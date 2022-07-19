Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Chock Full Of Cult-Favorite Home Brands This Year

Passionate shoppers, the moment you’ve waited for all year has finally arrived. Yes, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially started for 2022 — and with it comes countless deals on the home decor brands you know and love. Grab your wallets: It’s time to get in on some hardcore savings before this annual shopping experience comes to an end.

Of course, the iconic event is always chock full of great discounts. But this time around, there are so many cult-favorite brands included, it’s hard to decide where to start first. The candle selection is especially good — you have your pick of sets from beloved labels like diptyque, NEST New York, Boy Smells, and more. There are also lots of fantastic travel pieces to choose from, such as a Tumi suitcase and a Dagne Dover carryall. And you can’t miss the kitchen goods; from a Viking knife set to Great Jones sheet pans to a Vitamix blender bundle (yes, really), there’s something for every type of home cook in the markdowns.

The Anniversary Sale lasts until July 31, with prices going back up on Aug. 1. As Nordstrom itself has noted, the best deals go fast — so there’s no time to waste on scoping out your must-have home decor pieces from the selection. Save some time by perusing TZR’s, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale