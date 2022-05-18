Selena Gomez Partnered With Our Place To Bring 2 New Colors To Your Favorite Pan

It’s hard to find a modern cookware brand that’s racked up more celebrity fans than Our Place. Though it’s only a few years old, its products have become so popular that Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cameron Diaz are among the stars known to be obsessed. And apparently, that list is growing. In fact, Selena Gomez is the latest to get on board with the brand — so much so, that she launched her own Our Place collection.

It may come as a surprise to you that Gomez has so publicly partnered with a kitchen brand, especially if you mainly know her for her singing, acting, and beauty career. However, the 29-year-old contains many multitudes; in fact, she also launched a cooking show called Selena + Chef on HBO Max in 2020. So yes, her new collaboration with Our Place actually makes perfect sense — a sentiment that Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place, echoes for more reasons than one.

“When we first began talking with Selena, it was clear we had a shared mission of celebrating our heritage and gathering over a home-cooked meal,” said Shahid in a press release. “Her curious, lighthearted approach to cooking is exactly why Our Place exists: to make cooking easier and more joyful, and to cultivate connection with others and with oneself. We’re honored to work with her as our first-ever celebrity partner.”

Fortunately, Gomez kicked off this debut partnership with a bang. To bring her touch to Our Place, Gomez conceptualized a bold, limited-edition color duo to be featured throughout its products. The first is Azul, a rich, electric blue; the second, Rosa, a berry pink hue “inspired by bold lip shades and the juiciest fruit.” Both will be available on a range of items, from the classic Always Pan to glasses and dinner plates.

The star also chose to make this collaboration a charitable one. According to the brand, 10 percent of net proceeds from this partnership will benefit the Rare Impact Fund. This nonprofit is an affiliate of Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and aims to increase access to mental health services in educational settings.

“This collection is a celebration of all the ways that we slow down and enjoy time in the kitchen: for those that cook perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously,” said Gomez herself in the press release. “I hope people are inspired to stay in and connect with their family and friends over a meal. For me, time in the kitchen and cooking have always been some of the most memorable, bonding moments.”

Shop Selena Gomez’s new Our Place colors on the company’s website now, and preview a selection ahead.

