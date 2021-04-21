Our Place Just Announced A Rare Sale On Its Insta-Famous Always Pan

It doesn’t matter if you have one kitchen cabinet or double islands à la Nancy Meyers — owning a bunch of cookware is downright messy. Yet for passionate home cooks, it’s often necessary; you need the non-stick, the sauce pan, the sauté pan, the steamer...you get the gist. To the delight of foodies everywhere, though, kitchenware brand Our Place sought to change that when it launched its Always Pan, a multitasker created to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. However, its do-it-all function does come with a slightly steep price tag at $145, at least as far as non-stick pans are involved, and you’ll rarely find it discounted thanks to the brand’s DTC setup. Until now, that is — because Our Place’s Always Pan is finally on sale, and you can score it at $30 off for a limited time.

All you have to do is use the code GOODTASTE30 at checkout — and per Refinery29, you can do so until May 4 to score the discount. That brings the pan to $115, a veritable steal when you count all the things it can do. (Plus, you can’t forget the added bonus that it looks good in any kitchen, undoubtedly one of the major reasons it’s gained such an explosive amount of Instagram fame.)

The markdown comes just in time for Mother’s Day, making this an easy add-to-cart if you’re still searching for that last-minute gift. Though if you’re not yet familiar with the brand and its signature piece, it’s first worth taking a dive to explore why it may be worth the $145 (now $115) price tag. Its reviews are the first sign: The Always Pan has a 4.6-star rating, and that’s out of a whopping 14,000-plus reviews. It’s also earned a seal of approval from Oprah, who dubbed it one of her Favorite Things in April 2020.

And in terms of what you actually get with the pan, well, there’s a lot. The set includes a beechwood spatula (made to sit in the product’s integrated spoon rest) and a stainless steel steamer basket, and the body of the pan is made from aluminum for quick, even heating. To complete it, there’s a locking lid, pour spouts “because nobody likes a mess,” and a non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating.

The Always Pan also comes in eight aesthetically pleasing shades, all of which are included in the sale with the exception of the currently sold-out lavender colorway. That said, these pans are notoriously hard to keep in stock — and combine that with the short-lived nature of this sale, that’s bound to hold even more true in the coming weeks. In other words, waiting to snag this deal isn’t recommended, so head over to Our Place’s site or keep scrolling to shop the beloved piece, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.