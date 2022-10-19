All The Entertaining Must-Haves We’re Eyeing From Our Place’s Big Fall Sale

Just a heads up: You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to stock up on all your holiday entertaining and gifting needs this year. Because cult-favorite kitchenware brand Our Place (beloved by Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and more), just launched its “Fall Hard Sale,” and nearly all of its pots, pans, plates, and more are 25 percent off.

Yep — according to its site, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the brand is marking down *almost* everything on its site. That includes its iconic Always Pan, yes, but also so much more. And it comes at the ideal time, given that the holidays are literally just around the corner. Now, you can stock up on pieces for tablescapes, tools for perfecting your baked goods, serving platters for impressing your guests, and so many other must-haves for the home cook.

This is also a great opportunity to start shopping for gifts, especially if you have lots of fellow home cooks in your life. There are plenty of budget-friendly finds in this sale, such as the cute, now-$18 Hot Grips (a perfect stocking stuffer), or the Walnut Cutting Board (marked down to $71), which is a versatile piece anyone can use — cooking skills or not.

Our Place sales like this are rare, and as you know, this won’t last long. Don’t wait a second more to shop, and snag the best finds with TZR’s picks from the markdowns, ahead.

