demonstrates), it’s safe to say the loyalty to the label is only going to grow from here.

And how could it not? The new sizes aren’t just cute; they’re an ingenious addition to the existing lineup. Yes, they store more easily in cabinets. However, they are also perfect for cooking smaller portions, as well as taking on the go for events like potlucks.

The Mini Always Pan is $115, and the Mini Perfect Pot is $125; both come in six pretty colorways. You can buy them separately or together as part of the $195 Mini Home Cook Duo now on Our Place’s site. Click through to see them all, ahead.

