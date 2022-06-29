There are plenty of sales happening during the summer holiday season. However, there is one discount event that is particularly known for its unparalleled fashion deals: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Like clockwork, the retail giant blesses its customers with next-level shopping deals in July of every year — 2022 included. Thrifty shoppers will already know that the preview starts today, although the discount event will officially kick off on July 15, approximately two weeks from now. While you may feel like it’s still a little ways out, there is no harm in readying yourself for the annual savings extravaganza ahead of time. (For those who just can’t wait to shop, rumor has it that Nordstrom secretly added hundreds of designer deals to its sale section to tide you over before the Anniversary sale officially begins.)

Once underway, the sale will continue through July 31, taking place both in Nordstrom’s brick-and-mortar stores and online. This year, customers will be able to shop their all-time favorite fashion brands like FRAME, Veronica Beard, Theory, STAUD, Rag & Bone, and more. There will also be over 100 brands that will participate in Nordstrom’s annual discount event for the very first time — including Cult Gaia, L’Agence, and Proenza Schouler White Label. One of the notable items included in the sale is the Kendall Jenner-approved Aces tennis skirt from Alo Yoga, which is expected to go on sale for $50 apiece — roughly a 30% reduction in price from the original $72.

As always, the members of The Nordy Club rewards program will get advance access to the Anniversary Sale starting July 9 or earlier, depending on their cardmember status. Bookmark this post as it will be updated with the TZR-approved vendibles once the sale is officially live on July 15. In the meantime, peruse the sale’s preview catalogue, choose your favorites, and get ready to add them to your checkout cart before all prices go back up on August 1.